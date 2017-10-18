TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Grand Prix figure skating: Five pairs to watch

By Nick ZaccardiOct 18, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Figure Skating

Grand Prix figure skating: Five ice dance couples to watch Ashley Wagner, Nathan Chen Figure skating season broadcast schedule Will Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir bid farewell at Olympics?

Five pairs teams to watch this fall as the Grand Prix season starts this week …

Sui Wenjing/Han Cong
China
2017 World champions
Grand Prix Starts: China, Japan

At 22 and 25, they are the new generation of Chinese pairs following the breakthrough early 2000s success of Shen Xue and Zhao Hongbo and Pang Qing and Tong Jian. Missed most of last season due to Sui’s right ankle and left foot surgeries the previous spring. No worry, they upgraded world silver medals in 2015 and 2016 by posting the highest short-program score since the Sochi Olympics and a personal-best free skate score by six points for the world title.

Aliona Savchenko/Bruno Massot
Germany
2017 World silver medalists
Grand Prix Starts: Canada, U.S.

Savchenko won five world titles and two Olympic bronze medals with Robin Szolkowy but needed a new parter when Szolkowy retired in 2014. Enter Massot, a Frenchman who was cleared to compete with Savchenko for Germany in October 2015. They, too, overcame injury last year (Savchenko’s torn ankle ligament) for silver at their two biggest events — Europeans and worlds.

Yevgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov
Russia
2017 World bronze medalists
Grand Prix Starts: Russia, France

The present and future of Russian pairs. Tarasova, 22, and Morozov, 24, won the two biggest events before worlds last season — the Grand Prix Final and Europeans. At worlds, Tarasova sliced her leg on Morozov’s skate in a practice accident hours before short program. With 10 stitches, they went on win their first world medal.

Meagan Duhamel/Eric Radford
Canada
2015, 2016 World champions
Grand Prix Starts: Canada, U.S.

Attempted last season to become the first pair in nearly 40 years to win three straight world titles. But they struggled as the campaign went on, notably on a throw triple Axel they eventually dropped from their arsenal, culminating in a seventh-place showing at worlds.

Ksenia Stolbova/Fedor Klimov
Russia
2014 Olympic silver medalists
Grand Prix Starts: Russia, Japan

Maybe the biggest wild card in all of figure skating. They looked primed for greatness after taking silver in Sochi — at ages 22 and 23, behind Tatyana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov (who are uncertain to defend their Olympic title). But injuries struck both skaters. Their season debut last year came at the Russian Championships in late December, where they upset Tarasova and Morozov. But they fell to fourth at Europeans and fifth at worlds, where they were 13th in the short program.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Figure skating season broadcast schedule

Rio Olympic boss formally charged with corruption

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 18, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Carlos Nuzman, the head of the Rio Olympics, has been charged by Brazilian prosecutors with corruption, money laundering, tax evasion and running a criminal organization.

Brazilian prosecutors announced the formal charges on Wednesday.

The 75-year-old Nuzman was arrested two weeks ago and is being held in prison. Prosecutors also filed corruption charges against Nuzman’s right-hand man, Leonardo Gryner.

Brazilian and French authorities say Nuzman helped pay $2 million to Papa Massata Diack to win votes to stage the 2016 Olympics.

In the vote in 2009 to pick the host city, his father, Lamine Diack, was a powerful IOC member from Senegal with sway over the African voting bloc.

Nuzman resigned last week as the president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee. He has denied any wrongdoing.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Brazil Olympic boss sends resignation letter from jail

USA Hockey’s pre-Olympic roster full of NHL experience

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 18, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Hockey

U.S.’ top Olympic goal scorer in 2006 returns to international hockey Canada’s potential Olympic starting goalie half a world away 2010 U.S. Olympic hockey player joins AHL club, eyes PyeongChang

USA Hockey provided a look at a large chunk of its potential Olympic men’s roster in announcing the team for its only pre-Olympic tournament.

Brian Gionta and Ryan Malone, forwards on the 2006 and 2010 Olympic teams, respectively, and the KHL’s top goalie, Ryan Zapolski, headline the 29-man squad for the Deutschland Cup in Germany next month.

All three were previously confirmed by USA Hockey as being on its Olympic team radar.

In all, 21 of the 29 players have NHL game experience, combining for 4,878 career NHL regular-season games, or 168 games per player. None of the three goalies named have played in the NHL.

The Deutschland Cup roster includes top Americans playing in European leagues, plus Gionta, a 15-year NHL veteran currently unsigned, and Malone, an 11-year NHL veteran in the AHL. Gionta is practicing with the AHL’s Rochester Americans to stay sharp.

The U.S. Olympic team of 25 players, to be named around Jan. 1, is expected to include Europe-based players as well as some NCAA players and those in the AHL who aren’t on NHL contracts.

Zapolski is the standout U.S. goalie playing abroad, leading the KHL in wins (16-1 record), save percentage (.956), goals-against average (1.11) and shutouts (five).

Gionta, 38, and Malone, 37, are older than all but one previous U.S. Olympic hockey player (Chris Chelios, who played at age 40 in 2002 and 44 in 2006 and is an assistant on the PyeongChang team).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Olympic hockey schedule announced

Deutschland Cup Roster
Goalies
David Leggio (German League) — NHL Games: 0
Brandon Maxwell (Czech League) — NHL Games: 0
Ryan Zapolski (KHL) — NHL Games: 0

Defensemen
Mark Stuart (German League) — NHL Games: 673
Tom Gilbert (German League) — NHL Games: 655
Mike Lundin (KHL) — NHL Games: 252
Matt Gilroy (KHL) — NHL Games: 225
Jonathon Blum (KHL) — NHL Games: 110
Dylan Reese (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 78
Noah Welch (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 75
Matt Donovan (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 67
Bobby Sanguinetti (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 45
Chad Billins (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 10
Ryan Gunderson (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 0

Forwards
Brian Gionta (unsigned) — NHL Games: 1,006
Ryan Malone (AHL) — NHL Games: 647
Jim Slater (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 584
Mark Arcobello (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 139
Drew Shore (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 94
Dan Sexton (KHL) — NHL Games: 88
Robbie Earl (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 47
Ryan Stoa (KHL) — NHL Games: 40
Brian O’Neill (KHL) — NHL Games: 22
Andy Miele (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 15
Chad Kolarik (German League) — NHL Games: 6
Sean Backman (German League) — NHL Games: 0
Ryan Lasch (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 0
Broc Little (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 0
Garrett Roe (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 0