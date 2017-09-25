TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
PyeongChang Olympic hockey schedule announced

By Nick ZaccardiSep 25, 2017, 9:47 AM EDT
The U.S. men’s hockey team will open Olympic play against Slovenia on Feb. 14.

The U.S. women start against Finland on Feb. 11, two days after the PyeongChang Winter Games Opening Ceremony.

The IIHF released the men’s and women’s Olympic hockey schedules Monday. The groups were previously announced.

The U.S. men — without NHL players for the first time since 1994 — are in the same group as in Sochi with Russia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Russia is seen as the favorite given it will pick its team from its domestic league, the KHL, widely viewed as the second-best league in the world behind the NHL.

All 12 teams in the men’s tournament will advance out of group play.

The three group winners, plus the best runner-up, advance automatically to the quarterfinals. The other eight nations play an extra playoff round before the quarterfinals.

The U.S. women are grouped with the other world powers — Canada, Finland and Russia — in the eight-team tournament.

Every team in the U.S.’ group automatically advances to bracket play. The top two advance to the semifinals. The bottom two are in the quarterfinals.

The top two teams from the other, lower-ranked group of Sweden, Switzerland, Japan and host South Korea also make the quarterfinals.

Men’s Schedule

Day Time (ET) Matchup Group
Wednesday, Feb. 14 7:10 a.m. Russia-Slovakia B
7:10 a.m. USA-Slovenia B
10:10 p.m. Finland-Germany C
Thursday, Feb. 15 2:40 a.m. Sweden-Norway C
7:10 a.m. Czech Republic-South Korea A
7:10 a.m. Canada-Switzerland A
10:10 p.m. USA-Slovakia B
Friday, Feb. 16 2:40 a.m. Russia-Slovenia B
7:10 a.m. Finland-Norway C
7:10 a.m. Sweden-Germany C
10:10 p.m. Canada-Czech Republic A
Saturday, Feb. 17 2:40 a.m. Switzerland-South Korea A
7:10 a.m. USA-Russia B
7:10 a.m. Slovakia-Slovenia B
10:10 p.m. Germany-Norway C
Sunday, Feb. 18 2:40 a.m. Czech Republic-Switzerland A
7:10 a.m. Canada-South Korea A
7:10 a.m. Sweden-Finland C
Monday, Feb. 19 10:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Playoff
Tuesday, Feb. 20 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Playoff
7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Playoff
7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Playoff
10:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal
Wednesday, Feb. 21 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal
7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal
7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal
Friday, Feb. 23 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Semifinal
7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Semifinal
Saturday, Feb. 24 7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Bronze-Medal Game
11:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Gold-Medal Game

Women’s Schedule

Day Time (ET) Matchup Group
Saturday, Feb. 10 2:40 a.m. Sweden-Japan B
7:10 a.m. Switzerland-South Korea B
Sunday, Feb. 11 2:40 a.m. USA-Finland A
7:10 a.m. Canada-Russia A
Monday, Feb. 12 2:40 a.m. Switzerland-Japan B
7:10 a.m. Sweden-South Korea B
Tuesday, Feb. 13 2:40 a.m. Canada-Finland A
7:10 a.m. USA-Russia A
Wednesday, Feb. 14 2:40 a.m. Sweden-Switzerland B
7:10 a.m. Japan-South Korea B
Thursday, Feb. 15 2:40 a.m. USA-Canada A
7:10 a.m. Finland-Russia A
Friday, Feb. 16 10:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal
Saturday, Feb. 17 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal
10:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Consolation Playoff
Sunday, Feb. 18 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Consolation Playoff
11:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Semifinal
Monday, Feb. 19 7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Semifinal
10:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Seventh-Place Game
Tuesday, Feb. 20 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Fifth-Place Game
Wednesday, Feb. 21 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Bronze-Medal Game
11:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Gold-Medal Game

USOC expects to discuss possible Winter Olympic bid

By Nick ZaccardiSep 25, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT
PARK CITY, Utah — USOC leaders are expected to discuss a possible Winter Olympic bid as early as next month.

The U.S. could bid for the 2026 or 2030 Winter Olympics. USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said it would be more difficult to bid for 2026 with the 2028 Summer Games set for Los Angeles.

Salt Lake City, Denver, Reno-Tahoe and other cities have expressed interest in bidding, Blackmun said Monday.

The USOC executive board meets Oct. 13. USOC chairman Larry Probst said they “need to talk about” a possible Winter Olympic bid and whether it could be for 2026 or 2030 or later down the line.

The USOC has focused on Summer Olympic bids since 2003. It was officially awarded the 2028 Olympics 12 days ago.

Blackmun added Monday that he hopes multiple U.S. cities could participate in the IOC’s invitational phase for possible bids over the next year. That phase is for cities to receive feedback before formally deciding to put forward a bid.

IOC members are expected to vote in 2019 to determine the 2026 Winter Olympic host.

Sion, Switzerland, is the only city to confirm bid plans.

Probst, an IOC member, also expects Innsbruck, Austria, to bid to become the first city to host the Winter Olympics three times. A public vote for a possible Innsbruck bid to move forward is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Calgary and Stockholm could also bid.

I think [IOC president] Thomas Bach has publicly stated that he would like to see the Winter Games return to a more traditional location,” Probst said. “So, to me, that’s code for Europe or North America. … We’ll have to monitor that, see what the situation looks like and then develop our strategy for whether we’re going to bid for the next Winter Games or longer than that.”

USOC supports athletes expressing themselves after anthem protests

By Nick ZaccardiSep 25, 2017, 11:18 AM EDT
PARK CITY, Utah — The U.S. Olympic Committee supports American athletes expressing themselves at winter sports events leading up to the PyeongChang Olympics.

Some MLB, NFL and WNBA players kneeled and remained in locker rooms during the national anthem at games over the weekend.

USOC CEO Scott Blackmun was asked Monday if the USOC would support American athletes peacefully protesting during the national anthem this fall and winter.

“I think the athletes that you see protesting are protesting because they love their country, not because they don’t,” Blackmun said at a pre-Winter Games media summit. “We fully support the right of our athletes and everybody else to express themselves. The Olympic Games themselves, there is a prohibition on all forms of demonstrations, political or otherwise. And that applies no matter what side of the issue you’re taking, no matter where you’re from. … But we certainly recognize the importance of athletes being able to express themselves.”

Blackmun mentioned Tommie Smith and John Carlos‘ raised-fist salute at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. The USOC has honored Smith and Carlos. They visited the White House last year with the Rio Olympic team.

“That was a seminal moment not only for the Olympic Movement, but for the U.S. Olympic team,” Blackmun said of the 1968 podium gesture. “Our stance on this has been fairly clear. We certainly recognize the rights of the athletes to express themselves.”

