Morgan Hurd wins shock world all-around title

By Nick ZaccardiOct 6, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT
Morgan Hurd was the U.S.’ only hope. She was up to the task.

The 16-year-old in glasses won the U.S.’ seventh straight Olympic or world all-around title in Montreal on Friday night.

She followed the likes of Jordyn Wieber, Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles.

Hurd did so after U.S. champion Ragan Smith withdrew minutes before the competition with an ankle injury.

Hurd did so after finishing sixth at the P&G Championships in August and sneaking onto the four-woman world team at a September selection camp.

Hurd did so after going into the final rotation, floor exercise, two tenths of a point behind Canadian Ellie Black. Black, fifth in Rio, was the overwhelming crowd favorite at the 1976 Olympic Stadium.

Hurd edged Black by one tenth of a point overall. Russia’s Elena Eremina took bronze in a competition that lacked the top four finishers from Rio.

Every member of the Final Five — including Olympic all-around gold and silver medalists Biles and Aly Raisman — is sitting out this season.

Biles and Raisman have said they plan to come back with eyes on Tokyo 2020.

Friday’s final also missed the two favorites going into the week — the Olympic alternate Smith and Romanian Larisa Iordache.

Smith left on crutches after injuring herself warming up for her first event — vault (video here).

She was taken for X-Rays, according to USA Gymnastics. Smith’s score in qualifying, a 55.932 with a balance beam fall, was seven tenths better than Hurd’s total Friday.

Iordache, a two-time world all-around medalist, tore an Achilles warming up for floor exercise before qualification on Wednesday.

Hurd, adopted from China as a toddler and living in Delaware, is the youngest Olympic or world all-around champion since Aliya Mustafina in 2010.

She repeated Biles’ feat of winning the world all-around title in her first year as a senior gymnast, the year after the Olympics. 

Hurd had the added hurdle of coming back from spring elbow surgery, too.

Black, who had never before won an Olympic or world medal, became the first Canadian male or female gymnast to win an Olympic or world all-around medal of any color.

1 Comment

LA mayor compares Olympic bid race to high school election (video)

By Nick ZaccardiOct 6, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT
Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti considered the Olympic bid a political campaign. And of the 10 or so he has been a part of, this one was the toughest by far.

“Because you only have about 100 voters, and you have about four years of the process,” he said on the Dan Patrick Show on Friday. “It’s almost like a high school election. You have somebody over here saying, ‘I don’t like what you said to Susie at the dance, so I’m not going to vote for you.’ Or somebody else saying, ‘You’ve only had drinks with me 10 times, and Paris has done it 12 times.’

“You basically have to lay out why your city should add something to the Olympics. It’s not just what you’ll do for them, but they also want to know how the Olympics is going to change your city.”

Garcetti discussed more LA 2028-related topics in the full interview.

