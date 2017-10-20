Runner DQed for carrying injured teammate to finish line (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

An incredible act of sportsmanship took place at the Utah Class 6A state cross-country meet on Wednesday.

Blake Lewis, a junior at Riverton High School, broke his left tibia with about 200 meters left in the three-mile race, according to Fox’s affiliate in Salt Lake City.

“[At] like 300 [meters], it started really hurting,” Lewis told the Fox affiliate. “Then, like, 200, I just heard my bone snap. It was excruciating.”

Lewis’ mom heard it.

“I thought he stepped on a branch,” she told the news station. “I have never actually heard him scream like that.”

Riverton senior Sean Rausch saw a hobbled Lewis, picked up his teammate, and carried him on his back toward the finish.

“He was screaming the whole way, but I kept telling him we’re a family, we’re a team, and we’re all in this together,” Rausch said.

Rausch put Lewis down just before the line, allowing Lewis to hop on one leg over it in front of him. They finished 111th and 112th out of the 122-runner field, according to RunnerSpace.com results.

Both runners were disqualified per a rule outlawing assisting runners during a race, the Utah High School Activities Association said Friday.

