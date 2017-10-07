TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
U.S. adds 2 medals at gymnastics worlds; 42-year-old finishes 5th

By Nick ZaccardiOct 7, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT
Two rookies added medals for the U.S. at the world gymnastics championships in Montreal on Saturday.

Jade Carey, who was not an elite-level gymnast a year ago, earned silver on vault. Uzbekistan’s Oksana Chusovitina, a 42-year-old who has competed at a record seven Olympics, finished fifth, missing a medal by one tenth of a point.

The U.S. men wrapped up their worlds with one medal — Yul Moldauer‘s bronze on floor exercise — their lightest medal haul since 2010.

Worlds conclude Sunday with five more apparatus finals (broadcast schedule here). All-around champion Morgan Hurd goes on balance beam and Carey on floor exercise.

No American men qualified for Sunday’s high bar, parallel bars or vault finals.

Women’s Vault
GOLD: Maria Paseka (RUS) — 14.85
SILVER: Jade Carey (USA) — 14.766
BRONZE: Giulia Steingruber (SUI) — 14.466
4. Ellie Black (CAN) — 14.416
5. Oksana Chusovitina (UZB) — 14.366
6. Wang Yan (CHN) — 14.35
7. Shallon Olsen (CAN) — 14.233
8. Sae Miyakawa (JPN) — 13.8

The top three went unchanged from qualifying to final. Paseka is now a repeat world champion after bagging vault silver and bronze medals at the last two Olympics. Carey beat Paseka on execution but was behind on difficulty.

Chusovitina, who was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in May, came close to earning her 11th career Olympic or world vault medal and first since 2011.

Men’s Floor Exercise
GOLD: Kenzo Shirai (JPN) — 15.633
SILVER: Artem Dolgopyat (ISR) — 14.533
BRONZE: Yul Moldauer (USA) — 14.5
4. Bram Verhofstad (NED) — 14.333
5. Tomas Gonzalez (CHI) — 14.266
6. Donnell Whittenburg (USA) — 14.166
7. Manrique Larduet (CUB) — 14.1
8. Kim Hansol (KOR) — 14.1
9. Milad Karimi (KAZ) — 13.266

Shirai, the 21-year-old known as the “Twist Prince” for his unmatched aerial moves, became the first man to repeat as world champion on floor since Russian Alexei Nemov in 1999. He finished his routine with his signature move, a quad twist. Shirai, now with three world titles on floor, was shockingly fourth in Rio. None of the Rio medalists were in Saturday’s final.

Moldauer, the 21-year-old U.S. all-around champion, earned a medal at his first worlds with the highest execution score and lowest difficulty. Whittenburg, the Olympic alternate built like a linebacker, struggled with the landings of his first two tumbling passes.

Uneven Bars
GOLD: Fan Yilin (CHN) — 15.166
SILVER: Elena Eremina (RUS) — 15.1
BRONZE: Nina Derwael (BEL) — 15.033
4. Anastasiya Iliyankova (RUS) — 14.9
5. Elisabeth Seitz (GER) — 14.766
6. Diana Varinska (UKR) — 14.583
7. Luo Huan (CHN) — 14.566
8. Ashton Locklear (USA) — 12.766

Fan was the only returning woman from a four-way tie for gold at the 2015 Worlds. Also missing were all three Olympic medalists — Aliya MustafinaMadison Kocian and Sophie Scheder.

Locklear, who battled Kocian for an Olympic spot last year, tearfully came off the high bar. She is the only member of the four-woman U.S. team with worlds experience, having finished fourth on bars in 2014.

Pommel Horse
GOLD: Max Whitlock (GBR) — 15.441
SILVER: David Belyavskiy (RUS) — 15.1
BRONZE: Xiao Ruoteng (CHN) — 15.066
4. Alex Naddour (USA) — 14.75
5. Harutyun Merdinyan (ARM) — 14.7
6. Weng Hao (CHN) — 14.5
7. Oleg Verniaiev (UKR) — 13.7
8. Saso Bertoncelj (SLO) — 12.966

Whitlock, Britain’s only Olympic gymnastics champion, followed his 2015 World and 2016 Olympic gold medals with another title. Whitlock, also the Olympic all-around bronze medalist, has given up competing on all six events to focus on pommels and floor exercise to prolong his career another two Olympics.

