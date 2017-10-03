Oscar Pistorius’ family to take legal action over Lifetime movie

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — An American television channel plans to air a film about Oscar Pistorius and how he murdered girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, drawing criticism from the family of the former South African track star.
Lifetime says “Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer,” which is to premiere on Nov. 11, is told from “the point of view” of Steenkamp and her mother and tells “what allegedly happened” in 2013 when Pistorius shot her.
Carl Pistorius, the double-amputee Olympian’s brother, said Tuesday that the film is a “gross misrepresentation of the truth” that reflects the arguments of prosecutors. He said the Pistorius family will take legal action.
South Africa’s top appeals court convenes Nov. 3 to hear prosecutors’ arguments that the six-year prison sentence for Pistorius, who was convicted of murder, should be increased.
Lindsey Vonn will not learn if she will be allowed to race men until after the Olympics.
The International Ski Federation (FIS) executive board tabled the U.S. proposal until May, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard.
FIS was originally expected to review it and possibly decide on it on Thursday at meetings in Zurich.
It was tabled because Vonn’s proposal is to race men not this upcoming season, but in the 2018-19 season.
“There is support for the proposal among members of the executive board, but also many points to clarify with FIS,” U.S. Alpine Director Patrick Riml said in a press release. “We’re encouraged by the discussion and the fact that we now have a formal proposal in front of FIS which we can review with FIS in more detail during the season ahead.”
Vonn, eyeing what should be her fourth and final Olympics, plans to open her season the first week of December at her favorite venue, Lake Louise.
Olympic table tennis bronze medalist Jun Mizutani of Japan took on a different type of challenger on Monday — FORPHEUS, a machine.
FORPHEUS wasn’t quite high-tech enough to handle Mizutani’s normal attacking play, according to Agence France-Presse.
Video clips show the bronze medalist in a light hitting session with the robot.
“It wasn’t any different form playing a human,” Mizutani said, according to an Olympic Channel translation. “It kept getting better as we played. To be honest, I wanted to play it at its maximum level to see how good it is. If it evolves further, it might be a very good practice partner for table tennis players.”
FORPHEUS, introduced in 2015, was given the Guinness World Records title in February for being the first robot table tennis tutor.
“FORPHEUS also features an array of cameras that are situated above the ping-pong table, which monitors the position of the ball at an impressive rate of 80 times per second,” according to Guinness World Records
. “This functionality also allows the robot to show its human student to see a projected image as to where the return ball will land so that they may improve their skills.”
