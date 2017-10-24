Usain Bolt: I could easily make Jamaica national soccer team

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Usain Bolt doesn’t lack confidence in his soccer skills.

“I think I can make the Jamaica [national] team easily,” Bolt mused while appearing at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday, according to Reuters. “I wouldn’t say they are that good at this point.”

Jamaica is ranked No. 59 in the world.

For the fifth straight time, the Reggae Boyz failed to qualify for the World Cup, finishing 10th in CONCACAF (no more than four CONCACAF nations can qualify for the World Cup).

Bolt, who has said he planned to train with German club Borussia Dortmund, has been linked to Jamaica’s national team before.

In 2014, then-Jamaican coach Winfried Schaefer reportedly said that he wanted Bolt on the national team. Bolt responded to that via Twitter.

Schaefer was replaced one year ago by Theodore Whitmore, who scored twice for Jamaica at its last World Cup in 1998.

Bolt, 31, has also reportedly said he has an ambition to be one of the top 50 soccer players in the world.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Appeal set for Usain Bolt relay teammate’s doping case