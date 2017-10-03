Lindsey Vonn’s bid to race men has support, but delayed

Lindsey Vonn will not learn if she will be allowed to race men until after the Olympics.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) executive board tabled the U.S. proposal until May, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

FIS was originally expected to review it and possibly decide on it on Thursday at meetings in Zurich.

It was tabled because Vonn’s proposal is to race men not this upcoming season, but in the 2018-19 season.

“There is support for the proposal among members of the executive board, but also many points to clarify with FIS,” U.S. Alpine Director Patrick Riml said in a press release. “We’re encouraged by the discussion and the fact that we now have a formal proposal in front of FIS which we can review with FIS in more detail during the season ahead.”