McKayla Maroney
McKayla Maroney alleges sexual abuse by team doctor

Associated PressOct 18, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT
Two-time Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney says she was molested for years by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor, abuse she said started in her early teens and continued for the rest of her competitive career.

Maroney posted a lengthy statement on Twitter early Wednesday that detailed the allegations of abuse against Dr. Larry Nassar, who spent three decades working with athletes at USA Gymnastics but now is in jail in Michigan awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Nassar has pleaded not guilty to the assault charges, and the dozens of civil suits filed in Michigan are currently in mediation.

Maroney, now 21, says the abuse began while attending a U.S. National team training camp at the Karoyli Ranch in the Sam Houston Forest north of Houston, Texas.

Maroney was 13 at the time and wrote Nassar told her she was receiving “medically necessary treatment he had been performing on patients for over 30 years.” Maroney did not detail Nassar’s specific actions.

Maroney, who won a team gold and an individual silver on vault at the 2012 Olympics in London, said Nassar continued to give her “treatment” throughout her career.

She described Nassar giving her a sleeping pill while the team traveled to Japan for the 2011 World Championships.

Maroney says Nassar later visited her in her hotel room after the team arrived in Tokyo, where he molested her yet again.

“I thought I was going to die that night,” Maroney wrote.

Maroney did not immediately return an interview request. Attorneys for Nassar had no comment. USA Gymnastics also had no immediate comment.

Maroney says she decided to come forward as part of the #MeToo movement on social media that arose in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“This is happening everywhere,” Maroney wrote. “Wherever there is a position of power, there is the potential for abuse. I had a dream to go to the Olympics, and the things I had to endure to get there, were unnecessary and disgusting.”

Maroney called for change, urging other victims to speak out and demanding organizations “be held accountable for their inappropriate actions and behavior.”

Maroney is the highest-profile gymnast yet to come forward claiming she was abused by Nassar.

Jamie Dantzscher, a 2000 U.S. Olympic bronze medalist, was part of the initial wave of lawsuits filed against Nassar in 2016.

Aly Raisman, who won six medals as the captain of the U.S. Olympic women’s team in 2012 and 2016, called for sweeping change at USA Gymnastics in August.

USA Gymnastics launched an independent review of its policies in the wake of the allegations against Nassar in the summer of 2016 following reporting by the Indianapolis Star that highlighted chronic mishandling of abuse allegations against coaches and staff at some of its more than 3,500 clubs across the country.

In June, the federation immediately adopted 70 recommendations proffered by Deborah Daniels, a former federal prosecutor who oversaw the review.

The new guidelines require member gyms to go to authorities immediately, with Daniels suggesting USA Gymnastics consider withholding membership from clubs that decline to do so.

The organization also named Toby Stark, a child welfare advocate, as its director of SafeSport.

Part of Stark’s mandate is educating members on rules, educational programs, reporting and adjudication services.

USA Gymnastics had initially agreed to purchase the training facility at the Karolyi Ranch following longtime national team coordinator Martha Karolyi’s retirement shortly after the 2016 Olympics ended.

The organization has since opted out of that agreement. The organization also fired president Steve Penny in March. A replacement has not been named.

Maroney, who lives in California and officially retired in 2015, encouraged others to speak out.

“Our silence has given the wrong people power for too long,” she wrote, “and it’s time to take our power back.”

Rio Olympic boss formally charged with corruption

Associated PressOct 18, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Carlos Nuzman, the head of the Rio Olympics, has been charged by Brazilian prosecutors with corruption, money laundering, tax evasion and running a criminal organization.

Brazilian prosecutors announced the formal charges on Wednesday.

The 75-year-old Nuzman was arrested two weeks ago and is being held in prison. Prosecutors also filed corruption charges against Nuzman’s right-hand man, Leonardo Gryner.

Brazilian and French authorities say Nuzman helped pay $2 million to Papa Massata Diack to win votes to stage the 2016 Olympics.

In the vote in 2009 to pick the host city, his father, Lamine Diack, was a powerful IOC member from Senegal with sway over the African voting bloc.

Nuzman resigned last week as the president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee. He has denied any wrongdoing.

USA Hockey’s pre-Olympic roster full of NHL experience

By Nick ZaccardiOct 18, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT
USA Hockey provided a look at a large chunk of its potential Olympic men’s roster in announcing the team for its only pre-Olympic tournament.

Brian Gionta and Ryan Malone, forwards on the 2006 and 2010 Olympic teams, respectively, and the KHL’s top goalie, Ryan Zapolski, headline the 29-man squad for the Deutschland Cup in Germany next month.

All three were previously confirmed by USA Hockey as being on its Olympic team radar.

In all, 21 of the 29 players have NHL game experience, combining for 4,878 career NHL regular-season games, or 168 games per player. None of the three goalies named have played in the NHL.

The Deutschland Cup roster includes top Americans playing in European leagues, plus Gionta, a 15-year NHL veteran currently unsigned, and Malone, an 11-year NHL veteran in the AHL. Gionta is practicing with the AHL’s Rochester Americans to stay sharp.

The U.S. Olympic team of 25 players, to be named around Jan. 1, is expected to include Europe-based players as well as some NCAA players and those in the AHL who aren’t on NHL contracts.

Zapolski is the standout U.S. goalie playing abroad, leading the KHL in wins (16-1 record), save percentage (.956), goals-against average (1.11) and shutouts (five).

Gionta, 38, and Malone, 37, are older than all but one previous U.S. Olympic hockey player (Chris Chelios, who played at age 40 in 2002 and 44 in 2006 and is an assistant on the PyeongChang team).

Deutschland Cup Roster
Goalies
David Leggio (German League) — NHL Games: 0
Brandon Maxwell (Czech League) — NHL Games: 0
Ryan Zapolski (KHL) — NHL Games: 0

Defensemen
Mark Stuart (German League) — NHL Games: 673
Tom Gilbert (German League) — NHL Games: 655
Mike Lundin (KHL) — NHL Games: 252
Matt Gilroy (KHL) — NHL Games: 225
Jonathon Blum (KHL) — NHL Games: 110
Dylan Reese (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 78
Noah Welch (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 75
Matt Donovan (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 67
Bobby Sanguinetti (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 45
Chad Billins (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 10
Ryan Gunderson (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 0

Forwards
Brian Gionta (unsigned) — NHL Games: 1,006
Ryan Malone (AHL) — NHL Games: 647
Jim Slater (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 584
Mark Arcobello (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 139
Drew Shore (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 94
Dan Sexton (KHL) — NHL Games: 88
Robbie Earl (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 47
Ryan Stoa (KHL) — NHL Games: 40
Brian O’Neill (KHL) — NHL Games: 22
Andy Miele (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 15
Chad Kolarik (German League) — NHL Games: 6
Sean Backman (German League) — NHL Games: 0
Ryan Lasch (Swedish League) — NHL Games: 0
Broc Little (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 0
Garrett Roe (Swiss League) — NHL Games: 0