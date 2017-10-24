Canada women’s hockey coach says team ’embarrassed our country’

Canadian women’s hockey coach Laura Schuler called her team’s performance an “embarrassment to our country” after a 5-2 loss to the U.S. on Sunday, according to reports.
The defeat in Quebec City marked the first of at least seven matchups between the bitter rivals leading up to the PyeongChang Olympics in February.
They’ll play again in Boston on Wednesday.
“We played awful,” the 46-year-old Schuler said, according to SB Nation. “It was just a horrible performance from all of our players, and we’ll address it tonight and make sure we’re better and ready in Boston.”
Canada outshot the U.S. 25-24 but went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the U.S. converted on two of its three chances.
Canada did not start its longtime No. 1 goalie, Shannon Szabados. The U.S. also rested its top two goalies from this Olympic cycle, during which it has beaten Canada in all three world championship finals.
“It wasn’t the game that we could play,” Schuler said, according to SB Nation. “Obviously we’ve played significantly better against them. We have been playing better, and that was not a good example of how we can play. It was an embarrassment to our country, and we need to be better as we go forward.
“We were bad from the net all the way out. All of us. We weren’t good.”
Schuler, a forward on Canada’s silver-medal team at the 1998 Olympics, has been head coach since 2015.
Usain Bolt doesn’t lack confidence in his soccer skills.
“I think I can make the Jamaica [national] team easily,” Bolt mused while appearing at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday, according to Reuters. “I wouldn’t say they are that good at this point.”
Jamaica is ranked No. 59 in the world.
For the fifth straight time, the Reggae Boyz failed to qualify for the World Cup, finishing 10th in CONCACAF (no more than four CONCACAF nations can qualify for the World Cup).
Bolt, who has said he planned to train with German club Borussia Dortmund, has been linked to Jamaica’s national team before.
In 2014, then-Jamaican coach Winfried Schaefer reportedly said that he wanted Bolt on the national team. Bolt responded to that via Twitter.
Schaefer was replaced one year ago by Theodore Whitmore, who scored twice for Jamaica at its last World Cup in 1998.
Bolt, 31, has also reportedly said he has an ambition to be one of the top 50 soccer players in the world.
Swiss Carlo Janka, the 2010 Olympic giant slalom champion, suffered ligament damage in his right knee in training on Tuesday, five days before the World Cup season starts.
Janka, 31, is traveling home for rehabilitation, according to the Swiss Ski Team.
Janka’s status for the season, including the Olympics, is not known.
Janka, nicknamed “The Iceman” for his laid-back personality, was once the world’s best skier. He was a 23-year-old phenom when he won his Olympic gold and the World Cup overall title in the same season.
A year after the Vancouver Games, Janka experienced an irregular heartbeat and was forced to undergo
minor heart surgery.
He has not been the same skier since, even saying at one low point before Sochi, “I need to ski with the women now.” Janka’s best Olympic or world championships result since Vancouver is sixth.
Janka has two World Cup wins in the last six years, but one was the super-G at the PyeongChang Olympic venue in February 2016.
