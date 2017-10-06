TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
AP

IOC suspends Brazil Olympic Committee, Rio 2016 boss after arrest

Associated PressOct 6, 2017, 10:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Rio 2016

Rio 2016 Olympic boss arrested in vote-buying probe IOC seeks more information regarding vote-buying case Police raid house of Brazil Olympic committee president

ZURICH (AP) — After being arrested in Rio de Janeiro and accused of storing gold bars in Switzerland, Brazilian Olympic Committee president Carlos Nuzman was suspended by the IOC on Friday.

The decision came hours after Brazilian authorities investigating a 2016 Olympic vote-buying case asked for help from prosecutors in Switzerland.

The Brazilian Olympic Committee was also provisionally suspended and had its funding frozen.

Nuzman, a 75-year-old lawyer, was also removed from the IOC’s panel overseeing preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee announced the decisions after an emergency conference call of its executive board. The IOC said its decision will not affect Brazilian athletes, who will continue to receive scholarship funds and be eligible for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Nuzman was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of obstructing investigators from Brazil and France, who detained and questioned him one month ago. Their case explores suspicious payments linked to how the city won the hosting rights for the 2016 Olympics.

Brazilian prosecutors revealed Thursday they believed Nuzman has stored 16 bars of gold in a depository in Geneva and greatly increased his wealth while overseeing the Rio bid and organizing committees.

The office of Switzerland’s attorney general said Friday it is “currently analyzing” a request from Brazil for legal assistance.

“The request has been transferred from the Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) to the (attorney general’s office) as the competent authority for execution,” the federal office said in a statement.

Brazilian prosecutors have implicated Nuzman in a bribery scheme of at least $2 million to help win votes from IOC members, who chose Rio as host city in 2009 in a four-city contest. The losers were Chicago, supported by then-President Barack Obama, Madrid and Tokyo.

Nuzman is believed to be a central figure in channeling at least $2 million of a Brazilian businessman’s money to Lamine Diack, a former IOC member from Senegal who helped control African votes.

Diack has been arrested in France as part of a wider case of alleged corruption while he was president of track and field’s governing body, including blackmailing athletes to cover up doping cases.

The French case has also implicated four-time Olympic sprint medalist Frank Fredericks of Namibia. He was an IOC executive board member in October 2009 when he got a $300,000 payment linked to Brazil and the Diack family on the day Rio won.

On Thursday, Brazilian authorities said Nuzman’s net worth increased by 457 percent in his last 10 years as the country’s Olympic leader.

Nuzman was arrested because investigators found he tried to hamper the investigation by regularizing assets likely gained with illicit money. Last month, he allegedly amended his tax declaration to add about $600,000 in income.

Nuzman’s lawyers said he denies wrongdoing, and the IOC said he had the presumption of innocence while its ethics commission studies the case.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: IOC seeks more information regarding vote-buying case

American who finished sixth set for bronze medal

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 6, 2017, 7:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

U.S. high jumper Chaunte Lowe is one step closer to receiving a bronze medal from the 2008 Olympics, even though she originally finished sixth in Beijing.

Original bronze medalist Anna Chicherova of Russia, who was retroactively disqualified last October for failing a retest of a 2008 doping sample for an anabolic steroid, had her appeal of the DQ dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In all, doping samples from the original third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishers (two Russians and a Ukrainian) all came back positive for the banned steroid turinabol in results announced last year.

Chicherova’s bronze medal has been stripped but has not yet been reallocated by the International Olympic Committee.

Chicherova also won the 2012 Olympic title, a gold medal that is not affected by her 2008 doping.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Warsaw Marathon leader collapses with finish line in sight

So I find out today that I was supposed to be in this picture. Finally an Olympic Bronze medalist 8 years later.

A post shared by Chaunte Lowe Howard (@chauntelowe) on

In Kohei Uchimura’s absence, a breakthrough world all-around champ

By Nick ZaccardiOct 5, 2017, 11:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Gymnastics

Oksana Chusovitina Gymnastics worlds women’s all-around, event finals qualifiers Ragan Smith leads U.S. women in gymnastics worlds qualifying Gymnastics world all-around favorite withdraws in warm-up

In the absence of the King, China’s Xiao Ruoteng rose to win his first world championships all-around medal — gold in Montreal on Thursday night.

Xiao, a 21-year-old who was not on China’s Olympic team, came from nearly six tenths behind in the final rotation to overtake Russian David Belyavskiy for the title.

Belyavskiy opened the door by falling on his last routine on high bar, dropping to fourth place, just where he finished in Rio.

The 25-year-old also placed sixth at the 2011 Worlds, fifth at the 2012 Olympics and fifth at the 2014 Worlds. He has never won an Olympic or world all-around medal.

“I only thought of doing the [high bar] exercise from A to Z, without any faults, without the fall, but it happened,” Belyavskiy told media in Montreal. “Maybe I’m just lacking some luck.”

Xiao tallied 86.933 points to become the first Chinese gymnast to take gold since Yang Wei at the 2008 Olympics.

China actually went one-two at the 1976 Olympic Stadium, with Lin Chaopan taking silver with 86.448. Japan’s Kenzo Shirai edged Belyavskiy for bronze.

China redeemed after its worst-ever Olympic men’s gymnastics medal output in Rio — a lone bronze in the team event.

Uchimura, who won every Olympic and world title from 2009 through 2016, withdrew with a left ankle injury in qualifying on Monday. Xiao refused to speculate what would have happened Thursday if Uchimura was in the final.

“Gymnastics is something that you compete with yourself, not against each other,” he said. “So it’s more about doing my best, not considering other competitors.”

Shirai, a 21-year-old roommate of Uchimura, did speculate.

“I feel that if Uchimura was competing today, I would be fourth place,” said Shirai, who was competing in his first major international all-around competition. Before this year, Shirai was a floor exercise and vault specialist — arguably best in the world on both events.

U.S. champion Yul Moldauer was seventh in the 24-man field, competing in his first world championships.

“I hit six for six [routines], and I couldn’t have asked for a better meet,” said Moldauer, a rising University of Oklahoma junior formerly coached by 2008 Olympic bronze medalist Sasha Artemev. “I just need to start building my reputation. … Hopefully, next year, I can be in the top three.”

No American man has earned a world all-around medal since Jonathan Horton‘s bronze in 2010.

Favorite Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine fell off both pommel horse and high bar, finishing eighth.

Verniaiev took silver in Rio, just .099 behind Uchimura.

Worlds continue with the women’s all-around final on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, live on The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on Olympicchannel.com and the Olympic Channel app.

The men return for apparatus finals on Saturday and Sunday, including Moldauer on floor exercise.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | ScoresWomen to Watch | Men to Watch