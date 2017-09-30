TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
AP

South Korea Olympic officials relieved North Korea qualified

Associated PressSep 30, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: PyeongChang 2018

USOC letter assures Olympians about South Korea security IOC calms Olympic concern amid North Korea tension PyeongChang Olympic medal PyeongChang Olympic medals believed to be heaviest ever (photos)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean Olympic officials said they were pleased after a North Korean figure skating pair became the nation’s first athletes to qualify for the PyeongChang Olympics, hoping it might help improve strained relations between the countries.

Tension has been rising recently due to North Korea’s nuclear test and multiple missile launches that also triggered an escalating war of words between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.

South Korea has been hoping North Korea takes part in the Winter Games.

Sung Baikyou of PyeongChang’s organizing committee said Saturday the achievement by North Korean skaters could make it easier to persuade the North to participate.

“It widens the room for more talks regarding North Korea’s potential Olympic participation, including inviting its organized cheering groups,” which Pyongyang frequently sends to international events to support its athletes, Sung said.

It’s still uncertain whether North Korea would allow the skaters to compete in PyeongChang, a ski resort town 50 miles south of the heavily-armed inter-Korean border.

North Korea boycotted the 1988 Summer Olympics in South Korea’s capital Seoul and has ignored the South’s proposals for dialogue in recent months as it accelerated its nuclear and missile development.

The IOC is trying to calm concern about the PyeongChang Games, but France has said its Olympic team will not travel to South Korea if its safety cannot be guaranteed.

IOC President Thomas Bach has expressed hope North Korea will take part.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Yuzuru Hanyu falters at Olympic season opener

Two-time Soviet Olympic pairs champion dies

AP
By Nick ZaccardiSep 30, 2017, 9:21 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Lyudmila Belousova, who with her husband began the Soviet Union’s Olympic pairs dominance, died at age 81, according to Russian media.

“It is a big loss, for me especially, as I spent nearly half of my life in a common changing room with her and [pairs partner and husband] Oleg [Protopopov],” Russian coach Alexei Mishin said Friday, according to TASS news agency. “They dedicated their entire lives to their profession, the cause they have been serving — figure skating.”

Belousova and Protopopov, who is now 85, won Olympic pairs titles in 1964 and 1968, the first two of 12 straight gold medals for Soviet or Russian pairs.

They had been married for six years before winning their first Olympic title in Innsbruck.

They also won four straight world titles from 1965 through 1968. Plus, they made the world podium eight straight years, a record for any discipline since World War II.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Yuzuru Hanyu falters at Olympic season opener

North Korea qualifies for PyeongChang Winter Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiSep 29, 2017, 11:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Figure Skating

South Korea Olympic officials relieved North Korea qualified Two-time Soviet Olympic pairs champion dies North Korea pair in Olympic qualifying spot after short program

North Korea qualified its first athletes for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Friday.

At an event in Germany, figure skaters Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik clinched one of the last five berths in the Olympic pairs field for North Korea. Watch their free skate here.

Ryom, 18, and Kim, 25, could become the first North Koreans to compete at an Olympics hosted by South Korea. North Korea boycotted the 1988 Seoul Games.

As with all figure skating qualifying spots, the National Olympic Committee decides which athletes it sends to the Winter Games. And if they send any athletes at all.

“It is up to the North Korean Olympic Committee to decide whether they will participate or not,” the pair’s coach, Kim Hyon Son, said Friday, according to The New York Times.

North Korea’s committee has until Oct. 30 to confirm its intention to participate to the International Skating Union.

It wasn’t certain that North Korea would qualify any athletes for PyeongChang.

Despite winning at least four medals at every Summer Games since the boycott, North Korea didn’t have any athletes at the Sochi Olympics and just two at Vancouver 2010.

Ryom and Kim placed 15th at last season’s world championships, where they spoke briefly to The Associated Press through a translator.

They spent most of the summer in Montreal, training under French Canadian coach Bruno Marcotte and sister Julie Marcotte, who choreographed the free skate they used Friday to clinch the Olympics.

After their program, Ryom and Kim each pumped their arms a few times, hugged each other and an older man handing Ryom a North Korean team jacket.

There’s no doubt the skaters are eager to compete in PyeongChang.

“That’s all that matters to them right now is to qualify for the Olympics,” Julie Marcotte said before this week’s competition. “That’s all they want.”

North and South Korea showed solidarity at recent Games.

The nations marched together under one flag at the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Opening Ceremonies in Sydney and Athens. In Rio, North and South Korean gymnasts posed for a selfie together. And North Korea did compete in the two Asian Games hosted by South Korea in the last 30 years, in 2002 and 2014.

Four years ago, a different North Korean pair missed qualifying a Sochi Olympic quota spot by .99 of a point at Nebelhorn Trophy.

North Korea could also qualify skiers or short track speed skaters, though they have none of elite international standing, for PyeongChang before the Winter Games open Feb. 9.

There have also been reports that North Korean athletes could be granted special invitations without having to qualify.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Yuzuru Hanyu falters at Olympic season opener