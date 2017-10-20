Nathan Chen leads Yuzuru Hanyu at Grand Prix opener

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

U.S. champion Nathan Chen hopes to become comfortable in this spot this season — ahead of reigning Olympic and world champion Yuzuru Hanyu in the standings.

The 18-year-old Chen landed two quadruple jumps in his short program at the opening Grand Prix event in Moscow, taking a 5.69-point lead over Hanyu going into Saturday’s free skate.

Chen’s tally — 100.54 points — is the second-highest short of his flourishing international career. It would have been higher if not for two of his three jumping passes receiving negative grades of execution for wonky landings.

Full Rostelecom Cup results are here.

The Japanese megastar Hanyu fell on his final jump, a triple toe loop, on Friday. No matter, Winnie the Pooh bears rained down on the ice from the adoring crowd, many of whom traveled from Japan.

Hanyu scored 94.85 points, one month after breaking his world record short program score with 112.72 points in a small event in Canada.

“Today I made some mistakes in my short program, but overall it didn’t feel bad,” Hanyu said, according to the International Skating Union.

Hanyu, though he is the current PyeongChang favorite, has never won his season-opening Grand Prix event in seven tries.

Chen has now outscored Hanyu, who is four years older, in four of their last eight head-to-head skates.

Hanyu was better in the two biggest programs at last season’s world championships. Chen placed sixth at worlds in April, perhaps gassed at the end of his first senior season while competing on duct-taped skates.

Later in the short dance Friday, two-time world medalists and U.S. champions Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani tallied 77.30 points.

The siblings lead by .97 over Russians Yekaterina Bobrova and Dmitry Soloviyev going into the free dance.

Rostelecom Cup continues with the pairs and women’s short programs later Friday.

All of the free skates are Saturday, live on Olympic Channel. A full schedule is here.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Figure skating season broadcast schedule

Rostelecom Cup Men’s Short

1. Nathan Chen (USA) — 100.54

2. Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN) — 94.85

3. Dmitriy Aliyev (RUS) — 88.77

11. Grant Hochstein (USA) — 67.56

Short Dance

1. Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (USA) — 77.30

2. Yekaterina Bobrova/Dmitry Soloviyev (RUS) — 76.33

3. Alexandra Stepanova/Ivan Bukin (RUS) — 71.32

7. Rachel Parsons/Michael Parsons (USA) — 59.41