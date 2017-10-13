TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
USOC ‘ideally’ eyes Winter Olympic bid in 2030, seeks more info from IOC

By Nick ZaccardiOct 13, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT
The U.S. Olympic Committee wants to bid for the Winter Olympics, probably in 2030, but first needs more information from the International Olympic Committee.

“I put a stake in the ground that we are interested in hosting the Winter Games,” USOC chairman Larry Probst said he told members of the U.S. Olympic community at the USOC Assembly in Colorado Springs on Thursday. “Ideally, that’s probably 2030, so that there’s no confusion with preparations for [Los Angeles] 2028 [Summer Games].”

USOC board members discussed the pros and cons of possible 2026 or 2030 Winter Olympic bids on Friday. The U.S. last hosted the Winter Games in Salt Lake City in 2002.

Probst said the USOC wants to be part of the discussion if the IOC wants to award the 2026 and 2030 Olympics in one vote like it did for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028. In that case, the USOC may be interested in entering the next round of bidding.

USOC leaders said that if they bid for the next round, the bid city would need to be decided by the end of March. Salt Lake City, Denver, Reno-Tahoe and other cities have expressed interest.

Traditionally, host cities are determined after a candidate process by an IOC members vote seven years before the Games.

However, the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games were awarded at the same time to Paris and Los Angeles last month.

“We really need more discussions with the IOC to understand their process and timing before we determine what our process is going to be,” USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said Friday.

Sion, Switzerland, is the only city to confirm a bid plan, though it may hinge on a public vote for support.

Likewise, an Austrian referendum on a potential Innsbruck bid is due this weekend. Calgary and Stockholm could also bid.

I think [IOC president] Thomas Bach has publicly stated that he would like to see the Winter Games return to a more traditional location,” Probst said last month. “So, to me, that’s code for Europe or North America. … We’ll have to monitor that, see what the situation looks like and then develop our strategy for whether we’re going to bid for the next Winter Games or longer than that.”

Gracie Gold in treatment for eating disorder, depression

Gracie Gold
By Nick ZaccardiOct 13, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT
Figure skater Gracie Gold is in treatment for an eating disorder, depression and anxiety. She has withdrawn from her next two scheduled competitions in November.

“It saddens me deeply to sit out this Grand Prix Series, but I know it is for the best,” Gold said in a statement. “I am currently in treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder. I will not have adequate training time to prepare and compete at the level that I want to. I would like to thank U.S. Figure Skating, my fans and my sponsors for their ongoing support. I also want to thank [coaches] Marina [Zoueva] and Oleg [Epstein] for standing beside me through this journey and most of all my family for their unconditional love.”

Gold, a Sochi Olympic team bronze medalist and two-time U.S. champion, will not compete at Cup of China or Internationaux de France, her two Grand Prix assignments in November.

She has no scheduled international competitions at the moment. The PyeongChang Olympic team will be chosen after the U.S. Championships in January.

On Sept. 1, Gold announced she was taking time away from figure skating to seek unspecified professional help.

Gold, the top American woman at the Sochi Olympics in fourth place, has not been the same skater since dropping from first after the 2016 World Championships short program to finish fourth, again just missing her first individual global medal.

She considered skipping the fall 2016 Grand Prix season, talking openly about physical struggles and even depression in that offseason.

The 22-year-old last competed at the U.S. Championships in January, placing a disastrous sixth.

She split from coach Frank Carroll at nationals. Gold then announced in February that she moved to Michigan to train under new coaches Zoueva and Epstein.

Then on Sept. 1, Gold announced she was taking a leave. She withdrew from her first event of the season, the Japan Open on Oct. 7.

“My passion for skating and training remains strong,” Gold said in the reported Sept. 1 statement. “However, after recent struggles on and off the ice, I realize I need to seek some professional help and will be taking some time off while preparing for my Grand Prix assignments. This time will help me become a stronger person, which I believe will be reflected in my skating performances as well.”

If and when Gold returns this season, she will be behind in the race for three Olympic spots. They will be earned based not only on nationals but also recent domestic and international events.

The favorites are 2014 Olympian Ashley Wagner, 2010 Olympian Mirai Nagasu and reigning U.S. champion Karen Chen.

PyeongChang Olympic cauldron unveiled

By Nick ZaccardiOct 13, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT
The PyeongChang Olympic cauldron is a white tower visible atop one of the corners of the pentagonal Olympic Stadium that will host the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 9.

It is the most traditional cauldron setup since the 2008 Beijing Games.

In 2010, the Vancouver Winter Games had two cauldrons — one inside in the ceremonies venue and one outside in the city for the public to view.

The London 2012 flame could not be seen outside the Olympic Stadium. It was lit in the center of the stadium and then moved to a side area.

The PyeongChang cauldron will not be moved, organizers said.

The Sochi 2014 cauldron was in the middle of the Olympic Park but visible through an opening at the north end of the ceremonies stadium (and also tall enough to be seen from the stadium).

Rio had two cauldrons — one lit at the Opening Ceremony inside the Maracanã — and another in the city for the public to view.

So, who will light the PyeongChang cauldron on Feb. 9?

“If I tell you, I have to kill you,” a PyeongChang 2018 press operations official joked two weeks ago. “I really can’t tell you about this. I don’t want to spoil the show.”

Most believe it will be Yuna Kim, the wildly popular 2010 Olympic figure skating champion and ambassador for PyeongChang 2018.

“She has been very, very instrumental promoting the Games,” the PyeongChang 2018 official said. “She has done a tremendous job. She’s been with us at every important event promoting the Games. We really appreciate all her hard work.”

At the previous Olympics in South Korea, the 1988 Seoul Games, three South Koreans lit the cauldron simultaneously — a teacher, a high school student and a marathoner at those Games.

