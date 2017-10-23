TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
Lolo Jones
AP

Lolo Jones the latest bobsledder to suffer concussion effects

By Nick ZaccardiOct 23, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

How to watch Olympic flame lighting ceremony in Olympia PyeongChang Olympic organizers downplay North Korea concern Yevgenia Medvedeva skates with ‘bugs in your head’

Lolo Jones said she suffered concussion symptoms after a Wednesday bobsled accident and that it’s “the weirdest injury” of her two-sport career.

“I’ve learned a lot in the past week about concussions and treatments,” was posted on her Instagram on Sunday. “This was the weirdest injury I’ve had in my life. Some days I would wake up feeling great and then one thing would have me dismantled in minutes. I’m grateful to sports med, my coaches and my teammates all who shut me down to protect my health.

Jones, one of 10 Americans to compete in both the Summer and Winter Olympics, joked that she used her free time off social media the last few days “to call up all of my exes because clearly I wasn’t thinking right.”

Jones was one of six push athletes named to the U.S. national team earlier this month. It’s expected that three of those six will make the Olympic team this winter.

The World Cup season starts the second weekend of November in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Concussions are not uncommon for bobsledders. Even with helmets, their high-speed crashes are high-risk.

Elana Meyers Taylor, a two-time Olympic medalist, suffered a concussion in a race crash on Jan. 26, 2015. The after-effects lasted into the following season, causing her to miss four races.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. bobsledders remember Steven Holcomb as Olympic season starts

How to watch Olympic flame lighting ceremony in Olympia

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 23, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will stream live coverage of the Olympic flame lighting ceremony on Tuesday at the ancient Olympic site of Olympia in Greece.

Coverage on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app starts at 5 a.m. ET.

The flame lighting is the traditional beginning of the Olympic torch relay. The first torch bearer, traditionally a Greek, will be cross-country skier Apostolos Angelis, who has already qualified for PyeongChang.

The second torch bearer will be retired South Korean soccer star Park Ji-Sung, who played at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and seven seasons for Manchester United.

The flame will later fly from Greece to Incheon International Airport near Seoul for a 101-day trek through South Korea before the Feb. 9 Opening Ceremony in PyeongChang.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: PyeongChang Olympic cauldron unveiled

PyeongChang Olympic organizers downplay North Korea concern

AP
Associated PressOct 23, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Lolo Jones Lolo Jones the latest bobsledder to suffer concussion effects How to watch Olympic flame lighting ceremony in Olympia WADA investigates report that 10,000 Chinese athletes doped

ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece (AP) — South Korea’s Olympic organizers played down concern over ongoing tensions with North Korea on Monday and also said that work has been completed on all venues for the PyeongChang Winter Games.

Lee Hee-beom, president of the PyeongChang organizing committee, said the International Olympic Committee has made it very clear that the Feb. 9-25 Winter Games will go ahead as scheduled.

“There is no Plan B,” Lee said, speaking at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics shortly after the last rehearsal for Tuesday’s official flame-lighting ceremony.

“We know that the world is watching the current geopolitical situation on the Korean peninsula,” he said. “We continue to work very closely with all the relevant authorities and stakeholders to ensure we can deliver a safe and secure games for everyone involved.”

Lee said that all competition and non-competition venues are complete. He said infrastructure works, including high-speed rail and highways, are already done and will be fully operational by December.

Lee added that his main concern for the Games is the weather, and told The Associated Press that artificial snow will be provided if needed.

In the rehearsal among the ruined temples and sports facilities of Ancient Olympia in southern Greece, a Greek actress playing the part of an ancient priestess offered a token prayer to the old pagan gods of the site.

It was the traditional appeal for fire from heaven to light the Olympic flame, using a bowl-shaped mirror to focus the sun’s rays on her torch.

For a few fraught minutes, it looked as if Apollo and Zeus would not oblige. The priestess shifted position, walked around the mirror and tried again. On the third attempt, the sun slipped out from behind clouds for long enough to light the torch, which will serve as a back-up if Tuesday’s ceremony is overcast, as forecast.

Lee was delighted, saying that PyeongChang also won the Games on its third bid, and said he isn’t really concerned whether it rains Tuesday.

“Lighting the torch is important, the date is not so much important,” he said.

Tuesday’s first torchbearer will be Greek skier Apostolos Aggelis. He will then pass the torch to former Manchester United soccer player Park Ji-sung, a South Korean. The flame will be carried around Greece before reaching South Korea on Nov. 1.

The South Korean leg of the relay will involve 7,500 torch-bearers, who will cover a total 2,018 kilometers.

Lee said that the torch relay and accompanying events should help boost ticket sales. He said that about 30 percent of tickets have been sold domestically, and international sales are at about 50 percent of the target.

“We will be able to achieve full stadia,” Lee said. “Koreans are late decision-makers.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Putin: U.S. pushing for Russia’s Olympic exclusion