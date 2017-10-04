TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Ragan Smith leads U.S. women in gymnastics worlds qualifying

By Nick ZaccardiOct 4, 2017, 9:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Gymnastics

Oksana Chusovitina Gymnastics worlds women’s all-around, event finals qualifiers Gymnastics world all-around favorite withdraws in warm-up Gymnastics worlds men’s all-around, event final qualifiers

MONTREAL — With words of advice from Aly Raisman, four U.S. women began the new Olympic cycle by qualifying for world gymnastics championships finals Wednesday night.

“She texted all of us today, we were in a group chat,” said Ragan Smith, who qualified second into Friday’s all-around final at the 1976 Olympic Stadium. “She said have fun, show off, just do what you do in training and trust your training.”

It helped.

“It always helps,” said Smith, a Rio Olympic alternate. “At Olympic Trials, whenever I was there, she always calmed me down and stuff and cheered for me. She was the leader of the five girls [captain of the Olympic team]. She always helped every single one of us.”

Smith and Morgan Hurd led the way Wednesday, qualifying second and sixth into the all-around final.

WORLDS: All women’s finals qualifiers

Smith, the U.S. all-around champion in August, fell off the balance beam but was otherwise fairly clean. She also had the top floor exercise score.

Smith scored 55.932 overall, one thousandth of a point behind Japanese leader Mai Murakami.

“I had a few mistakes, but pretty good,” Smith said. “I don’t really care about the scores right now.”

Hurd, who was sixth at the P&G Championships in August while coming back from elbow surgery, scored 54.832.

She also qualified second into the balance beam final but put her knee down on a floor exercise pass. She beamed afterward.

“It’s a big, glowing orb inside me,” said Hurd, a 16-year-old in her first year a senior gymnast.

Everyone starts from zero in the finals.

Ashton Locklear, also an Olympic alternate, and Jade Carey, in her first year as an elite gymnast, made the eight-woman uneven bars and vault finals Saturday, respectively. 

Carey also qualified third into Sunday’s floor final with Smith, while Hurd is in the beam final.

The Americans, with no Olympic experience, are competing against a new international field.

Zero Rio Olympic champions are in the finals, with most of the gold medalists taking the year off, including every member of the Final Five.

Romanian Larisa Iordache, perhaps the closest woman to a rival to Simone Biles in the last Olympic cycle, tore her Achilles in warm-up and withdrew.

Iordache entered as a co-favorite with Smith. Smith competed a few hours after Iordache and was unaware that her biggest threat was already out.

Now, Smith has an even greater chance of extending the U.S. run of Olympic and world all-around titles dating to 2011 (Jordyn Wieber, Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles).

Locklear, who was edged out for an Olympic spot by Madison Kocian, scored 14.566 on uneven bars.

She qualified sixth into that final, which includes China’s Fan Yilin, who was part of a four-way tie for gold in 2015.

On vault, Carey soared on her Amanar, taking one big step on the landing, and averaged 14.849 for the two vaults.

Only one woman outscored her in qualifying, reigning world champ Maria Paseka of Russia.

Uzbekistan’s Oksana Chusovitina, who last year became the oldest female Olympic gymnast ever at 41, was the eighth and last qualifier into the vault final.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | ScoresWomen to Watch | Men to Watch

Gymnastics worlds women’s all-around, event finals qualifiers

Oksana Chusovitina
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 4, 2017, 9:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Gymnastics

Ragan Smith leads U.S. women in gymnastics worlds qualifying Gymnastics world all-around favorite withdraws in warm-up Gymnastics worlds men’s all-around, event final qualifiers

Here are the World Gymnastics Championships women’s finals qualifiers for the all-around (Friday) and apparatus finals (Saturday and Sunday):

