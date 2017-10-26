TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn: Women viewed as ‘second-rate’ on World Cup

By Nick ZaccardiOct 26, 2017, 2:55 PM EDT
Lindsey Vonn, after hearing European ski officials criticize her bid to race men, said that women are viewed as “second-rate” and “the pony show” on the World Cup circuit.

“I think it’s important for women to have equal rights,” Vonn said in a video interview posted by Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. “Sometimes there is a line, but I think that we need to balance that as best we can. There are definitely instances where we aren’t equal to men. It’s not always fair. Definitely is a generalization that we are kind of second-rate on the World Cup. You know, we’re the pony show, and the men are the real race horses. So that’s always disappointing to hear, but I think there definitely is a discrepancy in the level. Men are definitely better than women, so that is true. Yeah, I think that in general those offensive comments, people should just keep them to themselves.”

Earlier this month, International Ski Federation (FIS) men’s race director Markus Waldner was quoted in Austrian media calling Vonn a “princess” seeking a spotlight in her bid to race men next year.

FIS is expected to rule in May on a U.S. Ski and Snowboard team proposal for Vonn to race men in November 2018 at Lake Louise, which holds men’s and women’s races annually on the World Cup tour. It’s Vonn’s most successful venue, where she has won 18 times in 41 starts.

“I would hope that I would be somewhere around 20th [place against the men],” Vonn said earlier this month, echoing her previously stated goal. “I know that they’re the next level, and I want to get to that next level. It’s that reason that I want to race with them. I’m not really trying to prove anything. I know they can beat me, but I want to see where I stand.”

In the Aftonbladet interview, Vonn denied suggestions that she wanted to race men as a publicity stunt.

“I have enough media. I don’t need to do this for a show,” she said. “It’s just for me, for my personal ambition because the men are the next level. I want to compare myself against them. I train with them all the time. It makes me ski better, and I want to see what it’s like to race with them in a regular World Cup competition. I don’t want do some exhibition. I don’t want to do a show. I want it to be a real race. It’s pretty disappointing to hear some of the negative comments I’ve gotten, but everyone’s entitled to their opinion.”

Alpine skiing season broadcast schedule

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 26, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT
NBC Sports and the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air weekly live coverage of the Alpine skiing World Cup season, starting with this weekend’s opening races and running through the World Cup Finals in March.

It will total nearly 200 hours of coverage.

Olympic champions Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn and Ted Ligety are ramping up for the PyeongChang Winter Games in February.

The next three months of World Cup racing will determine the medal favorites in South Korea.

All NBC and NBCSN coverage will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

