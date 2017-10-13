Gracie Gold in treatment for eating disorder, depression

Figure skater Gracie Gold is in treatment for an eating disorder, depression and anxiety. She has withdrawn from her next two scheduled competitions in November.

“It saddens me deeply to sit out this Grand Prix Series, but I know it is for the best,” Gold said in a statement. “I am currently in treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder. I will not have adequate training time to prepare and compete at the level that I want to. I would like to thank U.S. Figure Skating, my fans and my sponsors for their ongoing support. I also want to thank [coaches] Marina [Zoueva] and Oleg [Epstein] for standing beside me through this journey and most of all my family for their unconditional love.”

Gold, a Sochi Olympic team bronze medalist and two-time U.S. champion, will not compete at Cup of China or Internationaux de France, her two Grand Prix assignments in November.

She has no scheduled international competitions at the moment. The PyeongChang Olympic team will be chosen after the U.S. Championships in January.

On Sept. 1, Gold announced she was taking time away from figure skating to seek unspecified professional help.

Gold, the top American woman at the Sochi Olympics in fourth place, has not been the same skater since dropping from first after the 2016 World Championships short program to finish fourth, again just missing her first individual global medal.

She considered skipping the fall 2016 Grand Prix season, talking openly about physical struggles and even depression in that offseason.

The 22-year-old last competed at the U.S. Championships in January, placing a disastrous sixth.

She split from coach Frank Carroll at nationals. Gold then announced in February that she moved to Michigan to train under new coaches Zoueva and Epstein.

Then on Sept. 1, Gold announced she was taking a leave. She withdrew from her first event of the season, the Japan Open on Oct. 7.

“My passion for skating and training remains strong,” Gold said in the reported Sept. 1 statement. “However, after recent struggles on and off the ice, I realize I need to seek some professional help and will be taking some time off while preparing for my Grand Prix assignments. This time will help me become a stronger person, which I believe will be reflected in my skating performances as well.”

If and when Gold returns this season, she will be behind in the race for three Olympic spots. They will be earned based not only on nationals but also recent domestic and international events.

The favorites are 2014 Olympian Ashley Wagner, 2010 Olympian Mirai Nagasu and reigning U.S. champion Karen Chen.

