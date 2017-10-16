TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Red Gerard is the new face of U.S. slopestyle

By Nick ZaccardiOct 16, 2017, 2:41 PM EDT
Sage Kotsenburg went to the Sochi Olympics with one slopestyle win in the last nine years and a simple goal to “make snowboarding look cool.”

The Park City native captured the very first gold medal of the 2014 Winter Games and soaked up celebrity. Before the Olympic flame was extinguished, Kotsenburg sat down with David Letterman and ate a bacon gold medal given to him by Conan O’Brien.

Now that Kotsenburg is retired at 24, who could be the U.S. breakout star of the first weekend in PyeongChang?

Red Gerard may fill the role.

Gerard, like Kotsenburg, is a slopestyle snowboarder. Slopestyle is again one of the first medal events.

It’s on the Sunday morning after the Friday Opening Ceremony, which with the 14-hour time difference puts it on Saturday primetime on the U.S. East Coast.

Gerard, born in 2000, is younger than any previous U.S. Olympic male snowboarder. He is about 5 and a half feet after a recent growth spurt of a few inches. Not even 150 pounds.

He is also the towering American slopestyle rider at the moment.

He won the first U.S. Olympic qualifier in Mammoth Mountain, Calif., in February. Another podium finish in one of the final three qualifiers this season will all but send him to PyeongChang.

Gerard was also fifth and seventh at the last two U.S. Opens and 14th at his X Games debut last season. No American finished in the top six at X Games for the first time in at least 15 years.

So another U.S. gold in PyeongChang would take a Kotsenburg-level upset of Canadians Mark McMorrisMax Parrot and Tyler Nicholson and Norwegians Marcus Kleveland and Ståle Sandbech.

Gerard, whose Mammoth win came without McMorris, Parrot or Kleveland in the field, is younger than all of them and still finding himself in top-level contests.

“I don’t know how to describe my style,” Gerard, the sixth of seven kids, said last month. “It’s probably whack or something.”

Gerard said he’s been snowboarding since age 2. He signed with Burton Snowboards by age 11, soon after his family moved from Cleveland to Summit County, Colo.

His slopestyle skills were honed on the Gerard Farm. Or, if you prefer, Red’s Backyard.

That’s what they sometimes call a makeshift snow park in the family backyard in Silverthorne, visible from the Noodles and Co. across Interstate 70. Check it outRed’s Backyard has 5,000 Instagram followers.

About three years ago, one of Gerard’s four brothers, Brendan, noticed the yard had the perfect slant for a snow park. They put in rails, which are the first features at the top of a standard slopestyle course.

A dirt bike with a rope towed the riders — not just the Gerard boys but now dozens of neighborhood kids — from one end to the other. There are even lights.

“I’d come home and ride the rope tow until night,” Gerard said. “I never thought I’d end up learning tricks in the backyard.”

Gerard’s mom had the local kids sign release forms.

“There’s been some injuries, a lot of concussions,” Gerard said. “I have ate some serious crap back there, for sure. It’s a dangerous little park.”

The setup is ideal. Gerard’s older sister, Tieghan, is a food blogger with 400,000 Instagram followers. She lives in a converted horse barn just below Red’s Backyard.

“Sometimes I’ll go down there and grab a whole bunch of food,” for everyone riding in the park, Gerard said. “And they’ll be savaging it down.”

At times, Gerard’s parents had to pull him out of the yard to do homework. Though Gerard is filming and competing around the world now, spending less and less time riding his home rails, the park stays at his mom’s request.

“The other day, I was talking to her about it,” Gerard said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if we can keep the backyard running.’ She was like, ‘Oh no, we’re going to keep it running.'”

In slopestyle judging, the harder-than-they-look rail moves can count just as much as the high-flying tricks off jumps at the bottom of the course. The Red’s Backyard rails may prove the training ground for an Olympic medalist.

“If you have good rails, you can take a lot off your jumps where you don’t have to do as gnarly as tricks,” Gerard said. “Hopefully, if I win a medal, I hope it has something to do with my rails. … Sometimes I don’t have enough speed for all the jumps. Weight plays into that.”

On Feb. 8, 2014, Gerard was coming home by car from a contest in Pennsylvania when he learned that Kotsenburg won the first gold medal of the Sochi Olympics.

“I was like, this can not be right,” said a flabbergasted Gerard, who has since worn his friend Kotsenburg’s gold medal. “He won, and he was doing some crazy grabs. That’s what really got my mind flowing on style stuff and making snowboarding different, to be honest.”

And Gerard is certainly different than the typical Olympic hopeful.

His biggest sense of accomplishment comes not from winning, but from filming snowboarding movies.

He prefers practice to competing. Halfpipe over slopestyle. Just about anything over media interviews.

No specific diet. Mountain Dew (another sponsor). In-N-Out Burger when he’s in LA. They know his name at the local Chipotle.

“But actually my favorite food is sushi, so that’s kinda healthy,” he said.

Gerard is serious about his concern for the future of snowboarding. Kleveland landed the first quad cork 1800 in big air competition at X Games last season (four off-axis flips with five full rotations).

“How many flips can you really do, how big can the jump really be — I mean, it’s already life-threatening — but without it seriously being insanely dangerous?” Gerard said. “What I’m hoping that happens is that we step it back a notch and deal with at least just triple corks from now on and try to put really good style into it.”

If Gerard’s rail prowess lands him on the medal stand on Feb. 11, he would welcome any portion of the fame that Kotsenburg received. But that’s not all he wants.

“Honestly, what I would like to do, is get a big RV and travel around all snowboarding spots around North America with a filmer and my friends,” he said.

Harriette Thompson, oldest woman to finish marathon, dies at 94

AP
By Nick ZaccardiOct 16, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT
Harriette Thompson, the oldest woman to finish a marathon, died at age 94 early on Monday morning.

Son Brenneman Thompson confirmed that she had been placed into hospice care after being injured in a fall Oct. 6 while delivering gifts to neighbors at a Charlotte retirement community.

“Her last words were, ‘Everything’s fine,'” Brenneman Thompson said Monday. “She’s had a great life. She lived it to the fullest.”

In 2015, Thompson, a cancer survivor, became the oldest woman to finish a marathon, clocking 7 hours, 24 minutes, 36 seconds at the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon.

In June, Thompson became the oldest woman to finish a half marathon, also in San Diego.

Thompson, who battled jaw and skin cancer, didn’t take up marathon running until age 76 and completed 16 full San Diego Marathons between 1999 and 2015.

Thompson raised more than $100,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in her road-race career.

Figure skating season broadcast schedule

Ashley Wagner, Nathan Chen
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 16, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT
NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will present wall-to-wall coverage of the Olympic figure skating season.

It starts this week with the first Grand Prix event of the season in Moscow.

It will also include the U.S. Championships and European Championships in January, run through the Olympics and include the world championships in March and April.

The full schedule via U.S. Figure Skating:

Date

2017 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series

Time (ET)

Network

Friday, Oct. 20

 Rostelecom Cup: Men’s Short

7-9 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (LIVE)

Friday, Oct. 20

 Rostelecom Cup: Short Dance

9-11 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Oct. 20

 Rostelecom Cup: Pairs Short

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Oct. 20

 Rostelecom Cup: Ladies Short

1 -3 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Oct. 21

 Rostelecom Cup: Men’s Free

6:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Oct. 21

 Rostelecom Cup: Free Dance

9 – 10:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Oct. 21

 Rostelecom Cup: Pairs Free

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Oct. 21

 Rostelecom Cup: Ladies Free

12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Sunday, Oct. 22

 Rostelecom Cup: Recap

12 – 2 p.m.