All Olympic Channel coverage will stream on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Date Coverage Network Time (ET)
Sat., 10/28 Soelden: Women’s GS Streaming* 4 a.m.
Soelden: Women’s GS Olympic Channel 6:30 a.m.
Soelden: Women’s GS NBCSN*** 10:30 p.m.
Sun., 10/29 Soelden: Men’s GS Streaming* 5 a.m.
Soelden: Men’s GS Olympic Channel 7:30 a.m.
Sat., 11/11 Levi: Women’s SL Streaming* 4 a.m.
Levi: Women’s SL NBCSN 7 a.m.
Sun., 11/12 Levi: Men’s SL Streaming* 4 a.m.
Levi: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 7 a.m.
Sat., 11/25 Killington: Women’s GS Streaming* 10 a.m.
Killington: Women’s GS Olympic Channel 12:30 p.m.
Lake Louise: Men’s DH Streaming* 2:15 p.m.
Killington: Women’s GS NBC** 3 p.m.
Lake Louise: Men’s DH Olympic Channel** 5 p.m.
Sun., 11/26 Killington: Women’s SL Streaming* 10 a.m.
Killington: Women’s SL NBC 1 p.m.
Lake Louise: Men’s SG Streaming* 2 p.m.
Lake Louise: Men’s SG Olympic Channel** 4:30 p.m.
Fri., 12/1 Beaver Creek: Men’s SG NBCSN 1 p.m.
Lake Louise: Women’s DH NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
Sat., 12/2 Beaver Creek: Men’s DH Olympic Channel 1 p.m.
Lake Louise: Women’s DH NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
Beaver Creek: Men’s DH NBC** 5 p.m.
Sun., 12/3 Beaver Creek: Men’s GS Streaming* 11:45 a.m.
Lake Louise: Women’s SG Olympic Channel 1 p.m.
Beaver Creek: Men’s GS Olympic Channel 2:30 p.m.
Beaver Creek: Men’s GS NBC** 5 p.m.
Lake Louise: Women’s SG NBCSN** 6:30 p.m.
Fri., 12/8 St. Moritz: Women’s SC Streaming* 4 a.m.
St. Moritz: Women’s SC Streaming* 7 a.m.
St. Moritz: Women’s SC Olympic Channel** 8 a.m.
Sat., 12/9 Val d’lsere: Men’s GS Streaming* 3:30 a.m.
St. Moritz: Women’s SG Streaming* 4:45 a.m.
Val d’lsere: Men’s GS Streaming* 6:30 a.m.
St. Moritz: Women’s SG Olympic Channel 7 a.m.
Val d’lsere: Men’s GS Olympic Channel** 8 a.m.
St. Moritz: Women’s SG NBCSN** 12:30 p.m.
Sun., 12/10 Val d’lsere: Men’s SL Streaming* 3:30 a.m.
St. Moritz: Women’s SG Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m.
Val d’lsere: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Fri., 12/15 Val Gardena/Groeden: Men’s SG Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Sat., 12/16 Val d’lsere: Women’s DH Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m.
Val Gardena/Groeden: Men’s DH Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Val d’lsere: Women’s DH NBCSN** 5 p.m.
Val Gardena/Groeden: Men’s DH NBCSN** 6 p.m.
Sun., 12/17 Alta Badia: Men’s GS Streaming* 3:30 a.m.
Val d’lsere: Women’s SG Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m.
Alta Badia: Men’s GS Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Val d’lsere: Women’s SG NBCSN** 6 p.m.
Mon., 12/18 Alta Badia: Men’s Parallel GS Olympic Channel 12 p.m.
Tues., 12/19 Courchevel: Women’s GS Streaming* 4:30 a.m.
Courchevel: Women’s GS Olympic Channel 7 a.m.
Wed., 12/20 Courchevel: Women’s SL Streaming* 7 a.m.
Courchevel: Women’s SL Olympic Channel 12 p.m.
Fri., 12/22 Madonna di Campiglio: Men’s SL Streaming* 11:45 a.m.
Madonna di Campiglio: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 2:30 p.m.
Thurs., 12/28 Lienz: Women’s GS Streaming* 4:30 a.m.
Bormio: Men’s DH Olympic Channel 5:30 a.m.
Lienz: Women’s GS Olympic Channel 7 a.m.
Lienz: Women’s GS NBCSN** 12 p.m.
Fri., 12/29 Lienz: Women’s SL Streaming* 4:30 a.m.
Bormio: Men’s SC Streaming* 5:30 a.m.
Lienz: Women’s SL Olympic Channel 7 a.m.
Bormio: Men’s SC (DH/SL) Olympic Channel 8:30 a.m.
Lienz: Women’s SL NBCSN** 12 p.m.
Mon., 1/1 Oslo: City Event Olympic Channel 10 a.m.
Wed., 1/3 Zagreb: Women’s SL Streaming* 7 a.m.
Zagreb: Women’s SL Run 2) Olympic Channel 10 a.m.
Thurs., 1/4 Zagreb: Men’s SL Streaming* 6:45 a.m.
Zagreb: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 10 a.m.
Sat., 1/6 Maribor: Women’s GS Streaming* 3:30 a.m.
Adelboden: Men’s GS Streaming* 4:30 a.m.
Maribor: Women’s GS NBCSN 6 a.m.
Adelboden: Men’s GS Olympic Channel 7:30 a.m.
Sun., 1/7 Maribor: Women’s SL Streaming* 3:30 a.m.
Adelboden: Men’s SL Streaming* 4:30 a.m.
