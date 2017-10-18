TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
Rio Olympic boss formally charged with corruption

Associated PressOct 18, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Carlos Nuzman, the head of the Rio Olympics, has been charged by Brazilian prosecutors with corruption, money laundering, tax evasion and running a criminal organization.

Brazilian prosecutors announced the formal charges on Wednesday.

The 75-year-old Nuzman was arrested two weeks ago and is being held in prison. Prosecutors also filed corruption charges against Nuzman’s right-hand man, Leonardo Gryner.

Brazilian and French authorities say Nuzman helped pay $2 million to Papa Massata Diack to win votes to stage the 2016 Olympics.

In the vote in 2009 to pick the host city, his father, Lamine Diack, was a powerful IOC member from Senegal with sway over the African voting bloc.

Nuzman resigned last week as the president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee. He has denied any wrongdoing.

USA Hockey’s pre-Olympic roster full of NHL experience

By Nick ZaccardiOct 18, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT
USA Hockey provided a look at a large chunk of its potential Olympic men’s roster in announcing the team for its only pre-Olympic tournament.

Brian Gionta and Ryan Malone, forwards on the 2006 and 2010 Olympic teams, respectively, and the KHL’s top goalie, Ryan Zapolski, headline the 29-man squad for the Deutschland Cup in Germany next month.

All three were previously confirmed by USA Hockey as being on its Olympic team radar.

In all, 21 of the 29 players have NHL game experience, combining for 4,878 career NHL regular-season games, or 168 games per player. None of the three goalies named have played in the NHL.

The Deutschland Cup roster includes top Americans playing in European leagues, plus Gionta, a 15-year NHL veteran currently unsigned, and Malone, an 11-year NHL veteran in the AHL. Gionta is practicing with the AHL’s Rochester Americans to stay sharp.

The U.S. Olympic team of 25 players, to be named around Jan. 1, is expected to include Europe-based players as well as some NCAA players and those in the AHL who aren’t on NHL contracts.

Zapolski is the standout U.S. goalie playing abroad, leading the KHL in wins (16-1 record), save percentage (.956), goals-against average (1.11) and shutouts (five).

Gionta, 38, and Malone, 37, are older than all but one previous U.S. Olympic hockey player (Chris Chelios, who played at age 40 in 2002 and 44 in 2006 and is an assistant on the PyeongChang team).

Deutschland Cup Roster
Goalies
David Leggio (German League) — NHL Games: 0
Brandon Maxwell (Czech League) — NHL Games: 0
Ryan Zapolski (KHL) — NHL Games: 0

Defensemen
Mark Stuart (German League) — NHL Games: 673
Tom Gilbert (German League) — NHL Games: 655
Mike Lundin (KHL) — NHL Games: 252
Matt Gilroy (KHL) — NHL Games: 225
Jonathon Blum (KHL) — NHL Games: 110
Dylan Reese (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 78
Noah Welch (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 75
Matt Donovan (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 67
Bobby Sanguinetti (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 45
Chad Billins (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 10
Ryan Gunderson (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 0

Forwards
Brian Gionta (unsigned) — NHL Games: 1,006
Ryan Malone (AHL) — NHL Games: 647
Jim Slater (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 584
Mark Arcobello (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 139
Drew Shore (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 94
Dan Sexton (KHL) — NHL Games: 88
Robbie Earl (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 47
Ryan Stoa (KHL) — NHL Games: 40
Brian O’Neill (KHL) — NHL Games: 22
Andy Miele (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 15
Chad Kolarik (German League) — NHL Games: 6
Sean Backman (German League) — NHL Games: 0
Ryan Lasch (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 0
Broc Little (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 0
Garrett Roe (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 0

Grand Prix figure skating: Five ice dance couples to watch

By Nick ZaccardiOct 18, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT
Five ice dance couples to watch this fall as the Grand Prix season starts this week …

Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir
Canada
2017 World champions, 2010 Olympic champions
Grand Prix Starts: Canada, Japan

Hoping this season to become the second couple to win multiple Olympic titles. Virtue and Moir took two seasons off after taking silver behind Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White in Sochi (Davis and White won’t defend their Olympic title). They returned last year for one more Olympic run and went undefeated en route to a third world title.

Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron
France
Two-time world champions
Grand Prix Starts: China, France

Went from 13th at the 2014 Worlds to winning in 2015, becoming the youngest world champs in the event in 40 years. Repeated in 2016. Went head-to-head with Virtue and Moir three times last season and were beaten every time. Train with Virtue and Moir in Montreal.

Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani
U.S.
Two-time world medalists
Grand Prix Starts: Russia, U.S.

The siblings were the top U.S. couple the last two seasons — world silver in 2016 and bronze in 2017 — after placing ninth at their first Olympics in Sochi. But they have also been challenged — and outscored at times — by two domestic rivals detailed below. And they have never beaten Virtue and Moir. The Shibutanis don’t have to face any of the other four couples listed here in their two Grand Prix assignments.

Madison Chock/Evan Bates
U.S.
Two-time world medalists
Grand Prix Starts: China, France

Succeeded Davis and White as the top U.S. couple in 2015, grabbing world silver behind the French. But dropped to second behind the Shibutanis (former training partners) at the last two nationals and were seventh at last season’s worlds after Bates’ big mistake on twizzles in the free dance.

Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue
U.S.
Top U.S. couple in 2017 Worlds short dance
Grand Prix Starts: Canada, Japan

Generated buzz at worlds by placing third in the short dance behind the favored Canadians and French. They were in line to beat Chock and Bates for the first time in five years and the Shibutanis for the first time ever. But Donohue fell in the free dance (as he did at nationals), and they plummeted to ninth. The U.S. has three Olympic ice dance spots available, and the couples listed above are heavy favorites to be the trio named after nationals in January.

