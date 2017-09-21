TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
Yevgenia Medvedeva
Getty Images

Yevgenia Medvedeva nears record in Olympic season debut

By Nick ZaccardiSep 21, 2017, 11:17 AM EDT
Yevgenia Medvedeva set the tone for what could be a magical Olympic season.

The clear favorite for gold in the Winter Games’ marquee event posted the second-highest short program score ever in her first competitive skate of the international campaign.

The 17-year-old Russian tallied 80 points at Nepela Trophy, a lower-level event in Slovakia. Video is here.

She landed every jump in the second half of the 2-minute, 50-second program for 10 percent bonuses. She performed three of the four with her hands above her head to boost her grade-of-execution scores. As is her custom.

Medvedeva was just shy of her record score under a 13-year-old judging system — 80.85 set at the final event of last season. She now owns the top five short-program scores of all time under this system, set at her last five competitions. Scores overall tend to rise yearly, though.

She goes into Saturday’s free skate with a 13.51-point lead over Japan’s Rika Hongo.

Medvedeva’s biggest competition for Olympic gold might just be two skaters who have yet to compete at the top senior international level.

They are Russian Alina Zagitova and Japanese Marin Honda, who went one-two at the world junior championships last season.

Zagitova, a 15-year-old training partner of Medvedeva, won a lower-level event in Italy last week with 218.46 points in her senior international debut. That score would have taken silver behind Medvedeva at last season’s senior worlds.

Honda, 16, also won her senior international debut at a B-level event in Salt Lake City last week. Honda tallied 198.42 points and beat a field that included three of the top four U.S. women.

Medvedeva, Zagitova and Honda could meet in the same competition for the first time at December’s Grand Prix Final, should they all be ranked in the top six of this fall’s Grand Prix series.

The first of six Grand Prix series events is Rostelecom Cup in Moscow in four weeks, featuring Medvedeva and countrywoman Yelena Radionova. Radionova, who is in third place at Nepela, is the only woman to beat Medvedeva on the senior international level, back in November 2015.

If Medvedeva, Zagitova and Honda make up the Olympic medalists, it would be the first all-teen figure skating podium since Peggy Fleming won the women’s event in 1968. And the second in any Winter Olympic sport since (2010 women’s short track 1500m).

Also this week, the last two men’s world champions, Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu and Spain’s Javier Fernandez, headline the Autumn Classic in Montreal.

The short program is Friday (8:15 p.m. ET) and the free skate Saturday (8 ET). A live stream is here.

VIDEO: Nathan Chen makes more history at season opener

Andre Ward, last U.S. man to win Olympic boxing gold, retires

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiSep 21, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT
Andre Ward, the only U.S. male boxer to win Olympic gold in the last 20 years, is walking away from the sport at the top of his game.

Undefeated. A world champion. Arguably the world’s best pound-for-pound fighter.

“All I want to be is an Olympic champion. All I want to be is a world champion. I did it,” a voice appearing to be Ward’s said in an online video.

Today is the first day since 1952 that there are zero active male U.S. Olympic champion boxers. Claressa Shields, gold medalist in London and Rio, is now a professional fighter.

Ward, 33, ended his career without a loss since the age of 13 but said the cumulative effect of boxing for 23 years started to wear on his body. He no longer had the desire to prepare the way he used to.

“My goal has always been to walk away from this sport and to retire from the sport and to not let the sport retire me,” Ward, nicknamed S.O.G. “Son of God,” said on ESPN. “I have that opportunity today.

“I know it’s time. I’ve studied retirements. … How they walked away, who came back and all these different things. I’ve talked to a lot of guys, and they’ve always told me, you’re just going to know when it’s time. Nobody else will know but you.”

At the Athens Olympics, Ward fought in memory of his father, who died of a heart attack in his sleep at age 45, two years before the Games. He blew a kiss to the roof on the medal podium.

“In the second round, I got thumbed in my eyes, and I saw a double [vision],” Ward said on NBC after the gold-medal bout. “I never experienced nothing like that before.”

Ward turned pro and went 32-0, winning eight world titles.

His last fight was a June 17 TKO of Russian Sergey Kovalev to retain his WBA, IBF and WBO light heavyweight titles.

“I want to be clear – I am leaving because my body can no longer put up with the rigors of the sport and therefore my desire to fight is no longer there,” Ward said in a statement on his website. “If I cannot give my family, my team, and the fans everything that I have, then I should no longer be fighting.”

PyeongChang Olympic medals unveiled (photos)

PyeongChang Olympic medal
PyeongChang 2018
By Nick ZaccardiSep 20, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT
The medals for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics were unveiled in a joint Seoul-New York City ceremony on Wednesday.

The Korean Hangul alphabet was incorporated into the medals’ edges to spell what translates to “PyeongChang Winter Olympics.”

Recent Winter Olympic medals include the Italian piazza design for Torino, the undulating surfaces for Vancouer and a patchwork quilt with diamond-shaped openings for Sochi.

The medals for the previous Olympics in South Korea — the 1988 Seoul Summer Games — were of the more traditional variety.

Medals from past Olympics:

Seoul 1988/Getty Images
Cindy Klassen
Torino 2006/Getty Images
Vancouver 2010
Sochi 2014/Getty Images