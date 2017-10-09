TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Olympic Channel presents World Champions Week

By OlympicTalkOct 9, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA is taking a look back at the summer sports world championships season all this week.

The 62 hours of world championships highlights includes nine sports, featuring Usain Bolt, Katie Ledecky, Allyson FelixLilly King and Caeleb Dressel in their biggest meets of the year.

The Olympic Channel can be streamed on Olympicchannel.com and the Olympic Channel app for subscribers.

The winter sports season starts in earnest the following week, with the beginning of the Grand Prix figure skating season.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: A reflection on Katie Ledecky’s world championships

Day Time (ET) Event
Monday 8-10 p.m. Swimming Day 1: Katie Ledecky, Relays
10 p.m.-12 a.m. Swimming Day 3: Katie Ledecky, Lilly King
Tuesday 12-1:30 a.m. Water Polo: Women’s Final
1:30-3 a.m. Water Polo: Men’s Final
8-9 p.m. Swimming Day 7: Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel
9-11 p.m. Swimming Day 8: Lilly King, Chase Kalisz
11 p.m.-12 a.m. Beach Volleyball: Women’s Final
Wednesday 12-1:30 a.m. Beach Volleyball: Men’s Medal Matches
8-10 p.m. Track and Field Day 2: Men’s 100m
10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Track and Field Day 3: Women’s 100m
Thursday 12:30-2 a.m. Diving: Men’s Platform Final
8-11 p.m. Track and Field Day 5: Men’s 400m
11 p.m.-2 a.m. Track and Field Day 6: Women’s 400m
Friday 8-10 p.m. Track and Field Day 9: Usain Bolt’s Finale
10 p.m.-12 a.m. Track and Field Day 10: 4x400m
Saturday 12-2 a.m. Wrestling: Kyle Snyder, Jordan Burroughs
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Road Cycling: Women’s Road Race
1-8 p.m. Track and Field Day 3: Marathons
8-10 p.m. Gymnastics: Women’s All-Around
10 p.m.-1 a.m. Gymnastics: Men’s All-Around
Sunday 1-2 a.m. Rowing: Final Day
12:30-8 p.m. Road Cycling: Men’s Road Race
8-11 p.m. Gymnastics: Apparatus Finals Day 1
11 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Gymnastics: Apparatus Finals Day 2

 

Green Bay Packers bobsled celebration not Olympic standard (video)

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 9, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jordy Nelson was once teammates with an athlete who went on to become a U.S. Olympic bobsledder.

Randall Cobb has apparently seen “Cool Runnings.”

But the Green Bay Packers wide receivers’ bobsled celebration on Sunday lacked something very important — a fourth man.

Nelson, Cobb and Davante Adams made up the rare three-man bobsled team after an Adams touchdown in Sunday’s 35-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Nelson, the brains behind the operation, according to Packers.com, may be familiar with one U.S. Olympian.

Johnny Quinn, who famously broke out of a locked bathroom in Sochi, spent the 2008 preseason with the Packers, when Nelson was a second-round rookie.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. teammates thinking of Steven Holcomb as season starts

Morgan Hurd, new world all-around champ, bonds with J.K. Rowling

By Nick ZaccardiOct 9, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

U.S. gymnast Morgan Hurd‘s two highlights from the past week:

“Clearly winning,” said the surprise world all-around champion, ” … and clearly getting the tweet from J.K.”

Hurd, the 4 1/2-foot, 16-year-old who competes in glasses, was clearly the standout performer of last week’s world gymnastics championships in Montreal.

Fifth at the U.S. junior championships a year ago — and sixth at this year’s senior nationals (coming off elbow surgery) — Hurd surged to win the most coveted prize in the sport aside from the Olympics.

Word reached Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has clearly had an effect on Hurd.

Then came Saturday and Sunday.

Teammate Jade Carey captured Hurd’s reaction to the first congratulatory tweet. Hurd was lying down, receiving treatment ahead of Sunday’s balance beam final.

“I stopped and started bawling,” Hurd said later. “I had tears streaming down my face.”

Hurd had trouble sleeping the last several nights, acknowledging lament in not being able to thank every single person who praised her on social media.

She awoke Sunday to see the second tweet from Rowling call her a hero.

“I started freaking out, but I had to be really quiet because [teammate] Ragan [Smith] was still sleeping,” Hurd said. “I was, like, jumping up and down in my bed.”

Hurd’s love for Rowling’s series about the boy wizard is compounded by the fact she is a rare gymnast who competes while wearing glasses. Very Potter-like.

“I tried contacts,” she said, according to FloGymnastics in May, “but they made my eyeballs dry, and when I got stuff in my eyes, I had to take them out and put them back in.”

Hurd is not the first elite gymnast to go the glasses route. Remember Fabian Hambuechen in Athens?

Hurd was born in China and adopted as a toddler, moving to Delaware. By developmental camps, she acted and looked like an adult, said her coach, Slava Glazounov.

“She would get herself a little cappucino, without the caffeine,” he said Sunday. “She would sit with her leg up and drink the coffee and read the book. And this was a 10-year-old kid. She does the same thing now.”

Hurd, who was born between “The Goblet of Fire” and “The Order of the Phoenix,” has twice taken the Pottermore quiz to determine her Hogwarts House.

Questions include — moon or stars? And would you rather be envied, imitated, trusted, praised, liked or feared?

Hurd was sorted into Ravenclaw — known for intelligence — and then, the second time, Gryffindor — marked by courage and bravery.

“I truly think I’m a Gryffindor because, I mean, I flip on a four-inch piece of wood,” said Hurd, who earned silver in Sunday’s balance beam final. “That’s got to count for something, right?”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Romania’s last golden gymnast says goodbye