NBC

Friday, Oct. 27

 Skate Canada International: Ladies Short

3 – 4:30 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Oct. 27

 Skate Canada International: Short Dance

5 – 6:30 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Oct. 27

 Skate Canada International: Men’s Short

8 – 9:30 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Oct. 27

 Skate Canada International: Pairs Short

10 – 11 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Oct. 28

 Skate Canada International: Ladies Free

1 – 3 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Oct. 28

 Skate Canada International: Free Dance

3 – 5 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Oct. 28

 Skate Canada International: Men’s Free

7 – 9 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Oct. 28

 Skate Canada International: Pairs Free

9 – 10:30 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Sunday, Oct. 29

 Skate Canada: Recap

11:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

NBCSN

Sunday, Nov. 5

 Skate Canada: Recap

3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

NBC

Friday, Nov. 3

 Cup of China: Short Dance

3:30 – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Nov. 3

 Cup of China: Ladies Short

5 – 7 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Nov. 3

 Cup of China: Men’s Short

7 – 9 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Nov. 3

 Cup of China: Pairs Short

9 – 10:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Nov. 4

 Cup of China: Free Dance

2:30 – 4:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Nov. 4

 Cup of China: Ladies Free

4:30 – 6:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Nov. 4

 Cup of China: Men’s Free

6:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Nov. 4

 Cup of China: Pairs Free

9 – 10:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Sunday, Nov. 5

 Cup of China: Recap

4:30 – 6 p.m.

NBC

Friday, Nov. 10

 NHK Trophy: Pairs Short

12:30 – 1:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Nov. 10

 NHK Trophy: Ladies Short

2 – 3:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Nov. 10

 NHK Trophy: Men’s Short

5 – 7 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Nov. 10

 NHK Trophy: Short Dance

10:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Nov. 11

 NHK Trophy: Pairs Free

12:30 – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Nov. 11

 NHK Trophy: Ladies Free

3 – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Nov. 11

 NHK Trophy: Men’s Free

5:30 – 7:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Nov. 11

 NHK Trophy: Recap

1:30 – 3 p.m.

NBC

Saturday, Nov. 11

 NHK Trophy: Free Dance

9:30 – 11 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Nov. 17

 Internationaux de France: Ladies Short

9 – 10:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Nov. 17

 Internationaux de France: Short Dance

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Nov. 17

 Internationaux de France: Pairs Short

12:30 – 2 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Nov. 17

 Internationaux de France: Men’s Short

2 – 4 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Nov. 18

 Internationaux de France: Ladies Free

7 – 9 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Nov. 18

 Internationaux de France: Free Dance

9:30 – 11 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Nov. 18

 Internationaux de France: Pairs Free

1 – 2:30 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Nov. 18

 Internationaux de France: Men’s Free

3 – 5 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Sunday, Nov. 19

 Internationaux de France: Recap

10:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

NBCSN

Friday, Nov. 24

 Bridgestone Skate America: Pairs Short

6 – 7:30 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Nov. 24

 Bridgestone Skate America: Men’s Short

8 – 9:30 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Nov. 25

 Bridgestone Skate America: Pairs Free

2 – 3:30 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Nov. 25

 Bridgestone Skate America: Men’s Free

4 – 6 p.m.

NBC (Live)

Saturday, Nov. 25

 Bridgestone Skate America: Short Dance

7:30 – 9 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Nov. 25

 Bridgestone Skate America: Ladies Short

9 – 11 p.m.

NBCSN (Live)

Sunday, Nov. 26

 Bridgestone Skate America: Free Dance

2 – 3:30 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Sunday, Nov. 26

 Bridgestone Skate America: Ladies Free

4 – 6 p.m.

NBC (Live)

Thursday, Dec. 7

 Grand Prix Final: Pairs Short

4:30 – 5:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Thursday, Dec. 7

 Grand Prix Final: Men’s Short

5:30 – 6:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Thursday, Dec. 7

 Grand Prix Final: Short Dance

6:30 – 7:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Dec. 8

 Grand Prix Final: Ladies Short

5 – 6 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Dec. 8

 Grand Prix Final: Men’s Free

6 – 7:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Dec. 9

 Grand Prix Final: Pairs Free

2:30 – 3:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Dec. 9

 Grand Prix Final: Free Dance

4 – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Dec. 9

 Grand Prix Final: Ladies Free

5:30 – 6:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Sunday, Dec. 10

 Grand Prix Final: Recap

4 – 6 p.m.

NBC

Date

2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships
San Jose, California
Dec. 29, 2017 – Jan 7, 2018

Time (ET)

Network

Wednesday, Jan. 3

 Ladies Short

11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

NBCSN (Live)

Thursday, Jan. 4

 Pairs Short

4 – 6:30 p.m.

NBCSN (Live)

Thursday, Jan. 4

 Men’s Short

8:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

NBCSN (Live)

Friday, Jan. 5

 Short Dance

4 – 6:30 p.m.

