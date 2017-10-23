High school volleyball save amazes Kerri Walsh Jennings (video)

Adjectives, take your pick. Triple Olympic champion Kerri Walsh Jennings went with “rad.”
Autumn Finney, a Decatur (Texas) High School senior outside hitter, turned in a viral save by leaping over a teammate, her back to the net, and stabbing the ball more than 30 feet to get it to the other side.
Decatur later won the point.
Walsh Jennings may be known for her beach prowess, but she made her first Olympic team on the indoor courts in Sydney in 2000.
QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Brianna Decker scored twice to help the U.S. women’s hockey team open its pre-Olympic exhibition schedule with a 5-2 victory over Canada on Sunday.
Hilary Knight, Annie Pankowski and Alex Carpenter also scored for the Americans.
Meghan Agosta and Jillian Saulnier scored for Canada.
The teams will meet again Wednesday night in Boston. Canada has won four straight Olympic titles, and the U.S. has claimed seven of the last eight world championships.
Lindsey Vonn’s top rival for downhill gold is in danger of missing the upcoming Olympics.
Ilka Stuhec, a world champion Alpine skier from Slovenia, suffered a torn ACL after a practice crash in Austria this weekend.
Stuhec had become a strong medal favorite for PyeongChang after winning FIS World Cup titles in downhill and Alpine combined last season. She also won a gold medal in downhill at the 2017 World Championships, where Vonn placed third.
According to a post on the FIS website, surgery is set for this Wednesday, with more information to come after that. But preliminary reports suggest that she is likely to miss the Olympics.
“For now it looks like Ilka Stuhec will have to miss a large part or maybe the whole World Cup season, including the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea,” a spokesperson for Struhec told Reuters.
In a tweet, Struhec acknowledged that she would be sidelined “for a few months.”
The Olympics start in less than four months.