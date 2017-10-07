U.S. adds 2 medals at gymnastics worlds; 42-year-old finishes 5th

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Two rookies added medals for the U.S. at the world gymnastics championships in Montreal on Saturday.

Jade Carey, who was not an elite-level gymnast a year ago, earned silver on vault. Uzbekistan’s Oksana Chusovitina, a 42-year-old who has competed at a record seven Olympics, finished fifth, missing a medal by one tenth of a point.

The U.S. men wrapped up their worlds with one medal — Yul Moldauer‘s bronze on floor exercise — their lightest medal haul since 2010.

Worlds conclude Sunday with five more apparatus finals (broadcast schedule here). All-around champion Morgan Hurd goes on balance beam and Carey on floor exercise.

No American men qualified for Sunday’s high bar, parallel bars or vault finals.

Women’s Vault

GOLD: Maria Paseka (RUS) — 14.85

SILVER: Jade Carey (USA) — 14.766

BRONZE: Giulia Steingruber (SUI) — 14.466

4. Ellie Black (CAN) — 14.416

5. Oksana Chusovitina (UZB) — 14.366

6. Wang Yan (CHN) — 14.35

7. Shallon Olsen (CAN) — 14.233

8. Sae Miyakawa (JPN) — 13.8

The top three went unchanged from qualifying to final. Paseka is now a repeat world champion after bagging vault silver and bronze medals at the last two Olympics. Carey beat Paseka on execution but was behind on difficulty.

Chusovitina, who was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in May, came close to earning her 11th career Olympic or world vault medal and first since 2011.

Men’s Floor Exercise

GOLD: Kenzo Shirai (JPN) — 15.633

SILVER: Artem Dolgopyat (ISR) — 14.533

BRONZE: Yul Moldauer (USA) — 14.5

4. Bram Verhofstad (NED) — 14.333

5. Tomas Gonzalez (CHI) — 14.266

6. Donnell Whittenburg (USA) — 14.166

7. Manrique Larduet (CUB) — 14.1

8. Kim Hansol (KOR) — 14.1

9. Milad Karimi (KAZ) — 13.266

Shirai, the 21-year-old known as the “Twist Prince” for his unmatched aerial moves, became the first man to repeat as world champion on floor since Russian Alexei Nemov in 1999. He finished his routine with his signature move, a quad twist. Shirai, now with three world titles on floor, was shockingly fourth in Rio. None of the Rio medalists were in Saturday’s final.

Moldauer, the 21-year-old U.S. all-around champion, earned a medal at his first worlds with the highest execution score and lowest difficulty. Whittenburg, the Olympic alternate built like a linebacker, struggled with the landings of his first two tumbling passes.

Uneven Bars

GOLD: Fan Yilin (CHN) — 15.166

SILVER: Elena Eremina (RUS) — 15.1

BRONZE: Nina Derwael (BEL) — 15.033

4. Anastasiya Iliyankova (RUS) — 14.9

5. Elisabeth Seitz (GER) — 14.766

6. Diana Varinska (UKR) — 14.583

7. Luo Huan (CHN) — 14.566

8. Ashton Locklear (USA) — 12.766

Fan was the only returning woman from a four-way tie for gold at the 2015 Worlds. Also missing were all three Olympic medalists — Aliya Mustafina, Madison Kocian and Sophie Scheder.

Locklear, who battled Kocian for an Olympic spot last year, tearfully came off the high bar. She is the only member of the four-woman U.S. team with worlds experience, having finished fourth on bars in 2014.

Pommel Horse

GOLD: Max Whitlock (GBR) — 15.441

SILVER: David Belyavskiy (RUS) — 15.1

BRONZE: Xiao Ruoteng (CHN) — 15.066

4. Alex Naddour (USA) — 14.75

5. Harutyun Merdinyan (ARM) — 14.7

6. Weng Hao (CHN) — 14.5

7. Oleg Verniaiev (UKR) — 13.7

8. Saso Bertoncelj (SLO) — 12.966

Whitlock, Britain’s only Olympic gymnastics champion, followed his 2015 World and 2016 Olympic gold medals with another title. Whitlock, also the Olympic all-around bronze medalist, has given up competing on all six events to focus on pommels and floor exercise to prolong his career another two Olympics.

The Olympic bronze medalist Naddour hoped to challenge for gold, but he was short on his scissors to handstand. The last American man to earn a world pommel horse medal was Sasha Artemev in 2006 (bronze).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | Scores | Women to Watch | Men to Watch