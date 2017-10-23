High school volleyball save amazes Kerri Walsh Jennings (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Adjectives, take your pick. Triple Olympic champion Kerri Walsh Jennings went with “rad.”

Autumn Finney, a Decatur (Texas) High School senior outside hitter, turned in a viral save by leaping over a teammate, her back to the net, and stabbing the ball more than 30 feet to get it to the other side.

Decatur later won the point.

Walsh Jennings may be known for her beach prowess, but she made her first Olympic team on the indoor courts in Sydney in 2000.

Here is the full video pic.twitter.com/Q45np2OoBV — mal☻ (@mallorydowne) October 21, 2017

Still don't understand how this was possible… pic.twitter.com/6S4X9JmV5V — Satasha Kostelecky (@satasha_k) October 21, 2017

Insanity!!!!! Such amazing team and individual effort!!!! Our sport is so RAD. SPORT, in general, is so RAD!!!! https://t.co/7YDpA8a7tz — Kerri Walsh Jennings (@kerrileewalsh) October 21, 2017

So good, Geet!!!! It makes me want to go play right NOW!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/xl1jNkn1tm — Kerri Walsh Jennings (@kerrileewalsh) October 21, 2017