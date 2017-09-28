All-time Olympic soccer goals leader quits national team

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Cristiane, who holds the Olympic record of 14 career goals, abruptly quit the Brazilian national team in a series of Instagram videos Wednesday.

The 32-year-old striker said she is done playing for Brazil because she disagreed with the federation’s decision to fire its first female head coach, Emily Lima, after 10 months last Friday, according to Brazilian media.

Cristiane also cited a lack of pay for women’s national team players.

Lima was replaced by Oswaldo “Vadão” Alvarez, whom she actually succeeded in November after Alvarez failed to lead the team to an Olympic medal in Rio.

Cristiane scored five goals at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, leading or co-leading the tournament each time, and two each at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Her two goals in Rio gave her the Olympic career record, passing two men — Hungary’s Antal Dunai and Denmark’s Sophus Nielsen.

She earned silver medals in 2004 and 2008 and played in the last four Women’s World Cups, often teaming up with Marta in Brazil’s attack.

Decisão mais difícil da minha vida. Obrigado a todos por estes 17 anos. #selecaobrasileira #futebolfeminino #brasil #orgulho #gratidao A post shared by @crisrozeira on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT