LA mayor compares Olympic bid race to high school election (video)

By Nick ZaccardiOct 6, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT
Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti considered the Olympic bid a political campaign. And of the 10 or so he has been a part of, this one was the toughest by far.

“Because you only have about 100 voters, and you have about four years of the process,” he said on the Dan Patrick Show on Friday. “It’s almost like a high school election. You have somebody over here saying, ‘I don’t like what you said to Susie at the dance, so I’m not going to vote for you.’ Or somebody else saying, ‘You’ve only had drinks with me 10 times, and Paris has done it 12 times.’

“You basically have to lay out why your city should add something to the Olympics. It’s not just what you’ll do for them, but they also want to know how the Olympics is going to change your city.”

Garcetti discussed more LA 2028-related topics in the full interview.

Romania’s last golden gymnast says goodbye in Nadia Comăneci’s city

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 6, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT
The reeling Romanian women’s gymnastics program suffered two more considerable losses at the world championships this week.

First there was the sight of Larisa Iordache, its all-around star, being carried off the floor with a torn Achilles in qualification warm-ups.

Later that session, Catalina Ponor, the last remaining link to Romania’s most recent golden generation, attempted a layout mount onto the balance beam.

She fell. The eight-woman final will be held on Sunday without her. Onto retirement for the 30-year-old who won three titles at the 2004 Athens Games.

Romania failed to advance a female gymnast to any final at an Olympics or worlds for the first time in more than 50 years.

All this happened on Wednesday in the 1976 Olympic Stadium in Montreal. The city where Nadia Comăneci scored seven perfect 10s and won three gold medals to put Romania on the sports map.

Romania earned women’s team gymnastics medals at every Olympics from 1976 through 2012. The drop-off started after 2004 and hit a nadir last year, when Romania couldn’t qualify for the 12-team Olympic competition.

Comăneci is optimistic about Romania’s future, but it could take several years to rebuild. She was part of a financially backed campaign two years ago to develop 8- and 9-year-old girls.

“The U.S. population is close to four million kids [doing gymnastics]. Go back to Romania, and you have 300, 400,” said Comăneci, who lives in Norman, Okla. “Finding five amazing girls [for an Olympic team] out of four million, the ratio’s a little bit higher, no?”

Ponor will try to help.

She is retiring due to an accumulation of injuries, currently Achilles and back pain and the need for knee surgery. But she will remain visible, hoping to coach after finishing her career with smaller competitions later this year.

“It’s really hard for them, and it’s going to be hard for me to see it from the outside,” said Ponor, who previously left the sport in 2006, 2007 and 2012, but was lured back (“My body is made for gymnastics,” she says, despite all those health problems). “Try to turn them into a stronger team, something that we were before, even if it’s a little hard to do that. … But I hope I can give them motivation to go, move forward and fight.”

Ponor says her two favorite competitions were those 2004 Olympics, where she bagged team, balance beam and floor exercise gold, and this year’s European Championships held in Romania. She won the balance beam over a field that included the Rio gold medalist.

“Everybody said ‘disaster’ in Rio,” Ponor said of her seventh-place beam effort at the Olympics. “I worked so much for showing that was just a moment that didn’t work.

“My career, it’s full. I have everything that I want. Maybe more than I dreamed.”

2010 U.S. Olympic hockey player joins AHL club, eyes PyeongChang

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 6, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT
It’s looking likelier and likelier that the 2018 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team, though lacking active NHL players, will include at least one player with Olympic experience.

Ryan Malone, a 37-year-old forward and 2010 Vancouver Winter Games silver medalist, signed a 25-game tryout deal with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, which keeps him eligible for PyeongChang. Malone confirmed Friday that he is trying to make another Olympic team.

Also Thursday, the U.S. Olympic Committee announced that Brian Gionta, a 38-year-old forward who led the 2006 Olympic team in goals, will be the lone men’s hockey player among more than 50 Olympians and Olympic hopefuls at a 100-day countdown event in Times Square on Nov. 1.

Malone and Gionta have more than 1,500 NHL games between them.

Malone came out of a two-year retirement this summer to try out for the Minnesota Wild. He didn’t make the team but succeeded in his initial aspiration, to latch on with an AHL club so he could make an Olympic run.

Malone’s 25-game agreement with Iowa runs into December and can be renewed. The U.S. Olympic team of 25 players will be named around Jan. 1.

The unsigned Gionta did not take part in an NHL training camp this summer but reportedly had an exploratory meeting with the AHL club in Rochester, N.Y., on Sept. 25. USA Hockey confirmed that Gionta was on its Olympic team radar, but he will likely have to be playing for a non-NHL club to be considered for the final roster.

Malone and Gionta are older than all but one previous U.S. Olympic hockey player (Chris Chelios, who played at age 40 in 2002 and 44 in 2006 and is an assistant on the PyeongChang team).

