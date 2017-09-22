World Rowing Championships broadcast schedule

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The U.S. hosts the world rowing championships for the first time since 1994, live on NBC Sports next week.

NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and the NBC Sports app will combine to air daily coverage of the semifinals and finals starting Thursday in Sarasota, Fla.

All NBCSN and Olympic Channel coverage will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Competition begins Sunday with preliminary heats. A detailed schedule and start lists and results are available on worldrowing.com.

The U.S. earned two medals in Rio. Its dominant women’s eight took its third straight Olympic title. A new-look boat eyes a ninth straight world championships gold medal (heats Tuesday, final Oct. 1).

Three of the nine women return from Rio, led by coxswain Katelin Guregian. Five others are taking the year off or have retired. The last, Amanda Elmore, is out due to injury.

The U.S. put a priority on other women’s boats as it begins ramping up for Tokyo 2020.

Day Time (ET) Network Thursday, Sept. 28 10:05 a.m.-12:50 p.m. Olympic Channel Friday, Sept. 29 11 a.m.-2:20 p.m. Olympic Channel 10:30-11:30 p.m. NBCSN* Saturday, Sept. 30 9:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m. Olympic Channel Sunday, Oct. 1 9:30 a.m.12:30 p.m. Olympic Channel 11 p.m.-12 a.m. NBCSN*

*Same-day delay