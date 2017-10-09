Olympic Channel presents World Champions Week

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA is taking a look back at the summer sports world championships season all this week.
The 62 hours of world championships highlights includes nine sports, featuring Usain Bolt, Katie Ledecky, Allyson Felix, Lilly King and Caeleb Dressel in their biggest meets of the year.
The Olympic Channel can be streamed on Olympicchannel.com and the Olympic Channel app for subscribers.
The winter sports season starts in earnest the following week, with the beginning of the Grand Prix figure skating season.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Monday
|8-10 p.m.
|Swimming Day 1: Katie Ledecky, Relays
|10 p.m.-12 a.m.
|Swimming Day 3: Katie Ledecky, Lilly King
|Tuesday
|12-1:30 a.m.
|Water Polo: Women’s Final
|1:30-3 a.m.
|Water Polo: Men’s Final
|8-9 p.m.
|Swimming Day 7: Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel
|9-11 p.m.
|Swimming Day 8: Lilly King, Chase Kalisz
|11 p.m.-12 a.m.
|Beach Volleyball: Women’s Final
|Wednesday
|12-1:30 a.m.
|Beach Volleyball: Men’s Medal Matches
|8-10 p.m.
|Track and Field Day 2: Men’s 100m
|10 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
|Track and Field Day 3: Women’s 100m
|Thursday
|12:30-2 a.m.
|Diving: Men’s Platform Final
|8-11 p.m.
|Track and Field Day 5: Men’s 400m
|11 p.m.-2 a.m.
|Track and Field Day 6: Women’s 400m
|Friday
|8-10 p.m.
|Track and Field Day 9: Usain Bolt’s Finale
|10 p.m.-12 a.m.
|Track and Field Day 10: 4x400m
|Saturday
|12-2 a.m.
|Wrestling: Kyle Snyder, Jordan Burroughs
|8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Road Cycling: Women’s Road Race
|1-8 p.m.
|Track and Field Day 3: Marathons
|8-10 p.m.
|Gymnastics: Women’s All-Around
|10 p.m.-1 a.m.
|Gymnastics: Men’s All-Around
|Sunday
|1-2 a.m.
|Rowing: Final Day
|12:30-8 p.m.
|Road Cycling: Men’s Road Race
|8-11 p.m.
|Gymnastics: Apparatus Finals Day 1
|11 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
|Gymnastics: Apparatus Finals Day 2