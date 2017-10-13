TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

PyeongChang Olympic cauldron unveiled

By Nick ZaccardiOct 13, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT
The PyeongChang Olympic cauldron is a white tower visible atop one of the corners of the pentagonal Olympic Stadium that will host the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 9.

It is the most traditional cauldron setup since the 2008 Beijing Games.

In 2010, the Vancouver Winter Games had two cauldrons — one inside in the ceremonies venue and one outside in the city for the public to view.

The London 2012 flame could not be seen outside the Olympic Stadium. It was lit in the center of the stadium and then moved to a side area.

The PyeongChang cauldron will not be moved, organizers said.

The Sochi 2014 cauldron was in the middle of the Olympic Park but visible through an opening at the north end of the ceremonies stadium (and also tall enough to be seen from the stadium).

Rio had two cauldrons — one lit at the Opening Ceremony inside the Maracanã — and another in the city for the public to view.

So, who will light the PyeongChang cauldron on Feb. 9?

“If I tell you, I have to kill you,” a PyeongChang 2018 press operations official joked two weeks ago. “I really can’t tell you about this. I don’t want to spoil the show.”

Most believe it will be Yuna Kim, the wildly popular 2010 Olympic figure skating champion and ambassador for PyeongChang 2018.

“She has been very, very instrumental promoting the Games,” the PyeongChang 2018 official said. “She has done a tremendous job. She’s been with us at every important event promoting the Games. We really appreciate all her hard work.”

At the previous Olympics in South Korea, the 1988 Seoul Games, three South Koreans lit the cauldron simultaneously — a teacher, a high school student and a marathoner at those Games.

AP

USOC boss calls for immediate action on Russian doping

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 12, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The leader of the U.S. Olympic Committee called on his international counterparts to act immediately on allegations of Russian doping, with now less than four months until the start of the Winter Games.

“The time for action is now,” Scott Blackmun, the CEO of the USOC said in an address Thursday to the USOC Assembly.

In his speech to more than 200 members of the U.S. Olympic community, Blackmun said “it is beyond frustrating” that no action has been taken on the now-15-month-old McLaren Report, which documented a Russian doping system that tainted the Sochi Games in 2014.

International Olympic Committee leaders launched two investigations after the McLaren Report was released and expect results before the end of the year.

But Blackmun noted that U.S. athletes are getting frustrated, with so far not a single Sochi medal forfeited nor a single Winter Olympics-bound athlete sanctioned as a result of the McLaren Report.

The Olympics start Feb. 8.

“I believe the IOC is pursuing the findings of the McLaren Report, both in earnest and in good faith, and I believe the IOC when they say there will be consequences for the bad actors,” Blackmun said. “But at some point, justice delayed is justice denied, and we are fast approaching that point.”

This was one of the strongest statements the USOC has made about the long-running anti-doping scandal in Russia.

It was met with a burst of applause usually reserved at these meetings for announcements about medal counts and other big accomplishments, such as landing the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Several U.S. athletes and sports leaders have expressed frustration with both the IOC’s time-consuming process and with what they had viewed the USOC’s less-than-aggressive push against the IOC’s handling of the Russian investigation.

In one of the assembly meetings Thursday, sports leaders heard from Yulia and Vitaly Stepanov, the first two Russians to blow the whistle on corruption inside the Russian system.

“Obviously, it’s very much welcomed as you could tell by the loud applause,” said Edwin Moses, the chair of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. “As the global voices continue to unite and grow to protect clean athletes, having the commitment from a powerful NOC and host of the 2028 Games supporting justice and reform could be a real game-changer.”

While Blackmun took up the anti-doping topic, USOC chairman Larry Probst was equally forceful in denouncing a growing list of IOC corruption scandals.

Most recently, Brazil’s Carlos Nuzman, who spearheaded the effort to stage the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, is in prison during an investigation into a vote-buying scheme to bring the Games to Brazil. The IOC has suspended Nuzman, and he resigned this week as head of the country’s Olympic committee.

Probst said the bad actors have “been tolerated for too long.”

“To be sure, a global movement requires diplomacy and due process. But it also demands an aggressive and timely response to unacceptable behavior,” Probst said.

Blackmun also called on sports leagues and the federal government to help fund the recently opened U.S. Center for SafeSport, which the USOC helped get off the ground. Its mission is collecting reports about and following up on sex-abuse cases inside Olympic sports.

Scandals have resulted in the leaders at both USA Gymnastics and USA Taekwondo being removed from their jobs over the past seven months.

