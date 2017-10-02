TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Sandi Morris safe after lockdown near Las Vegas shooting

By Nick ZaccardiOct 2, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT
Olympic pole vault silver medalist Sandi Morris said she was on lockdown for five hours near the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

NBC News has the latest on the shooting here.

Morris attended a performance by the Blue Man Group.

“This is probably one of the scariest things I’ve ever experienced in my life, if not the scariest,” she said in a video posted on her social media. “After the show ended, they made an announcement that the building was going on lockdown, but they didn’t tell us why at first. But as we were sitting there, waiting for how long, we weren’t aware of, I saw on Twitter that there was a shooting going on across the street. So, as we were sitting there, you could hear the whispers start as people were looking at social media and started to figure out what was going on. They had us on lockdown in there for five hours, and we didn’t know when they were going to let us out.”

Morris said she thought they might have to spend the night there as attendees were handed blankets, water and bananas.

“But they finally let us out at probably 4:30 a.m.,” she said. “We had to walk back to our hotel, through Las Vegas, and it was a ghost town. It was very surreal. There were just police kind of lining the streets as we walked back. It was super quiet, and, yeah, so very surreal experience, and I’m just glad that I’m safe.”

 

Nadia Comăneci returns to Montreal, linked by more than 1976 Olympics

Nadia Comaneci
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 2, 2017, 12:33 PM EDT
MONTREAL — Nadia Comăneci visited this city last year, celebrating the 40th anniversary of her transcendent Olympics.

“I did the zipline,” she said. “I almost lost my head. I lost a shoe.”

Back on solid footing, the Romanian great is again in Montreal for this week’s world gymnastics championships as an ambassador.

“It’s part of the triangle of my life,” Comăneci said in an extended interview while promoting the film “Winning.” “Romania, Montreal and gymnastics.”

Not only that magical week in 1976, when a 14-year-old from a factory town stole hearts and won five medals, including three golds, and scored seven perfect 10s.

But also that year and a half Comăneci spent here after defecting from Romania.

In November 1989, she and six others trudged overnight through the woods of the Communist nation into Hungary and, two nights later, into Austria.

She fell through a frozen-over lake and navigated knee-deep, bone-chilling water. She climbed seven barbed-wire fences. She feared of land mines and being shot in the back.

Once safe, Comăneci was rewarded in Vienna with a one-way ticket to New York City. She spent her first two months in the U.S. with Constantin Panait, the controversial, controlling figure who led the escape from Romania and resided in South Florida.

In February 1990, she took up an invitation from Alexandru Stefu, an old Romanian friend, to visit him in Montreal. Comăneci wanted to stay there. Stefu, who had a wife and son, offered to house her.

“They did not have a lot of money, but Alexandru gave me a credit card and told me that I should use it to buy food and new clothes,” Comăneci wrote in her memoir. “Instead of dreaming about the United States, I began to dream of Canada.”

She made friends at the corner grocery store where she bought lottery tickets, speaking the French she learned in Romanian school. She met the director of Montreal’s Olympic Stadium, who offered her work doing exhibitions and appearances.

“It wouldn’t be much money, but it would be a start,” wrote Comăneci, who left just about everything in Romania, including her nine Olympic medals.

She stood on stage with Celine Dion.

“I thought to myself that if I worked really hard I just might get to be a somebody in my new homeland,” Comăneci wrote. “My biggest goal was to earn some income so that I could take care of my family [back in Romania], and I thought I could do that best in Montreal.”

Comăneci went fishing with Stefu’s family every Sunday.

It brought back memories of her peaceful childhood in Romania.

That adolescence turned upside-down after the Montreal Olympics, when thousands greeted the team plane’s arrival in Bucharest. Communist leader Nicolae Ceaușescu ordered a celebration.

Comăneci was monitored closely by the Romanian government from then on. She didn’t have control of her life until she returned to Montreal in 1990.

“Montreal felt like home because what Montreal represented to me when I was 14 and 15,” Comăneci said.

On Labor Day 1991, Stefu died in a scuba diving accident.

Comăneci, after living with Stefu’s family for 18 months, didn’t know where to turn.

Except to call U.S. Olympic champion gymnast Bart Conner, who had become a close friend. Conner and his manager, Paul Ziert, offered her a place with them in Oklahoma.

She accepted. She and Conner later developed a romantic relationship and wed in 1996. They live in Norman with their 11-year-old son.

Whenever Comăneci has flown into Montreal the last 26 years, the first thing she usually notices is the Olympic Stadium standing out from the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district.

“It doesn’t feel like such a long time when I go back there,” she said. “If you count 40 years, that’s a long time, but, sometimes, it feels very compressed.”

Comăneci has two versions of Montreal.

The first from 1976. Her favorite memory isn’t of any of her gold medals in the all-around, uneven bars or balance beam. It isn’t of her first of seven perfect 10s, when the scoreboard famously flashed “1.00” because it wasn’t programmed to display a 10.

It’s of the Olympic Village.

“I was wandering around, and I met Teófilo Stevenson,” she said, recognizing Cuba’s iconic heavyweight boxer. “I knew he was a big athlete [6 feet, 5 inches, to Comăneci’s 4-foot-11]. Think about it. Romania was a Communist country at the time, so I was very familiar with that part of the world. So I knew about him. I had a chance to meet him. That was a big deal.”

Until 1976, Comăneci believed the European Championships were the world’s biggest competition. She had never seen gymnastics, or the Olympics, on TV.

She saw in Montreal for the first time in her life pizza, cottage cheese and breakfast cereal.

Despite making the cover of Sports Illustrated, Comăneci did not feel like a national heroine. Coach Bela Karolyi had the team leave once their competition was over and before the Closing Ceremony.

“I came, performed, made my country proud and left the arena via a bus, not a limousine,” she wrote.

When Comăneci came to Montreal last year to promote these world championships, she brought son Dylan. She visited what’s left of the Forum, the Olympic gymnastics venue and home of the Montreal Canadiens from 1926 to 1996, demolished in 1998.

“They still have a couple of seats,” she said.

Comăneci also returned to the community where she lived for those 18 months in 1990 and 1991.

“It feels like a few days ago,” she said.

John Carlos feels déjà vu watching NFL protests

John Carlos
AP
By Nick ZaccardiOct 2, 2017, 11:19 AM EDT
John Carlos, who famously raised his black-gloved fist on the 1968 Olympic medal stand, said he felt déjà vu as current athletes, including NFL players, made other gestures in support of human rights in recent weeks.

“I felt like I was a horticulturer or a gardener,” Carlos, the 1968 Olympic 200m bronze medalist, said on CNN on Sunday. “I planted seeds and tilled the earth and watered it. And then 50 years later, here we are. We see the fruits of our labor. There’s many individual kids that understand now, far greater than they did 50 years ago, it’s about worth, self-sacrifice to make a better world.

“These individuals are making statements now to say, hey, my career is a fine situation for me, God blessed me with this talent, but it goes beyond the talent that God gave me. I’m concerned about the talents being lost in my community. … These individuals right now are stepping up and saying, ‘We are setting the tide now because it’s not for us that we make these statements. It’s for our kids to make sure that they have a better opportunity in life down the line.'”

Carlos and gold medalist Tommie Smith were kicked out of Mexico City Games for their podium gesture. At least four NFL players similarly raised their fists Sunday, either during the national anthem or, like Cam Newton, during the game.

Carlos, who briefly played professional football after his track career, repeated Sunday that he would protest in the same way again.

“The price was worth it,” he said. “I would sacrifice one more time today because it’s not about my sacrifice. It’s about revolutionizing the industry to make them understand that everyone deserves a fair shot in life.”

