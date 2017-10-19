Michael Phelps: I could come back, if I wanted to (video)

Michael Phelps is fit enough that he could come out of retirement. He just has no desire to.

“I feel like I could do it, but I just have nothing that I want to come back and do,” Phelps said on TODAY on Thursday while promoting Colgate’s #everydropcounts water-saving campaign. “I think that’s the biggest thing. For me, it’s now watching some of these kids coming up. Watch somebody like Caeleb [Dressel] and continue to watch Katie [Ledecky]. Who knows who’s going to shine in the next Olympics.”

Phelps said he’s working out more seriously now. The 32-year-old has lost 12 to 15 pounds from his heaviest point since retiring after winning six more medals (five gold) at the Rio Games.

“I wanted to get back into some kind of shape, and then I kind of started lifting,” Phelps said. “The biggest thing is just knowing that for me to be the best husband, the best dad, the hardest worker, I need to work out. It’s something that I have to do at least five or six times per week.”

For those still hoping, Phelps did say in July there was a one or two percent chance he would come back, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Very minimal,” Phelps said after a laugh then, according to the magazine. “I wanted to retire on my own terms and never have a what-if, and I’m to that point where I’m very content with everything that’s going on.”

