PyeongChang Olympic hockey schedule announced

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The U.S. men’s hockey team will open Olympic play against Slovenia on Feb. 14.

The U.S. women start against Finland on Feb. 11, two days after the PyeongChang Winter Games Opening Ceremony.

The IIHF released the men’s and women’s Olympic hockey schedules Monday. The groups were previously announced.

The U.S. men — without NHL players for the first time since 1994 — are in the same group as in Sochi with Russia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Russia is seen as the favorite given it will pick its team from its domestic league, the KHL, widely viewed as the second-best league in the world behind the NHL.

All 12 teams in the men’s tournament will advance out of group play.

The three group winners, plus the best runner-up, advance automatically to the quarterfinals. The other eight nations play an extra playoff round before the quarterfinals.

The U.S. women are grouped with the other world powers — Canada, Finland and Russia — in the eight-team tournament.

Every team in the U.S.’ group automatically advances to bracket play. The top two advance to the semifinals. The bottom two are in the quarterfinals.

The top two teams from the other, lower-ranked group of Sweden, Switzerland, Japan and host South Korea also make the quarterfinals.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Notable ex-NHL players eligible for Olympics

Men’s Schedule

Day Time (ET) Matchup Group Wednesday, Feb. 14 7:10 a.m. Russia-Slovakia B 7:10 a.m. USA-Slovenia B 10:10 p.m. Finland-Germany C Thursday, Feb. 15 2:40 a.m. Sweden-Norway C 7:10 a.m. Czech Republic-South Korea A 7:10 a.m. Canada-Switzerland A 10:10 p.m. USA-Slovakia B Friday, Feb. 16 2:40 a.m. Russia-Slovenia B 7:10 a.m. Finland-Norway C 7:10 a.m. Sweden-Germany C 10:10 p.m. Canada-Czech Republic A Saturday, Feb. 17 2:40 a.m. Switzerland-South Korea A 7:10 a.m. USA-Russia B 7:10 a.m. Slovakia-Slovenia B 10:10 p.m. Germany-Norway C Sunday, Feb. 18 2:40 a.m. Czech Republic-Switzerland A 7:10 a.m. Canada-South Korea A 7:10 a.m. Sweden-Finland C Monday, Feb. 19 10:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Playoff Tuesday, Feb. 20 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Playoff 7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Playoff 7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Playoff 10:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal Wednesday, Feb. 21 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal 7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal 7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal Friday, Feb. 23 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Semifinal 7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Semifinal Saturday, Feb. 24 7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Bronze-Medal Game 11:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Gold-Medal Game

Women’s Schedule