“If we want parents to entrust their children to your care, to encourage them to participate in your sports… we must look at it from the perspective of the couple at the kitchen table; will my child be safe there?” Blackmun said.

The Assembly will close Friday with a USOC board meeting, in which a key topic will be a possible bid for the Winter Olympics in 2026 or 2030.

Probst told the audience the USOC is interested in bringing the Winter Games back to the United States — and has received interest from Salt Lake City, Denver and Reno, Nev.

But no timelines have been set, or decisions have been made, as the IOC is still determining the selection process for 2026.

Also, any bid would have to come with the cooperation of the Los Angeles host committee, which recently agreed to complex financial arrangements with the USOC as part of its deal to stage the 2028 Games.

Simone Biles details comeback, new campaign

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 12, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT
Simone Biles has a new coach, will return to full-time gymnastics training on Nov. 1 and plans to compete in 2018.

“Probably Classics [a pre-nationals tune-up in July], but not doing all events, probably two [of four apparatuses]” Biles said in a phone interview Thursday. “I would still be training all four events at Classics, but only competing two, just to get back into that competition mode. Then the goal is P&Gs [Championships in August] to compete all [events], obviously, and then continue from there.”

Biles’ other announcement Thursday was her partnership with the #BeUnderstood campaign for Learning Disabilities and ADHD Awareness Month in October.

She recently spoke with two sisters (video here) who have ADHD about her own experience with ADHD since age 9.

Biles’ globetrotting will stop in November as she focus on training, but she will still be spreading this message.

“I think I’ll be speaking a little bit more about it, just because a lot of kids have it,” she said. “I think that they think of it as a disability, and I want them to learn that it’s not. … I told [the sisters] to think of it more as a super power. It’s OK to be different because many smart and talented people have it, and they still succeed in life to the fullest.”

Biles hasn’t competed since winning four gold medals in Rio but announced in August that she was doing light work in the gym. Her longtime coach, Aimee Boorman, moved from Texas to Florida. Biles will announce her coach later this month.

She laughed when asked Thursday if she will feel pain or soreness ramping up to regular training.

“It’s going to be rough,” she said. “But the muscle memory is there because I’ve come and I’ve played in the gym. All of my skills are basically still there. There are a couple of skills, like on [balance] beam, that I haven’t done yet, like a dismount, because why would I just chuck that? There’s no way. And I haven’t vaulted since the Olympics.”

But she has done every single one of her floor exercise passes, including her signature move, the Biles, on soft landing surfaces. And most of her skills on beam and uneven bars.

“But that’s going in and playing,” Biles said. “So, really tinkering down and being serious about it, mentality will have to change, but I’m excited.”

Biles will “probably” participate in a U.S. national team camp in January.

“Just to get back in the swing of things, even though I won’t be testing like other girls,” she said. “At least I’ll be back in the rhythm to just go in there and do whatever I need to do. And be with the national team coaches so they can get me up to date on all the new rules and everything.”

Biles does not want to rush a comeback for early 2018 competitions like the AT&T American Cup in March or the Jesolo Trophy in April.

Still, her plan to compete fewer than two years after the Olympics is a quicker return than previous U.S. stars.

Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman both went 2 1/2 years after the London Olympics before their competitive returns.

Nastia Liukin, the 2008 Olympic all-around champion, went nearly three years between competitions for her 2012 comeback. Shawn Johnson, the Beijing Games balance beam champion, returned in 2011.

Biles would return to the P&G Championships to face a field that includes a new U.S. champion — Olympic alternate Ragan Smith — and a new world all-around champion — 16-year-old Morgan Hurd.

Biles was not able to watch much of last week’s world championships live. She was traveling on the West Coast. But she received updates.

There are similarities between Biles and Hurd, both gymnasts to rise up in the post-Olympic year to claim the world crown. Biles did so in 2013, wearing braces, as Hurd did in Montreal last week.

“[Hurd] is still fairly young, and she handled the pressure because she’s never been on a stage like that,” Biles said.

Raisman and Rio beam silver medalist Laurie Hernandez both said they would return to training for a Tokyo 2020 run, too. But it’s unknown when they’ll be back in the gym.

For Biles, this timeline was always the goal.

“I never said, oh, take a year and then we’ll see, or maybe I need two years,” she said. “It was always just, I’m going to take one year, rest the body, physically, mentally from gymnastics and then get back into it.”

VIDEO: Simone Biles explains returning to the gym