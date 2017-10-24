TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
Olympic flame lit in Olympia to start PyeongChang torch relay (video, photos)

Associated PressOct 24, 2017, 7:58 AM EDT
ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece (AP) — The flame for the PyeongChang Olympics was lit at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics on Tuesday, despite a brief cloudburst that disrupted the sun-reliant ceremony.

It launched a long torch relay that will culminate with the Winter Games Opening Ceremony on Feb. 9.

Using fire kept from a rehearsal, an actress playing an ancient pagan priestess ignited the torch in front of the 2,600-year-old Temple of Hera in the southern Greek Peloponnese region.

The full ceremony can be rewatched here.

She then passed the flame to the first relay runner, Greek skier Apostolos Angelis, who ran with it for a short distance before handing over to former Manchester United soccer player Park Ji-sung, a South Korean.

From the verdant, rain-soaked valley of Ancient Olympia, where the Games of antiquity were held for more than a thousand years, the flame will course through Greece for eight days and reach South Korea on Nov. 1.

Despite tensions between the U.S. and North Korea — with which the south remains technically at war — organizers insist there is no fear for the Feb. 9-25 Winter Games.

“We want the international community to understand that we are committed to hosting a safe and secure” Games, organizing committee chief Lee Hee-beom said during Tuesday’s lighting ceremony.

The ski resort town of PyeongChang lies about 50 miles south of the world’s most heavily armed border that divides the two Koreas.

The International Olympic Committee has also stressed that there is no cause for concern. IOC president Thomas Bach made no direct reference to the tensions Tuesday, only saying during his speech that the Games “stand above and beyond all the differences that divide us.”

Normally, the flame-lighting ceremony involves the priestess offering a token prayer to the dead pagan gods of Olympia — a major ancient Greek sanctuary — before using a bowl-shaped mirror to focus the heat of the sun’s rays on her torch.

But with rain forcing officials to huddle under umbrellas, there was no hope.

“Sorry for the rain,” Greek Olympic Committee chief Spyros Capralos joked.

Olympic Alpine skiing champion suffers serious knee injury

By Nick ZaccardiOct 24, 2017, 10:52 AM EDT
Swiss Carlo Janka, the 2010 Olympic giant slalom champion, suffered ligament damage in his right knee in training on Tuesday, five days before the World Cup season starts.

Janka, 31, is traveling home for rehabilitation, according to the Swiss Ski Team.

Janka’s status for the season, including the Olympics, is not known.

Janka, nicknamed “The Iceman” for his laid-back personality, was once the world’s best skier. He was a 23-year-old phenom when he won his Olympic gold and the World Cup overall title in the same season.

A year after the Vancouver Games, Janka experienced an irregular heartbeat and was forced to undergo
minor heart surgery.

He has not been the same skier since, even saying at one low point before Sochi, “I need to ski with the women now.” Janka’s best Olympic or world championships result since Vancouver is sixth.

Janka has two World Cup wins in the last six years, but one was the super-G at the PyeongChang Olympic venue in February 2016.

South Korean leader wants President Donald Trump at Olympics

AP
By Nick ZaccardiOct 24, 2017, 8:41 AM EDT
South Korea Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said that he hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Lee asked U.S. Olympic Committee chairman Larry Probst to help bring Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to the Winter Games, to which Probst said he would try but could not make any promises, according to the report.

Trump attended the 1996 Olympics, ran a 2004 Olympic torch relay leg in New York City and met Olympians in 2012 at a Times Square event marking 100 days to the London Games.

One sitting U.S. president has attended an Olympics abroad — George W. Bush at the 2008 Beijing Games, according to The Associated Press.