Maribor: Women’s SL NBCSN 6 a.m.
Adelboden: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 7:30 a.m.
Tues., 1/9 Flachau: Women’s SL Streaming* 12 p.m.
Flachau: Women’s SL Olympic Channel 2:30 p.m.
Flachau: Women’s SL NBCSN** 6 p.m.
Fri., 1/12 Wengen: Men’s SC Streaming* 4:30 a.m.
Wengen: Men’s SC (SL/DH) Olympic Channel 7 a.m.
Sat., 1/13 Bad Kleinkirchheim: Women’s DH Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m.
Wengen: Men’s DH Olympic Channel 6:30 a.m.
Bad Kleinkirchheim: Women’s DH NBCSN** 10 p.m.
Wengen: Men’s DH NBCSN** 11 p.m.
Sun., 1/14 Wengen: Men’s SL Streaming* 4:15 a.m.
Bad Kleinkirchheim: Women’s SG Olympic Channel 5 a.m.
Wengen: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 7 a.m.
Fri., 1/19 Kitzbuehel: Men’s SG Olympic Channel 5:30 a.m.
Kitzbuehel: Men’s SG NBCSN** 4 p.m.
Sat., 1/20 Cortina d’Ampezzo: Women’s DH Olympic Channel 4 a.m.
Kitzbuehel: Men’s DH Olympic Channel 5:30 a.m.
Kitzbuehel: Men’s DH NBC** 3 p.m.
Cortina d’Ampezzo: Women’s DH NBCSN*** 11 p.m.
Sun., 1/21 Kitzbuehel: Men’s SL NBCSN** 12 a.m.
Kitzbuehel: Men’s SL Streaming* 4:30 a.m.
Cortina d’Ampezzo: Women’s SG Olympic Channel 5:30 a.m.
Kitzbuehel: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 7 a.m.
Cortina d’Ampezzo: Women’s SG NBCSN** 11 p.m.
Tues., 1/23 Kronplatz: Women’s GS Streaming* 4 a.m.
Kronplatz: Women’s GS Olympic Channel 6:30 a.m.
Schladming: Men’s SL Streaming* 11:45 a.m.
Schladming: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 2 p.m.
Kronplatz: Women’s GS NBCSN*** 11 p.m.
Schladming: Men’s SL NBCSN*** 11 p.m.
Sat., 1/27 Lenzerheide: Women’s GS Streaming* 4:15 a.m.
Garmisch: Men’s DH Olympic Channel 5:30 a.m.
Lenzerheide: Women’s GS NBCSN 7 a.m.
Garmisch: Men’s DH NBCSN*** 9 a.m.
Sun., 1/28 Lenzerheide: Women’s SL Streaming* 3:30 a.m.
Garmisch: Men’s GS Streaming* 4:30 a.m.
Lenzerheide: Women’s SL NBCSN 6 a.m.
Garmisch: Men’s GS NBCSN 7 a.m.
Tues., 1/30 Stockholm: City Event/Parallel Olympic Channel 11:30 a.m.
Sat., 2/3 Garmisch: Women’s DH Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m.
Garmisch: Women’s DH Olympic Channel 6:30 a.m.
Sun., 2/4 Garmisch: Women’s DH Olympic Channel 6:30 a.m.
Garmisch: Women’s DH NBCSN** 6 p.m.
Sat., 3/3 Crans-Montana: Women’s SG NBCSN** 1 a.m.
Kranjska Gora: Men’s GS Streaming* 3:30 a.m.
Crans-Montana: Women’s SG Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m.
Kranjska Gora: Men’s GS Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Sun., 3/4 Kranjska Gora: Men’s SL Streaming* 3:30 a.m.
Crans-Montana: Women’s SC Streaming* 4:30 a.m.
Kranjska Gora: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Crans-Montana: Women’s SC (SG+SL) Olympic Channel 7:30 a.m.
Fri., 3/9 Ofterschwang: Women’s GS Streaming* 5 a.m.
Ofterschwang: Women’s GS Olympic Channel 8 a.m.
Sat., 3/10 Ofterschwang: Women’s SL Streaming* 3:30 a.m.
Kvitfjell: Men’s DH Olympic Channel 5 a.m.
Ofterschwang: Women’s SL Olympic Channel 6:30 a.m.
Ofterschwang: Women’s SL NBCSN*** 11 p.m.
Sun., 3/11 Kvitfjell: Men’s SG Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m.
Wed., 3/14 Are: Men’s DH Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m.
Are: Women’s DH Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Are: Men’s & Women’s DH NBCSN** 12 p.m.
Thurs., 3/15 Are: Women’s SG Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m.
Are: Men’s SG Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Are: Women’s & Men’s SG NBCSN** 12 p.m.
Fri., 3/16 Are: Team Event Olympic Channel 10 a.m.
Are: Team Event NBCSN** 12 p.m.
Sat., 3/17 Are: Men’s GS Streaming* 3:45 a.m.
Are: Women’s SL Streaming* 4:45 a.m.
Are: Men’s GS Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Are: Women’s SL Olympic Channel 7:30 a.m.
Are: Men’s GS & Women’s SL NBCSN** 6:30 p.m.
Sun., 3/18 Are: Women’s GS Streaming* 3:45 a.m.
Are: Men’s SL Streaming* 4:45 a.m.
Are: Women’s GS Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Are: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 7:30 a.m.
Are: Women’s GS & Men’s SL NBCSN** 3 p.m.

*OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app
** Same Day Delay
*** Encore

Martina Hingis retires, ending unique Olympic career

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 26, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT
Swiss tennis champion Martina Hingis played at her first Olympics in 1996. She announced her retirement Thursday (for a third time), two months after the demolition began of the Atlanta Games tennis center.

The 37-year-old Hingis went 20 years between Olympic appearances, taking doubles silver in Rio last year.

“I think if you asked me 10 years ago if I would be here in Rio, I would say you’re crazy,” Hingis said at the Rio Games, according to Agence France-Presse. “Because I didn’t play for six years and being able to play for gold is unbelievable.”

Her first Olympics came six months before the first of her five Grand Slam singles titles in the late 1990s.

She was the second-youngest singles player at the Atlanta Games, behind Anna Kournikova. Hingis, then 15, lost in the second round in singles in Atlanta but hoped to continue farther in doubles with Patty Schnyder so she could watch equestrian events.

“I have seen the dressage, but I would also like to see the jumping so I hope we can stay one more day,” the Slovakian-born Hingis said in 1996, according to the Independent. “If we lose, I go home.”

Hingis and Schnyder lost in the quarterfinals.

The next year, she rattled off her first three major victories — the Australian Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open. She skipped the Sydney 2000 Olympics to avoid injury risk.

Hingis missed the 2004 and 2008 Olympics during separate retirements.

Then, in 2011, the still-retired Hingis was asked by countryman Roger Federer‘s team to consider a comeback. She and Federer discussed playing mixed doubles at the London 2012 Olympics but decided against it.

Hingis unretired in 2013, to play doubles, and rose to No. 1 in the world. She won four more Grand Slam doubles titles — giving her 13 total — and six mixed doubles crowns, giving her seven total.

She was to play mixed doubles with Federer at the Rio Olympics until Federer pulled out with a knee injury.

That same week, less than two weeks before the Opening Ceremony, Hingis lost her Olympic doubles partner, Belinda Bencic, to a wrist injury.

Hingis went on to play in Rio with Timea Bacsinszky, losing the final to Russians Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina. Hingis was the second-oldest female player in Rio, behind Venus Williams.

Only one female Olympian has gone longer between Olympic appearances than Hingis’ 20-year gap — U.S. equestrian Jessica Newberry-Ransehousen (from 1964 to 1988), according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon of OlympStats.com.

The overall record is held by Japanese equestrian Hiroshi Hoketsu, who went 44 years from 1964 to 2008.

