Kohei Uchimura pulls out of world all-around, record streak ends

MONTREAL — Kohei Uchimura‘s eight-year streak as world’s best gymnast came to an end Monday night.

Uchimura pulled out of the world championships all-around qualification with an apparent left lower leg injury after three of six events at the 1976 Olympic Stadium.

The Japanese megastar won the last six world all-around titles and the last two Olympic all-around titles, the longest streak of dominance in gymnastics history.

Uchimura limped badly after his second event in qualifying, vault (video here), and had his left ankle area looked at by three men before his next event, parallel bars.

He landed his parallel bars dismount awkwardly, keeping pressure off that lower left leg. He warmed up for his fourth event, high bar, but landed on his back rather than his legs and then hobbled off the competition floor.

Uchimura won every world all-around title in the last two Olympic cycles, plus the Olympic golds in 2012 and 2016. He became the first gymnast to repeat as Olympic all-around champion since countryman Sawao Kato in 1972.

Uchimura, 28, could have become the oldest Olympic or world all-around champion in at least 50 years this week.

Instead, the favorites are now Olympic silver medalist Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine and 2015 World silver medalist Manrique Larduet of Cuba.

Larduet and Verniaiev had the two best qualifying scores through two of four sessions Monday. U.S. champion Yul Moldauer had the third-best score with Chinese and Japanese gymnasts among those still going through qualifying.

The all-around final is Thursday.

Uchimura’s days as an all-around gymnast are numbered. He said before the Rio Olympics that he may limit his focus to one or two events for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

