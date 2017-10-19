TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
Olympic cycling champion running for Congress

Associated PressOct 19, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Olympic cycling gold medalist Marty Nothstein is the latest to announce he’s running for the eastern Pennsylvania congressional seat being vacated by fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Charles Dent.

Dent, a former state senator, is a centrist Republican who has held the seat since 2005. He’s retiring after his term expires next year.

Nothstein, who won sprint silver in 1996 and gold in 2000, is the only American track cyclist to win an Olympic title at a fully attended Games.

Two Republican state representatives, Ryan Mackenzie and Justin Simmons, previously announced they’re running for Dent’s 15th District seat.

Democrat Bill Leiner, a former Lehigh County commissioner, is also running.

Dent’s district includes Allentown and all of Lehigh County, and parts of four surrounding counties.

Republicans in 2011 stretched the district almost 90 miles to the Susquehanna River in central Pennsylvania to make it more Republican.

Beijing forms ‘snow affairs work team’ for 2022 Winter Olympics

Beijing 2022
Associated PressOct 19, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT
BEIJING (AP) — Beijing, host of the 2022 Winter Olympics, has a snow problem: Hardly any of the white stuff falls on the Chinese capital despite freezing temperatures.

Taking the matter in hand, the organizing committee formed a “snow affairs work team” and invited experts from Finland, Canada and other nations to help out, according to the official “2017 Beijing Fact File” produced by the city government.

The work team would “expedite research on key technologies for making and preserving snow, and start to formulate a work plan to ensure suitable snow resources,” the publication said.

Also on Thursday, Beijing Vice Mayor Zhang Jiandong said all venues and transport links for the Winter Games would be completed by the end of 2019, allowing Beijing to begin staging test events the next year.

“Progress on all these projects has been moving ahead smoothly,” Zhang said at a briefing on the sidelines of the twice-a-decade congress of China’s ruling Communist Party.

Beijing was awarded the games in 2015, defeating Almaty, Kazakhstan, in the voting to become the first city to have been awarded both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

Beijing’s urban center will host indoor events such as ice hockey and figure skating, largely in venues left over from the 2008 Summer Olympics.

However, a lack of mountains and natural snow requires that ski events be held at sports clusters in Chongli as well as Beijing’s rural Yanqing county, both of which will be connected to the city center by a high-speed rail line.

Michael Phelps: I could come back, if I wanted to (video)

Michael Phelps
TODAY
By OlympicTalkOct 19, 2017, 9:17 AM EDT
Michael Phelps is fit enough that he could come out of retirement. He just has no desire to.

“I feel like I could do it, but I just have nothing that I want to come back and do,” Phelps said on TODAY on Thursday while promoting Colgate’s #everydropcounts water-saving campaign. “I think that’s the biggest thing. For me, it’s now watching some of these kids coming up. Watch somebody like Caeleb [Dressel] and continue to watch Katie [Ledecky]. Who knows who’s going to shine in the next Olympics.”

Phelps said he’s working out more seriously now. The 32-year-old has lost 12 to 15 pounds from his heaviest point since retiring after winning six more medals (five gold) at the Rio Games.

“I wanted to get back into some kind of shape, and then I kind of started lifting,” Phelps said. “The biggest thing is just knowing that for me to be the best husband, the best dad, the hardest worker, I need to work out. It’s something that I have to do at least five or six times per week.”

For those still hoping, Phelps did say in July there was a one or two percent chance he would come back, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Very minimal,” Phelps said after a laugh then, according to the magazine. “I wanted to retire on my own terms and never have a what-if, and I’m to that point where I’m very content with everything that’s going on.”

