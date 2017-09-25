PyeongChang Olympic hockey schedule announced

The U.S. men’s hockey team will open Olympic play against Slovenia on Feb. 14.
The U.S. women start against Finland on Feb. 11, two days after the PyeongChang Winter Games Opening Ceremony.
The IIHF released the men’s and women’s Olympic hockey schedules Monday. The groups were previously announced.
The U.S. men — without NHL players for the first time since 1994 — are in the same group as in Sochi with Russia, Slovakia and Slovenia.
Russia is seen as the favorite given it will pick its team from its domestic league, the KHL, widely viewed as the second-best league in the world behind the NHL.
All 12 teams in the men’s tournament will advance out of group play.
The three group winners, plus the best runner-up, advance automatically to the quarterfinals. The other eight nations play an extra playoff round before the quarterfinals.
The U.S. women are grouped with the other world powers — Canada, Finland and Russia — in the eight-team tournament.
Every team in the U.S.’ group automatically advances to bracket play. The top two advance to the semifinals. The bottom two are in the quarterfinals.
The top two teams from the other, lower-ranked group of Sweden, Switzerland, Japan and host South Korea also make the quarterfinals.
Men’s Schedule
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Group
|Wednesday, Feb. 14
|7:10 a.m.
|Russia-Slovakia
|B
|7:10 a.m.
|USA-Slovenia
|B
|10:10 p.m.
|Finland-Germany
|C
|Thursday, Feb. 15
|2:40 a.m.
|Sweden-Norway
|C
|7:10 a.m.
|Czech Republic-South Korea
|A
|7:10 a.m.
|Canada-Switzerland
|A
|10:10 p.m.
|USA-Slovakia
|B
|Friday, Feb. 16
|2:40 a.m.
|Russia-Slovenia
|B
|7:10 a.m.
|Finland-Norway
|C
|7:10 a.m.
|Sweden-Germany
|C
|10:10 p.m.
|Canada-Czech Republic
|A
|Saturday, Feb. 17
|2:40 a.m.
|Switzerland-South Korea
|A
|7:10 a.m.
|USA-Russia
|B
|7:10 a.m.
|Slovakia-Slovenia
|B
|10:10 p.m.
|Germany-Norway
|C
|Sunday, Feb. 18
|2:40 a.m.
|Czech Republic-Switzerland
|A
|7:10 a.m.
|Canada-South Korea
|A
|7:10 a.m.
|Sweden-Finland
|C
|Monday, Feb. 19
|10:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Playoff
|Tuesday, Feb. 20
|2:40 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Playoff
|7:10 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Playoff
|7:10 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Playoff
|10:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Quarterfinal
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
|2:40 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Quarterfinal
|7:10 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Quarterfinal
|7:10 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Quarterfinal
|Friday, Feb. 23
|2:40 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Semifinal
|7:10 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Semifinal
|Saturday, Feb. 24
|7:10 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Bronze-Medal Game
|11:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Gold-Medal Game
Women’s Schedule
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Group
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|2:40 a.m.
|Sweden-Japan
|B
|7:10 a.m.
|Switzerland-South Korea
|B
|Sunday, Feb. 11
|2:40 a.m.
|USA-Finland
|A
|7:10 a.m.
|Canada-Russia
|A
|Monday, Feb. 12
|2:40 a.m.
|Switzerland-Japan
|B
|7:10 a.m.
|Sweden-South Korea
|B
|Tuesday, Feb. 13
|2:40 a.m.
|Canada-Finland
|A
|7:10 a.m.
|USA-Russia
|A
|Wednesday, Feb. 14
|2:40 a.m.
|Sweden-Switzerland
|B
|7:10 a.m.
|Japan-South Korea
|B
|Thursday, Feb. 15
|2:40 a.m.
|USA-Canada
|A
|7:10 a.m.
|Finland-Russia
|A
|Friday, Feb. 16
|10:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Quarterfinal
|Saturday, Feb. 17
|2:40 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Quarterfinal
|10:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Consolation Playoff
|Sunday, Feb. 18
|2:40 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Consolation Playoff
|11:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Semifinal
|Monday, Feb. 19
|7:10 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Semifinal
|10:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Seventh-Place Game
|Tuesday, Feb. 20
|2:40 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Fifth-Place Game
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
|2:40 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Bronze-Medal Game
|11:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Gold-Medal Game