NBCSN (Live)

Friday, Jan. 5

 Ladies Free

8 – 11 p.m.

NBC (Live)

Saturday, Jan. 6

 Pairs Free

4 – 6 p.m.

NBC (Live)

Saturday, Jan. 6

 Men’s Free

8 – 11 p.m.

NBC (Live)

Sunday, Jan. 7

 Free Dance

3 – 6 p.m.

NBC (Live)

Saturday, Jan. 13

 Smucker’s Skating Spectacular

4 – 6 p.m.

NBC

Date

2018 ISU Championship Events

Time (ET)

Network

Wednesday, Jan. 17

 European Championships: Men’s Short

7 – 9 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Wednesday, Jan. 17

 European Championships: Pairs Short

12 – 2 p.m.

NBCSN (Live)

Wedneday, Jan. 17

 European Championships: Men’s Short

2 – 4 p.m.

NBCSN

Thursday, Jan. 18

 European Championships: Ladies Short

7:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Thursday, Jan. 18

 European Championships: Pairs Free

12 – 2 p.m.

NBCSN (Live)

Thursday, Jan. 18

 European Championships: Ladies Short

2 – 4 p.m.

NBCSN

Friday, Jan. 19

 European Championships: Short Dance

7 – 8:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Jan. 19

 European Championships: Men’s Free

12 – 2 p.m.

NBCSN (Live)

Friday, Jan. 19

 European Championships: Short Dance

2 – 3:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Saturday, Jan. 20

 European Championships: Free Dance

7 – 9 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Jan. 20

 European Championships: Ladies Free

12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Jan. 20

 European Championships: Free Dance

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Saturday, Jan. 20

 European Championships: Ladies Free

8:30 – 10:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Sunday, Jan. 21

 European Championships: Ladies & Men’s Free

3 – 5 p.m.

NBC

Tuesday, Jan. 23

 Four Continents Championships: Short Dance

9 – 11 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Tuesday, Jan. 23

 Four Continents Championships: Pairs Short

12 – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Wednesday, Jan. 24

 Four Continents Championships: Ladies Short

5:30 – 7:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Wednesday, Jan. 24

 Four Continents Championships: Short Dance

12 – 2 p.m.

NBCSN

Wednesday, Jan. 24

 Four Continents Championships: Ladies Short

2 – 4 p.m.

NBCSN

Wednesday, Jan. 24

 Four Continents Championships: Free Dance

12 – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Thursday, Jan. 25

 Four Continents Championships: Men’s Short

5:30 – 7:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Thursday, Jan. 25

 Four Continents Championships: Free Dance

12 – 2 p.m.

NBCSN

Thursday, Jan. 25

 Four Continents Championships: Men’s Short

2 – 4 p.m.

NBCSN

Thursday, Jan. 25

 Four Continents Championships: Pairs Free

12 – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Jan. 26

 Four Continents Championships: Ladies Free

5:30 – 7:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, Jan. 26

 Four Continents Championships: Pairs Free

12 – 2 p.m.

NBCSN

Friday, Jan. 26

 Four Continents Championships: Ladies Free

2 – 4 p.m.

NBCSN

Friday, Jan. 26

 Four Continents Championships: Men’s Free

1:30 – 3:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, Jan. 27

 Four Continents Championships: Men’s Free

11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

NBCSN

Saturday, Jan. 27

 Four Continents Championships: Recap

2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

NBC

Wednesday, March 21

 World Championships: Ladies Short

6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Wednesday, March 21

 World Championships: Ladies Short

12 – 2 p.m.

NBCSN

Wednesday, March 21

 World Championships: Pairs Short

2 – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Thursday, March 22

 World Championships: Men’s Short

5 – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Thursday, March 22

 World Championships: Pairs Free

3 – 5 p.m.

NBCSN

Friday, March 23

 World Championships: Short Dance

6 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Friday, March 23

 World Championships: Ladies Free

3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

NBCSN (Live)

Saturday, March 24

 World Championships: Men’s Free

5 – 9 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, March 24

 World Championships: Free Dance

10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Saturday, March 24

 World Championships: Men’s Free & Free Dance

7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Sunday, March 25

 World Championships: Exhibition

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (Live)

Sunday, April 8

 World Championships: Recap

3 – 6 p.m.

NBC

 