Innsbruck residents say no to 2026 Winter Olympic bid

Innsbruck will not bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, after voters in the Austrian city defeated a public referendum on Sunday.

53.35 percent of votes disapproved of the bid, InsideTheGames reported. A feasibility study suggested Innsbruck could have hosted the 2026 Winter Games on a budget of 1.175 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by utilizing existing venues in the Tyrol region and southern Germany.

Innsbruck, the host of the 1964 and 1976 Winter Games, is one of just three cities to have hosted a Winter Olympics more than once, along with St. Moritz and Lake Placid. No city has hosted the Winter Olympics three times.

Innsbruck also hosted the inaugural Winter Youth Olympics in 2012.

Sion, Switzerland, is the only city to have confirmed a bid plan for the 2026 Winter Games. Calgary and Stockholm could also bid.

U.S. Olympic Committee board members discussed the pros and cons of possible 2026 or 2030 Winter Olympic bids on Friday. The U.S. last hosted the Winter Games in Salt Lake City in 2002.

“I put a stake in the ground that we are interested in hosting the Winter Games,” USOC chairman Larry Probst said he told members of the U.S. Olympic community at the USOC Assembly in Colorado Springs on Thursday. “Ideally, that’s probably 2030, so that there’s no confusion with preparations for [Los Angeles] 2028 [Summer Games].”

