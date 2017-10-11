Michael Phelps shares being bullied, depressed in film

NEW YORK (AP) — A new documentary about anxiety argues that everyone to some extent suffers from stress, nerves and social fear. And, to make their point, the filmmakers have enlisted as Exhibit A the most decorated Olympian in history.
Michael Phelps appears in “Angst” to share his story of being bullied and depressed, leading to severe anxiety. The swimmer, winner of 28 Olympic medals, would look in the mirror and not like what he saw.
“Once I opened up about that and things that I had kept inside of me for so many years, I then found that life was a lot easier. I got to the point where I understood that it’s OK to not be OK,” he says in the film.
“Angst,” an IndieFlix film designed to be screened at schools and community centers, features candid interviews with children and young adults discussing their anxiety, along with advice from mental health experts and resources and tools. Phelps is like a muscular explanation mark for what the filmmakers wanted to show — that even world champions can feel low.
“I’m grateful because my mission with this film is to help make the world a better place and I believe he is so additive on that level,” said Scilla Andreen, CEO and co-founder of IndieFlix.
“If we can introduce prevention, self-care and well-being to our children — even in the pre-K and kindergarten years — they can have a completely different life.”
Andreen hopes the film will reach more than 3 million people around the world from 25,000 community and school screenings. “Angst” was filmed in the U.S. and United Kingdom and is appropriate for children starting at age 10.
Henry Cejudo suffered foot burns and lost his Olympic gold medal escaping a California wildfire on Monday, according to reports.
Cejudo did not return messages seeking confirmation Tuesday.
The wrestler turned UFC fighter said he was lucky to be alive after jumping out of the second floor of a two-story hotel to escape the smoke at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Yahoo Sports.
“You know, the medal just was an object, just a medal and that’s it,” Cejudo said, according to the report. “What really meant something was the blood, the sweat, the tears that went into getting that medal. I’ll always have the memories of that with me.
“I’m not too worried about that. This was a tragedy, just like that terrible thing that happened in [Las] Vegas. It’s awful. Losing a medal, man, I am fortunate to be here talking to you and being alive. That’s the important thing.”
Cejudo, who became the then-youngest U.S. Olympic wrestling champion at 21 at Beijing 2008, gained instant fame as the son of undocumented immigrants from Mexico. In Rio, Kyle Snyder broke Cejudo’s record as youngest gold medalist.
Cejudo’s story was told in a book, “American Victory.”
After failing to qualify for the 2012 Olympic Trials, Cejudo debuted in mixed martial arts in 2013. He is 11-2 with a scheduled fight Dec. 2.
Curling Night in America returns for its fourth season with eight episodes on Tuesdays on NBCSN as the Winter Olympics draw near.
Coverage will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
Curling Night features the U.S., China, Japan and Scotland in round-robin tournaments competing in men’s, women’s and the new Olympic event of mixed doubles.
The U.S. rinks are led by reigning national champions Jamie Sinclair and Becca Hamilton and Matt Hamilton, a sibling mixed doubles team.
The men’s team is skipped by Heath McCormick, who was third at the 2014 Olympic Trials.
The 2018 Olympic Curling Trials are Nov. 11-18 in Omaha.
|Date
|Coverage
|Time (ET)
|Tues., Oct. 10
|U.S. vs. Scotland – Men
|1 a.m.*
|Tues., Oct. 17
|U.S. vs. Scotland – Women
|1 a.m.*
|Tues., Oct. 24
|U.S. vs. China – Men
|11 p.m.
|Tues., Oct. 31
|U.S. vs. Japan – Women
|7 p.m.
|Tues., Nov. 7
|U.S. vs. Japan – Men
|12:30 a.m.*
|Tues., Nov. 21
|U.S. vs. Japan – Women
U.S. vs. China – Mixed Doubles
|11:30 p.m.
|Tues., Nov. 28
|U.S. vs. Japan – Mixed Doubles
|11:30 p.m.
|Tues., Dec. 5
|U.S. vs. Scotland – Mixed Doubles
|1 a.m.*
*late Tuesday/early Wednesday