The Olympic bronze medalist Naddour hoped to challenge for gold, but he was short on his scissors to handstand. The last American man to earn a world pommel horse medal was Sasha Artemev in 2006 (bronze).

Morgan Hurd wins shock world all-around title

By Nick ZaccardiOct 6, 2017, 11:59 PM EDT
Morgan Hurd was the U.S.’ only hope. She was up to the task.

The 16-year-old in glasses won the U.S.’ seventh straight Olympic or world all-around title in Montreal on Friday night.

She followed the likes of Jordyn Wieber, Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles.

Hurd did so after U.S. champion Ragan Smith withdrew minutes before the competition with an ankle injury.

Hurd did so after finishing sixth at the P&G Championships in August and sneaking onto the four-woman world team at a September selection camp.

Hurd did so after going into the final rotation, floor exercise, two tenths of a point behind Canadian Ellie Black. Black, fifth in Rio, was the overwhelming crowd favorite at the 1976 Olympic Stadium.

Hurd edged Black by one tenth of a point overall. Russia’s Elena Eremina took bronze in a competition that lacked the top four finishers from Rio.

“I was just so honored to be even picked for the worlds team,” said Hurd, who hit her four routines solidly save a minor uneven bars error and some balance beam wobbles. “It honestly just felt like the best floor routine (video here) I’ve ever done.”

The highlight of the night may have been the medal ceremony. Hurd received her gold medal from Nadia Comaneci, the 1976 Olympic all-around champion in Montreal.

“In third grade I was actually [Comaneci] for a school project,” Hurd said. “I went and dressed as her.”

Every member of the Final Five — including Olympic all-around gold and silver medalists Biles and Aly Raisman — is sitting out this season.

Biles and Raisman have said they plan to come back with eyes on Tokyo 2020. (When she was 13, Hurd woke up before dawn to live blog Biles’ performance at the 2014 World Championships in China.)

Friday’s final also missed the two favorites going into the week — the Olympic alternate Smith and Romanian Larisa Iordache.

Smith left on crutches after injuring herself warming up for her first event — vault (video here).

She was taken for X-Rays, according to USA Gymnastics. Smith’s score in qualifying, a 55.932 with a balance beam fall, was seven tenths better than Hurd’s total Friday.

Iordache, a two-time world all-around medalist, tore an Achilles warming up for floor exercise before qualification on Wednesday.

Hurd, adopted from China as a toddler and living in Delaware, is the youngest Olympic or world all-around champion since Aliya Mustafina in 2010.

She repeated Biles’ feat of winning the world all-around title in her first year as a senior gymnast, the year after the Olympics.

Hurd had the added hurdle of coming back from spring elbow surgery, too.

Black, who had never before won an Olympic or world medal, became the first Canadian male or female gymnast to win an Olympic or world all-around medal of any color.

Ragan Smith out of gymnastics worlds with injury

By Nick ZaccardiOct 6, 2017, 11:58 PM EDT
1 Comment

U.S. champion Ragan Smith suffered an ankle injury and withdrew minutes before the world gymnastics championships all-around final in Montreal on Friday night.

Smith was seen inside the 1976 Olympic Stadium on crutches after rolling her ankle warming up for her first event — vault.

She was taken for X-Rays, according to USA Gymnastics.

“I could not see exactly how bad it is,” U.S. national team coordinator Valeri Liukin said. “She just landed a little sideways on her vault. I was hoping it’s not that bad. I thought she would get up.”

Teammate Morgan Hurd went on to win the U.S.’ seventh straight Olympic or world all-around title (full story here).

Smith’s score from qualifying was seven tenths of a point better than Hurd’s total Friday.

Both of the pre-meet favorites suffered leg injuries that wiped them out of the competition.

Romanian Larisa Iordache, a two-time world all-around medalist, tore an Achilles warming up for floor exercise before qualification on Wednesday.