ALL-AROUND
1. Mai Murakami (JPN) — 55.933
2. Ragan Smith (USA) — 55.932
3. Ellie Black (CAN) — 55.766
4. Melanie de Jesus dos Santos (FRA) — 55.299
5. Elena Eremina (RUS) — 54.999
6. Morgan Hurd (USA) — 54.832
7. Diana Varinska (UKR) — 53.915
8. Nina Derwael (BEL) — 53.598
9. Aiko Sugihara (JPN) — 53.265
10. Angelina Melnikova (RUS) — 53.132
11. Giulia Steingruber (SUI) — 53.132
12. Tabea Alt (GER) — 53.032
13. Amy Tinkler (GBR) — 52.831
14. Ana Perez (ESP) — 52.732
15. Brooklyn Moors (CAN) — 52.631
16. Wang Yan (CHN) — 52.432
17. Thais Santos (BRA) — 52.332
18. Elisabeth Seitz (GER) — 52
19. Lara Mori (ITA) — 51.957
20. Georgia Godwin (AUS) — 51.874
21. Rune Hermans (BEL) — 51.866
22. Filipa Martins (POR) — 51.565
23. Marine Boyer (FRA) — 51.399
24. Alice Kinsella (GBR) — 51.365
Did Not Qualify: Larisa Iordache (ROU — 2014 World silver medalist, 2015 World bronze medalist, injured)

WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | ScoresWomen to Watch | Men to Watch

BALANCE BEAM
1. Tabea Alt (GER) — 13.533
2. Morgan Hurd (USA) — 13.5
3. Pauline Schaefer (GER) — 13.433
4. Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.433
5. Asuka Teramoto (JPN) — 13.333
6. Elena Eremina (RUS) — 13.233
7. Liu Tingting (CHN) — 13.233
8. Mai Murakami (JPN) — 13.2
Did Not Qualify: Sanne Wevers (NED — 2016 Olympic champion)

FLOOR EXERCISE
1. Ragan Smith (USA) — 14.433
2. Mai Murakami (JPN) — 14.2
3. Jade Carey (USA) — 14.1
4. Claudia Fragapane (GBR) — 13.933
5. Brooklyn Moors (CAN) — 13.866
6. Thais Santos (BRA) — 13.733
7. Vanessa Ferrari (ITA) — 13.6
8. Lara Mori (ITA) — 13.5

UNEVEN BARS
1. Elena Eremina (RUS) — 15.1
2. Anastasia Iliankova (RUS) — 15.066
3. Fan Yilin (CHN) — 15.1
4. Nina Derwael (BEL) — 14.966
5. Elisabeth Seitz (GER) — 14.7
6. Ashton Locklear (USA) — 14.566
7. Luo Huan (CHN) — 14.566
7. Diana Varinska (UKR) — 14.566

VAULT
1. Maria Paseka (RUS) — 14.933
2. Jade Carey (USA) — 14.849
3. Giulia Steingruber (SUI) — 14.75
4. Shallon Olsen (CAN) — 14.649
5. Wang Yan (CHN) — 14.55
6. Sae Miyakawa (JPN) — 14.516
7. Ellie Black (CAN) — 14.483
8. Oksana Chusovitina (UZB) — 14.349

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Nadia Comaneci returns to Montreal, linked by more than 1976 Olympics

Gymnastics world all-around favorite withdraws in warm-up

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 4, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT
1 Comment

MONTREAL — Romanian Larisa Iordache, an all-around medal favorite, withdrew from the world gymnastics championships with a torn Achilles suffered during qualification warm-ups Wednesday.

Iordache was carried off the competition floor before her first event, floor exercise. She was later seen being wheeled out in a chair.

Iordache, a world all-around medalist behind Simone Biles in 2014 and 2015, was set to be the primary competition for U.S. champion Ragan Smith in Friday’s all-around final.

Smith, a Rio Olympic alternate, is seeking to extend a U.S. streak of Olympic and world all-around titles dating to 2011 (Jordyn WieberGabby Douglas, Biles).

It’s yet another setback for Iordache, who was left out of the Rio Olympics following a broken finger.

Romania, which earned team medals at every Olympics from 1976 through 2012, failed to qualify a full team for Rio.

The nation was allowed one gymnast at the Games. The federation chose triple 2004 Olympic champion Catalina Ponor over Iordache.

Iordache finished fourth, second and third in the three world championships all-arounds won by Biles in the last Olympic cycle.

She came back in August to win the World University Games all-around over a field that included Rio fifth-place finisher Ellie Black.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | ScoresWomen to Watch | Men to Watch