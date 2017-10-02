TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Kohei Uchimura pulls out of world all-around, record streak ends

By Nick ZaccardiOct 2, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT
MONTREAL — Kohei Uchimura‘s eight-year streak as world’s best gymnast came to an end Monday night.

Uchimura pulled out of the world championships all-around qualification with an apparent left lower leg injury after three of six events at the 1976 Olympic Stadium.

The Japanese megastar won the last six world all-around titles and the last two Olympic all-around titles, the longest streak of dominance in gymnastics history.

Uchimura limped badly after his second event in qualifying, vault (video here), and had his left ankle area looked at by three men before his next event, parallel bars.

He landed his parallel bars dismount awkwardly, keeping pressure off that lower left leg. He warmed up for his fourth event, high bar, but landed on his back rather than his legs and then hobbled off the competition floor.

Uchimura won every world all-around title in the last two Olympic cycles, plus the Olympic golds in 2012 and 2016. He became the first gymnast to repeat as Olympic all-around champion since countryman Sawao Kato in 1972.

Uchimura, 28, could have become the oldest Olympic or world all-around champion in at least 50 years this week.

Instead, the favorites are now Olympic silver medalist Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine and 2015 World silver medalist Manrique Larduet of Cuba.

Larduet and Verniaiev had the two best qualifying scores through two of four sessions Monday. U.S. champion Yul Moldauer had the third-best score with Chinese and Japanese gymnasts among those still going through qualifying.

The all-around final is Thursday.

Uchimura’s days as an all-around gymnast are numbered. He said before the Rio Olympics that he may limit his focus to one or two events for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Sandi Morris safe after lockdown near Las Vegas shooting

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 2, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT
Olympic pole vault silver medalist Sandi Morris said she was on lockdown for five hours near the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

NBC News has the latest on the shooting here.

Morris attended a performance by the Blue Man Group.

“This is probably one of the scariest things I’ve ever experienced in my life, if not the scariest,” she said in a video posted on her social media. “After the show ended, they made an announcement that the building was going on lockdown, but they didn’t tell us why at first. But as we were sitting there, waiting for how long, we weren’t aware of, I saw on Twitter that there was a shooting going on across the street. So, as we were sitting there, you could hear the whispers start as people were looking at social media and started to figure out what was going on. They had us on lockdown in there for five hours, and we didn’t know when they were going to let us out.”

Morris said she thought they might have to spend the night there as attendees were handed blankets, water and bananas.

“But they finally let us out at probably 4:30 a.m.,” she said. “We had to walk back to our hotel, through Las Vegas, and it was a ghost town. It was very surreal. There were just police kind of lining the streets as we walked back. It was super quiet, and, yeah, so very surreal experience, and I’m just glad that I’m safe.”

British tennis player Laura Robson, a 2012 Olympic mixed doubles silver medalist, was at the country music festival where the shooting took place and made it out safely, according to her social media.

Michael Phelps was at the festival on Friday but not Sunday.

Oleg Verniaiev: I can beat Kohei Uchimura

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 2, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT
MONTREAL — Those 100 seconds in Rio had to be agonizing for Oleg Verniaiev.

The Ukrainian gymnast, after taking a critical step on his high bar dismount, waited and waited as judges tabulated his score for the final event of the Olympic all-around last year.

The crowd could have chewed nails wondering if Verniaiev would end Kohei Uchimura‘s seven-year reign atop the sport.

Turns out, Verniaiev wasn’t as optimistic.

“I knew that I will be the second [place], but still I had hope,” Verniaiev remembered in an interview Monday, via translator. “I was hoping.”

When Verniaiev’s score came up, Uchimura’s mom fainted in the stands.

Uchimura, who trailed Verniaiev by .901 going into the final rotation, outscored the leader by a full point. The Nagasaki native won by .099 to become the first gymnast to repeat as Olympic all-around champion in 44 years.

A year later, Verniaiev gets another shot at Uchimura at the world championships at the 1976 Olympic Stadium.

WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | Women to Watch | Men to Watch

Verniaiev was shaky in qualifying Monday. Out of bounds on floor exercise. A gigantic hop on his high bar landing.

Verniaiev didn’t even have the top qualifying score in his group. Cuban Manrique Larduet, the 2015 World silver medalist, was 1.268 points better.

“In principle, I thought that it could be worse,” said Verniaiev, who wished he had more competitions this season before worlds to work into peak shape. “But at the end of the day it’s not that bad.”

Verniaiev also said that he was better prepared for the Rio Olympics (and in better form) than any other competition in his life.

Still, he’s not ceding anything to Uchimura, who goes through qualifying Monday night ahead of Thursday’s final.

Uchimura, 28, is trying to become the oldest Olympic or world all-around champion in more than 50 years.

“If I accomplish my program so that my coach says everything is ideal, I know that I can beat him,” Verniaiev said. “If I will make mistakes, then it’s life.”

In Rio, Verniaiev could have joined some who cried foul over the scoring. Instead, he praised Uchimura in the post-event press conference, calling him the Michael Phelps of gymnastics.

The Ukrainian began doing gymnastics in kindergarten, sent to the sport by his parents as an outlet for overwhelming energy.

It wasn’t always easy in Ukraine. As recently as a month before 2015 Worlds, national team members didn’t have proper equipment to train floor exercise.

Verniaiev, who turned 23 on Friday, seemingly has plenty more opportunities for all-around gold. But few against the aging Uchimura, who may give up the all-around before the Tokyo Olympics to focus on one or two individual events.

Given that, how much would it mean for Verniaiev to end Uchimura’s reign in Montreal?

“To win this gold medal means, to me, to become a legend,” he said. “Kohei, of course, is a legend. There are not many such gymnasts in the world, but I’ll try to do something and be the first one.”

