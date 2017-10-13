USOC ‘ideally’ eyes Winter Olympic bid in 2030, seeks more info from IOC

The U.S. Olympic Committee wants to bid for the Winter Olympics, probably in 2030, but first needs more information from the International Olympic Committee.

“I put a stake in the ground that we are interested in hosting the Winter Games,” USOC chairman Larry Probst said he told members of the U.S. Olympic community at the USOC Assembly in Colorado Springs on Thursday. “Ideally, that’s probably 2030, so that there’s no confusion with preparations for [Los Angeles] 2028 [Summer Games].”

USOC board members discussed the pros and cons of possible 2026 or 2030 Winter Olympic bids on Friday. The U.S. last hosted the Winter Games in Salt Lake City in 2002.

Probst said the USOC wants to be part of the discussion if the IOC wants to award the 2026 and 2030 Olympics in one vote like it did for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028. In that case, the USOC may be interested in entering the next round of bidding.

USOC leaders said that if they bid for the next round, the bid city would need to be decided by the end of March. Salt Lake City, Denver, Reno-Tahoe and other cities have expressed interest.

Traditionally, host cities are determined after a candidate process by an IOC members vote seven years before the Games.

However, the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games were awarded at the same time to Paris and Los Angeles last month.

“We really need more discussions with the IOC to understand their process and timing before we determine what our process is going to be,” USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said Friday.

Sion, Switzerland, is the only city to confirm a bid plan, though it may hinge on a public vote for support.

Likewise, an Austrian referendum on a potential Innsbruck bid is due this weekend. Calgary and Stockholm could also bid.

“I think [IOC president] Thomas Bach has publicly stated that he would like to see the Winter Games return to a more traditional location,” Probst said last month. “So, to me, that’s code for Europe or North America. … We’ll have to monitor that, see what the situation looks like and then develop our strategy for whether we’re going to bid for the next Winter Games or longer than that.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Austria looks into multi-country 2026 Winter Olympic bid