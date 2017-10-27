TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Karen Chen, Ashley Wagner trail at Skate Canada (video)

By Nick ZaccardiOct 27, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT
The leading American woman at Skate Canada is neither Karen Chen nor Ashley Wagner, who went one-two at last season’s U.S. Championships.

Instead, it’s surprisingly Courtney Hicks, who was 12th at nationals.

Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond is in first place with 76.06 points after Friday’s short program. She goes into Saturday’s free skate with a 7.01-point lead over Russian Anna Pogorilaya.

In ice dance, Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir broke their world-record short dance score with 82.68 points.

Full scores are here.

Hicks, who has never been top three in five nationals appearances, is fourth behind Russian Maria Sotskova in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Chen (fifth place) and Wagner (seventh) both struggled with jumps Friday.

Not the way they wanted to open the Grand Prix season, with results weighing into who makes the three-woman U.S. team for PyeongChang. That team will be named after nationals in January.

Chen and Wagner are still favorites, but every mistake is an opening for Mariah BellMirai Nagasu and others. Though neither Bell nor Nagasu made a strong case in Grand Prix debuts last week.

Chen barely stayed on her feet on her opening triple Lutz, which was meant to be in combination. She later performed a triple-double combo rather than a triple-triple.

Wagner had problems fully rotating her jumps. The three-time U.S. champion and 2016 World silver medalist had her worst Grand Prix short-program standing since she was eighth in her Grand Prix debut at 2007 Skate Canada.

Japan’s Marin Honda fell on her opening triple-triple jump combination and popped an Axel, placing 10th with 52.60 points. Honda, the 2016 World junior champion, beat Chen at her senior international debut last month.

Skate Canada continues later Friday with the men’s and pairs short programs. A full broadcast schedule is here.

Skate Canada
Women’s Short
1. Kaetlyn Osmond (CAN) — 76.06
2. Anna Pogorilaya (RUS) — 69.05
3. Maria Sotskova (RUS) — 66.10
4. Courtney Hicks (USA) — 64.06
5. Karen Chen (USA) — 61.77
7. Ashley Wagner (USA) — 61.57

Short Dance
1. Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) — 82.68 WR
2. Kaitlyn Weaver/Andrew Poje (CAN) — 77.47
3. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) — 76.08
5. Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker (USA) — 63.10

Ryan Lochte criminal case not yet finished in Brazil

Ryan Lochte
By OlympicTalkOct 27, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT
Ryan Lochte‘s criminal case stemming from the Rio Olympics was reopened by a Brazil court Thursday, three months after the case was dismissed.

The Rio public prosecutor’s office successfully appealed to suspend the July court decision to drop the case.

Lochte was charged with falsely communicating a crime to authorities after his gas-station incident at the Games.

“I’m disappointed that they’re trying to take another shot at it,” Lochte’s attorney said, according to USA Today. “I think they should just let it die because they lost and because he didn’t do anything wrong. But for whatever reason, they want to try to save face and continue this charade, let them do what they gotta do, and we’ll continue to fight it because we believe we’re right.”

A court concluded in July that Lochte did not break the law because Rio police initiated the investigation — after Lochte’s first interview with NBC — rather than Lochte, according to U.S. and Brazilian media.

Lochte was suspended 10 months by USA Swimming after the Olympics. His ban ended June 30.

Lochte returned to competition and is expected to make a run for a fifth Olympic team in 2020.

Simone Biles biopic cast announced

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 27, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT
The title role in “The Simone Biles Story” (working title) will be played by Jeanté Godlock.

The Lifetime biopic is set to air in 2018.

Biles’ parents, Ron and Nellie, will be played by Julius Tennon, who is married to Viola Davis, and Tisha Campbell-Martin of TV series “My Wife and Kids” and “Martin.”

Godlock, a relative newcomer, has done acrobatic gymnastics and 10 years of dance. She has tumbling experience detailed in her resume and is listed as three inches taller than the 4-foot-8 Biles.

The film is based on her biography, “Courage to Soar,” and will reveal “the sacrifices and dedication it took her to become one of the greatest and most celebrated athletes in the world,” according to a press release.

Biles is a co-executive producer with four others, including her agent.

Biles follows Gabby Douglas, whose biopic, “The Gabby Douglas Story,” premiered on Lifetime in early 2014 after her 2012 Olympic all-around title.

Biles will return to full-time gymnastics training Nov. 1 and hopes to compete next summer for the first time since the Olympics.

