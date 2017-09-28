TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
Russian doping whistleblower faces arrest if he returns

Associated PressSep 28, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has ruled that doping whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov should be arrested if he returns to his home country.

The ruling could be a step toward Russia demanding the extradition of the former Moscow anti-doping laboratory director, though Russia does not have an extradition treaty with United States, where Rodchenkov fled in January 2016.

Yunona Tsaryova, a spokeswoman for the Basmanny district court in Moscow, told The Associated Press that the court issued an order for Rodchenkov’s arrest last week on a charge of “abuse of official powers leading to grave consequences.”

The decision was not immediately made public and was first reported Thursday by Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Rodchenkov says he was ordered by Russian Sports Ministry officials to cover up drug use by leading Russian athletes at the Sochi Winter Olympics and other major sports events.

His testimony sparked wide-ranging investigations by the World Anti-Doping Agency and International Olympic Committee.

Russian government officials and law enforcement have sought to paint Rodchenkov as an untrustworthy defector who, instead of covering up a doping scheme for the government, was instead the scheme’s ringleader.

The Russian Investigative Committee has suggested Rodchenkov is an immoral figure who forced otherwise clean athletes into taking steroids. The government denies it ever supported doping.

Rodchenkov is in witness protection in the United States and has said he left Russia because he feared that he could be killed by the authorities.

North Korea pair in Olympic qualifying spot after short program

By Nick ZaccardiSep 28, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT
North Korea is one free skate away from qualifying athletes for the PyeongChang Olympics.

Pairs skaters Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik placed third in qualifying standings in the short program of the final Olympic selection event in Germany on Thursday.

Ryom, 18, and Kim, 25, will clinch North Korea’s first berth in any sport for PyeongChang if they finish in the top five following Friday’s free skate.

Performing to Beatles music, they landed side-by-side triple toe loops (ruled under-rotated) and a throw triple Salchow on Thursday.

Video is here. Full scores are here.

Nations that previously qualified Olympic pairs spots (Russia, Germany, Canada, USA) cannot qualify any more pairs for PyeongChang this week, so they are excluded from qualifying standings.

The North Koreans’ score was 60.19 points, which is 4.33 shy of their best from last season. Still, they go into Friday with a 5.83-point lead over the sixth-place team as 11 nations overall bid for the five Olympic spots.

Ryom and Kim placed 15th at last season’s world championships, where they spoke briefly to The Associated Press through a translator.

Despite winning at least four medals at every Summer Games since boycotting Seoul 1988, North Korea didn’t have any athletes at the Sochi Olympics and just two at Vancouver 2010.

North and South Korea have shown solidarity at recent Games.

The nations marched together under one flag at the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Opening Ceremonies in Sydney and Athens. In Rio, North and South Korean gymnasts posed for a selfie together. And North Korea did compete in the two Asian Games hosted by South Korea in the last 30 years, in 2002 and 2014.

Four years ago, a different North Korean pair missed qualifying a Sochi Olympic quota spot by .99 of a point at Nebelhorn Trophy.

If Ryom and Kim do not finish in the top five, North Korea could still qualify Alpine or cross-country skiers closer to the Winter Games.

There have also been reports that North Korean athletes could be granted special invitations without having to qualify.

Lindsey Vonn’s proposal to race men to be heard

By Nick ZaccardiSep 27, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT
A proposal for Lindsey Vonn to race men will be formally put forward for the first time by U.S. Ski and Snowboard at International Ski Federation (FIS) meetings next week.

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard proposal is for Vonn to be able to race any World Cup downhill during the 2018-19 season, possibly Vonn’s last before retirement.

It’s unknown if FIS will decide on the proposal when it is heard in Zurich on Oct. 5.

“Further details are still unknown, but this is certainly an anticipated topic that divides the FIS officials,” the organization said in a press release Wednesday.

Vonn prefers the venue to be Lake Louise, where she has won 18 times in 41 career World Cup starts.

If Vonn were to race men and finish in the top 30, which is reportedly her goal, she would not displace a men’s skier from earning World Cup points, the USSA proposal says.

It’s believed that a woman has never competed in a men’s World Cup Alpine skiing race. It’s unknown if a woman has ever competed in a men’s event in any FIS competition, in any sport at any level.

Vonn petitioned the International Ski Federation (FIS) both in 2012 and this year (and perhaps instances in between) to race men in Lake Louise, which traditionally hosts men’s speed races in late November and women’s speed races the following weekend.

The bids have been denied so far.

FIS said in 2012 “that one gender is not entitled to participate in races of the other.”

After FIS discussed the topic in May, FIS women’s race director Atle Skaardal said that if Vonn is allowed to enter a men’s race, then men must be allowed to ski with women.

“It will be a very difficult challenge to find a reasonable way of doing this because one point that everyone is underestimating is that we need to have equal rights for everyone,” Skaardal, a 1996 and 1997 World super-G champion for Norway, said in a press release. “So if the ladies are allowed to race with the men, then also the men need to be authorized to ski with the ladies, and I’m not sure this is a direction we want to go.”

