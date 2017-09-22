TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
World Rowing Championships broadcast schedule

By Nick ZaccardiSep 22, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT
The U.S. hosts the world rowing championships for the first time since 1994, live on NBC Sports next week.

NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and the NBC Sports app will combine to air daily coverage of the semifinals and finals starting Thursday in Sarasota, Fla.

All NBCSN and Olympic Channel coverage will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Competition begins Sunday with preliminary heats. A detailed schedule and start lists and results are available on worldrowing.com.

The U.S. earned two medals in Rio. Its dominant women’s eight took its third straight Olympic title. A new-look boat eyes a ninth straight world championships gold medal (heats Tuesday, final Oct. 1).

Three of the nine women return from Rio, led by coxswain Katelin Guregian. Five others are taking the year off or have retired. The last, Amanda Elmore, is out due to injury.

The U.S. put a priority on other women’s boats as it begins ramping up for Tokyo 2020.

Day Time (ET) Network
Thursday, Sept. 28 10:05 a.m.-12:50 p.m. Olympic Channel
Friday, Sept. 29 11 a.m.-2:20 p.m. Olympic Channel
10:30-11:30 p.m. NBCSN*
Saturday, Sept. 30 9:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m. Olympic Channel
Sunday, Oct. 1 9:30 a.m.12:30 p.m. Olympic Channel
11 p.m.-12 a.m. NBCSN*

*Same-day delay

USOC letter assures Olympians about South Korea security

Associated PressSep 22, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT
The U.S. Olympic Committee’s security chief told potential Winter Olympians there are no indications that recent developments between the U.S. and North Korea have compromised security in South Korea.

The letter, obtained by The Associated Press shortly after it was sent Friday, makes no suggestion that the U.S. is considering skipping the PyeongChang Winter Games for security reasons.

But Chief Security Officer Nicole Deal does write that provocations that have been volleyed between the United States and North Korea are likely to persist for the foreseeable future, and “should not be dismissed as insignificant nor feared as precursors of an inevitable conflict.”

The letter comes at the end of a week in which France’s sports minister suggested the country’s athletes would stay home if security could not be guaranteed.

IOC calms Olympic concern amid North Korea tension

Associated PressSep 22, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — With France’s sports minister raising questions about security, the IOC is trying to calm concern about the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has been in close contact with the United Nations and the “heads of government concerned.”

IOC President Thomas Bach met with China President Xi Jinping in Tianjin last month and with South Korea President Moon Jae-in at the U.N. in New York.

“In none of the discussions, has anybody expressed any doubt” about the Winter Games, the IOC said in a statement.

Tensions fueled by North Korea’s missile testing rose this week after U.S. President Donald Trump used his U.N. General Assembly speech to threaten the country’s destruction. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described Trump as “deranged.”

France’s sports minister, Laura Flessel, suggested on Thursday its team could stay home if its security could not be assured in South Korea.

“Athletes’ safety and security are of course a primary concern for the IOC,” the Olympic body said.

U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun said “we will continue to work with our State Department and local organizers to ensure that our athletes, and our entire delegation, are safe.” He added that the USOC is confident South Korean organizers would deliver a “great Games.”

Olympic officials in winter sports hubs like Austria, Denmark and Sweden said Friday it was too early to doubt participation in PyeongChang, where the games open Feb. 9.

“We feel safe,” Peter Reinebo of Sweden’s Olympic Committee said, adding that a decision to stay away would require an “international decision from the United Nations and a strong warning from Swedish authorities.”

“But such things do not exist today. We are completely focused on going and taking part,” Reinebo said.

