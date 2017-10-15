TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
Innsbruck residents say no to 2026 Winter Olympic bid

By Seth RubinroitOct 15, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT
Innsbruck will not bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, after voters in the Austrian city defeated a public referendum on Sunday.

53.35 percent of votes disapproved of the bid, InsideTheGames reported. A feasibility study suggested Innsbruck could have hosted the 2026 Winter Games on a budget of 1.175 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by utilizing existing venues in the Tyrol region and southern Germany.

Innsbruck, the host of the 1964 and 1976 Winter Games, is one of just three cities to have hosted a Winter Olympics more than once, along with St. Moritz and Lake Placid. No city has hosted the Winter Olympics three times.

Innsbruck also hosted the inaugural Winter Youth Olympics in 2012.

Sion, Switzerland, is the only city to have confirmed a bid plan for the 2026 Winter Games. Calgary and Stockholm could also bid.

U.S. Olympic Committee board members discussed the pros and cons of possible 2026 or 2030 Winter Olympic bids on Friday. The U.S. last hosted the Winter Games in Salt Lake City in 2002.

"I put a stake in the ground that we are interested in hosting the Winter Games," USOC chairman Larry Probst said he told members of the U.S. Olympic community at the USOC Assembly in Colorado Springs on Thursday. "Ideally, that's probably 2030, so that there's no confusion with preparations for [Los Angeles] 2028 [Summer Games]."

Ironman World Championship record falls; Olympic champ struggles

By Nick ZaccardiOct 14, 2017, 9:32 PM EDT
German Patrick Lange broke the Ironman World Championships course record by two minutes, winning the 140-mile triathlon in 8 hours, 1 minute, 40 seconds in Hawaii on Saturday.

Lange, 31, prevailed by 2:27 over Canadian Lionel Sanders, whom Lange overtook with about three miles left of the marathon in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island.

Swiss Daniela Ryf, who finished seventh and 40th in two Olympic triathlons, won her third straight women’s title in 8:50:47. It’s the second-fastest female time ever behind her 8:46:46 from last year.

Full results are here.

The world’s best endurance triathletes covered 2.4 miles swimming, 112 miles biking and 26.2 miles running as the temperature neared 90 degrees. Racing began at 6:35 a.m.

Lange took the course record from Australian Craig Alexander, who clocked 8:03:56 in winning the last of his three titles in 2011.

He did so by crushing the run, just as he did en route to a third-place finish in 2016.

Lange was 11th after the bike, more than 10 minutes behind, but ran a 2:39:59 marathon, just off his run course record of 2:39:45 from last year.

He ran the final mile in 5:37.

Lange also ended the reign of countryman Jan Frodeno, the 2008 Olympic triathlon gold medalist.

Frodeno, eyeing an Ironman three-peat, struggled mightily on the run with what appeared to be a leg injury. Frodeno, fourth after the bike, was still on the run course with several miles left after the top 25 men finished.

USOC ‘ideally’ eyes Winter Olympic bid in 2030, seeks more info from IOC

By Nick ZaccardiOct 13, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT
The U.S. Olympic Committee wants to bid for the Winter Olympics, probably in 2030, but first needs more information from the International Olympic Committee.

“I put a stake in the ground that we are interested in hosting the Winter Games,” USOC chairman Larry Probst said he told members of the U.S. Olympic community at the USOC Assembly in Colorado Springs on Thursday. “Ideally, that’s probably 2030, so that there’s no confusion with preparations for [Los Angeles] 2028 [Summer Games].”

USOC board members discussed the pros and cons of possible 2026 or 2030 Winter Olympic bids on Friday. The U.S. last hosted the Winter Games in Salt Lake City in 2002.

Probst said the USOC wants to be part of the discussion if the IOC wants to award the 2026 and 2030 Olympics in one vote like it did for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028. In that case, the USOC may be interested in entering the next round of bidding.

USOC leaders said that if they bid for the next round, the bid city would need to be decided by the end of March. Salt Lake City, Denver, Reno-Tahoe and other cities have expressed interest.

Traditionally, host cities are determined after a candidate process by an IOC members vote seven years before the Games.

However, the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games were awarded at the same time to Paris and Los Angeles last month.

“We really need more discussions with the IOC to understand their process and timing before we determine what our process is going to be,” USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said Friday.

Sion, Switzerland, is the only city to confirm a bid plan, though it may hinge on a public vote for support.

Likewise, an Austrian referendum on a potential Innsbruck bid is due this weekend. Calgary and Stockholm could also bid.

I think [IOC president] Thomas Bach has publicly stated that he would like to see the Winter Games return to a more traditional location,” Probst said last month. “So, to me, that’s code for Europe or North America. … We’ll have to monitor that, see what the situation looks like and then develop our strategy for whether we’re going to bid for the next Winter Games or longer than that.”

