TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
AP

LA 2028 would support U.S. Winter Olympics, but it’s complicated

Associated PressSep 26, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — About the idea of the U.S. hosting a Winter Olympics: Well, it’s complicated.

So says the leader of the team that brought the Summer Games back to the States — in Los Angeles for 2028.

At a news conference Tuesday, LA 2028 chairman Casey Wasserman said his team would be supportive of a bid to bring the Winter Games to the United States.

The U.S. Olympic Committee is holding a media summit with winter-sports athletes in Park City, which with Salt Lake City would be a front-runner if a bid for 2026 or 2030 were to go forward.

The USOC board will meet next month to discuss a possible bid.

Among the biggest challenges would be reworking details of an agreement struck recently between LA and the USOC that puts the marketing deals in the hands of LA for eight years leading up to those Olympics.

“There’s real challenges from a timing perspective, obviously, two years before us,” Wasserman said. “But I think our approach has been the Olympic Games, whether they be Summer or Winter, are good for American athletes. So our intent is to always be a good partner to both the USOC and those American athletes.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: USOC names 3 cities interested in Winter Olympic bid

15-year-old Olympic skiing favorite to miss PyeongChang

Kelly Sildaru
Red Bull
By Nick ZaccardiSep 26, 2017, 10:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

LA 2028 would support U.S. Winter Olympics, but it’s complicated North Korea can qualify for Olympics this week USOC supports athletes expressing themselves after anthem protests

The gold-medal favorite in women’s ski slopestyle will reportedly go to the PyeongChang Olympics purely as a spectator.

Estonian Kelly Sildaru, 15, said in a statement Tuesday that she is out through the Winter Games after suffering a left knee injury in a training fall earlier this month, according to Estonian media.

The knee injury requires surgery that will keep Sildaru out six to nine months, according to her doctor’s posted by Estonian media. She plans to attend the Winter Olympics as a fan.

Sildaru, who was born during the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, won the last two Winter X Games ski slopestyle titles. Her first, at age 13 in 2016, made her the youngest Winter X Games champion in any event.

The PyeongChang ski slopestyle event takes place on her 16th birthday.

Sildaru was also a medal contender in ski halfpipe after winning the world junior title last season and placing second in a World Cup event in New Zealand on Sept. 1. She outscored the three Sochi Olympic pipe medalists, including gold medalist Maddie Bowman, in the World Cup.

By age 12, Sildaru was already in an Estonian yogurt commercial with one of the nation’s pop stars. A video of her skiing from when she was 8 and 9 years old has more than 200,000 YouTube views.

All seven of Estonia’s Winter Olympic medals have come in cross-country skiing.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Slopestyle skier shows off acrobatic moves in training

North Korea can qualify for Olympics this week

AP
By Nick ZaccardiSep 26, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Figure Skating

Yuzuru Hanyu falters as Javier Fernández wins opener Yevgenia Medvedeva wins season opener in rout Yuzuru Hanyu Yuzuru Hanyu opens Olympic season with record score

North Korea’s first bona fide chance to qualify athletes for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics is this week.

Pairs figure skaters Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik compete at Nebelhorn Trophy in Germany, the final Olympic qualifying event for the sport.

Ryom and Kim must finish in the top four among pairs from nations not already qualified for the Olympics. Based on scores from the last year, they are favored to do so.

Their choreographer, Canadian Julie Marcotte, agrees.

“That’s all that matters to them right now is to qualify for the Olympics,” she said. “That’s all they want.”

Last season, the North Koreans asked Marcotte’s brother, Bruno, who coaches pairs, if they could train under him in Montreal in the summer. And if Julie could choreograph one of their programs.

There was no hesitation in accepting them. The North Koreans had previously trained in Toronto.

Ryom, 18, and Kim, 25, were expected in Quebec in June but due to a travel delay arrived in July. They shared the ice with the likes of two-time world champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford.

“They were already very good, but they improved at the speed of light,” Marcotte said. “They were very receptive, very hard-working, and not the attitude people would expect, actually. It was mind-blowing. The story is actually that they were extremely joyful, extremely generous with their thankfulness, with their appreciation.”

The North Koreans speak no English, so most of the communication with Marcotte was non-verbal. They came with two North Korean coaches, one of whom spoke some English.

“[Ryom and Kim] are the sweetest people you’ve ever met,” said Marcotte, whose time spent with all of her skaters is wholly at practices. “It was so uplifting to have the chance to get to know them and work with them. I didn’t know what to expect. It was a great surprise.”

Ryom and Kim competed at the Quebec Summer Championships in August and scored 12 points higher than their personal best.

“They were out-of-this-world fabulous,” Marcotte said. “They’ve really come a long way. … I know they were crying, they were so excited. I think with their skating this summer it gave them hope they could qualify for the Olympics.”

This week’s event also includes pairs from Canada, Germany, Russia and the U.S., but they already clinched Olympic spots last season.

The North Koreans’ competition for Olympic spots on Thursday and Friday comes from the Czech Republic, Austria, Israel, Japan and Australia.

Ryom and Kim placed 15th at last season’s world championships, where they spoke briefly to The Associated Press through a translator.

They’re seeded second in the field of pairs eyeing Olympic qualification, granted these point totals won’t help them this week:

  1. Duskova/Bidar (CZE) — 189.09
  2. Ryom/Kim (PRK) — 169.65
  3. Ziegler/Kiefer (AUT) — 165.63
  4. Conners/Krasnopolski (ISR) — 165.38
  5. Suto/Boudreau-Audet (JPN) — 164.96
  6. Alexandrovskaya/Windsor (AUS) — 164.10

They’re performing to The Beatles in the short program for a second straight season. Their free skate is new, performed to Montreal singer Ginette Reno.

Despite winning at least four medals at every Summer Games since boycotting Seoul 1988, North Korea didn’t have any athletes at the Sochi Olympics and just two at Vancouver 2010.

North and South Korea have shown solidarity at recent Games.

The nations marched together under one flag at the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Opening Ceremonies in Sydney and Athens. In Rio, North and South Korean gymnasts posed for a selfie together. And North Korea did compete in the two Asian Games hosted by South Korea in the last 30 years, in 2002 and 2014.

Four years ago, a different North Korean pair missed qualifying a Sochi Olympic quota spot by .99 of a point at Nebelhorn Trophy.

If Ryom and Kim do not finish in the top four, North Korea could still qualify Alpine or cross-country skiers closer to the Winter Games.

There have also been reports that North Korean athletes could be granted special invitations without having to qualify.

Ryom and Kim have finished their Montreal training and will spend the lead-up to PyeongChang back in North Korea. Marcotte doesn’t expect to see them again before the Olympics. She has no plans to be in PyeongChang, either.

“They deserve to do well this week,” she said. “I wish it for them just for the people that they are.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Yuzuru Hanyu falters at Olympic season opener