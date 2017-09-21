Yevgenia Medvedeva nears record in Olympic season debut

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Yevgenia Medvedeva set the tone for what could be a magical Olympic season.

The clear favorite for gold in the Winter Games’ marquee event posted the second-highest short program score ever in her first competitive skate of the international campaign.

The 17-year-old Russian tallied 80 points at Nepela Trophy, a lower-level event in Slovakia. Video is here.

She landed every jump in the second half of the 2-minute, 50-second program for 10 percent bonuses. She performed three of the four with her hands above her head to boost her grade-of-execution scores. As is her custom.

Medvedeva was just shy of her record score under a 13-year-old judging system — 80.85 set at the final event of last season. She now owns the top five short-program scores of all time under this system, set at her last five competitions. Scores overall tend to rise yearly, though.

She goes into Saturday’s free skate with a 13.51-point lead over Japan’s Rika Hongo.

Medvedeva’s biggest competition for Olympic gold might just be two skaters who have yet to compete at the top senior international level.

They are Russian Alina Zagitova and Japanese Marin Honda, who went one-two at the world junior championships last season.

Zagitova, a 15-year-old training partner of Medvedeva, won a lower-level event in Italy last week with 218.46 points in her senior international debut. That score would have taken silver behind Medvedeva at last season’s senior worlds.

Honda, 16, also won her senior international debut at a B-level event in Salt Lake City last week. Honda tallied 198.42 points and beat a field that included three of the top four U.S. women.

Medvedeva, Zagitova and Honda could meet in the same competition for the first time at December’s Grand Prix Final, should they all be ranked in the top six of this fall’s Grand Prix series.

The first of six Grand Prix series events is Rostelecom Cup in Moscow in four weeks, featuring Medvedeva and countrywoman Yelena Radionova. Radionova, who is in third place at Nepela, is the only woman to beat Medvedeva on the senior international level, back in November 2015.

If Medvedeva, Zagitova and Honda make up the Olympic medalists, it would be the first all-teen figure skating podium since Peggy Fleming won the women’s event in 1968. And the second in any Winter Olympic sport since (2010 women’s short track 1500m).

Also this week, the last two men’s world champions, Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu and Spain’s Javier Fernandez, headline the Autumn Classic in Montreal.

The short program is Friday (8:15 p.m. ET) and the free skate Saturday (8 ET). A live stream is here.

