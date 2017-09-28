All-time Olympic soccer goals leader quits national team

Cristiane, who holds the Olympic record of 14 career goals, abruptly quit the Brazilian national team in a series of Instagram videos Wednesday.
The 32-year-old striker said she is done playing for Brazil because she disagreed with the federation’s decision to fire its first female head coach, Emily Lima, after 10 months last Friday, according to Brazilian media.
Cristiane also cited a lack of pay for women’s national team players.
Lima was replaced by Oswaldo “Vadão” Alvarez, whom she actually succeeded in November after Alvarez failed to lead the team to an Olympic medal in Rio.
Cristiane scored five goals at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, leading or co-leading the tournament each time, and two each at London 2012 and Rio 2016.
Her two goals in Rio gave her the Olympic career record, passing two men — Hungary’s Antal Dunai and Denmark’s Sophus Nielsen.
She earned silver medals in 2004 and 2008 and played in the last four Women’s World Cups, often teaming up with Marta in Brazil’s attack.
NBC Sports and The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air daily coverage of the world gymnastics championships finals next week.
Action starts with qualifying on Monday for the U.S. men and Wednesday for the U.S. women. Those sessions will stream live on USAGymWorlds.com.
There are no team events at world championships in the post-Olympic year.
The marquee sessions — the individual all-around finals — are Thursday (men) and Friday (women), airing live on the Olympic Channel.
Japan’s Kohei Uchimura eyes his record-extending seventh straight world all-around title, to go along with his two Olympic crowns. Ragan Smith looks to extend the U.S. women’s streak of six straight Olympic or world all-around titles.
NBC will air an all-around finals recap on Saturday. NBCSN has live coverage of the second and last day of apparatus finals on Sunday.
All NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel coverage will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Event
|Monday, Oct. 2
|2 p.m.
|USAGymWorlds.com
|U.S. Men’s Qualifying (LIVE)
|Wednesday, Oct. 4
|7 p.m.
|USAGymWorlds.com
|U.S. Women’s Qualifying (LIVE)
|Thursday, Oct. 5
|7-10 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Men’s All-Around Final (LIVE)
|Friday, Oct. 6
|7-9 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Women’s All-Around Final (LIVE)
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|1 p.m.
|USAGymWorlds.com
|Apparatus Finals (LIVE)
|2-5 p.m.
|NBC
|All-Around Finals
|5-8 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Apparatus Finals
|Sunday, Oct. 8
|1-4 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Apparatus Finals (LIVE)
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has ruled that doping whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov should be arrested if he returns to his home country.
The ruling could be a step toward Russia demanding the extradition of the former Moscow anti-doping laboratory director, though Russia does not have an extradition treaty with United States, where Rodchenkov fled in January 2016.
Yunona Tsaryova, a spokeswoman for the Basmanny district court in Moscow, told The Associated Press that the court issued an order for Rodchenkov’s arrest last week on a charge of “abuse of official powers leading to grave consequences.”
The decision was not immediately made public and was first reported Thursday by Russian news agency RIA Novosti.
Rodchenkov says he was ordered by Russian Sports Ministry officials to cover up drug use by leading Russian athletes at the Sochi Winter Olympics and other major sports events.
His testimony sparked wide-ranging investigations by the World Anti-Doping Agency and International Olympic Committee.
Russian government officials and law enforcement have sought to paint Rodchenkov as an untrustworthy defector who, instead of covering up a doping scheme for the government, was instead the scheme’s ringleader.
The Russian Investigative Committee has suggested Rodchenkov is an immoral figure who forced otherwise clean athletes into taking steroids. The government denies it ever supported doping.
Rodchenkov is in witness protection in the United States and has said he left Russia because he feared that he could be killed by the authorities.
