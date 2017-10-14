Ironman World Championship record falls; Olympic champ struggles

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

German Patrick Lange broke the Ironman World Championships course record by two minutes, winning the 140-mile triathlon in 8 hours, 1 minute, 40 seconds in Hawaii on Saturday.

Lange, 31, prevailed by 2:27 over Canadian Lionel Sanders, whom Lange overtook with about three miles left of the marathon in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island.

Swiss Daniela Ryf, who finished seventh and 40th in two Olympic triathlons, won her third straight women’s title in 8:50:47. It’s the second-fastest female time ever behind her 8:46:46 from last year.

Full results are here.

The world’s best endurance triathletes covered 2.4 miles swimming, 112 miles biking and 26.2 miles running as the temperature neared 90 degrees. Racing began at 6:35 a.m.

Lange took the course record from Australian Craig Alexander, who clocked 8:03:56 in winning the last of his three titles in 2011.

He did so by crushing the run, just as he did en route to a third-place finish in 2016.

Lange was 11th after the bike, more than 10 minutes behind, but ran a 2:39:59 marathon, just off his run course record of 2:39:45 from last year.

He ran the final mile in 5:37.

Lange also ended the reign of countryman Jan Frodeno, the 2008 Olympic triathlon gold medalist.

Frodeno, eyeing an Ironman three-peat, struggled mightily on the run with what appeared to be a leg injury. Frodeno, fourth after the bike, was still on the run course with several miles left after the top 25 men finished.

