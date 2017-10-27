Karen Chen, Ashley Wagner trail at Skate Canada (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The leading American woman at Skate Canada is neither Karen Chen nor Ashley Wagner, who went one-two at last season’s U.S. Championships.

Instead, it’s surprisingly Courtney Hicks, who was 12th at nationals.

Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond is in first place with 76.06 points after Friday’s short program. She goes into Saturday’s free skate with a 7.01-point lead over Russian Anna Pogorilaya.

In ice dance, Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir broke their world-record short dance score with 82.68 points.

Full scores are here.

Hicks, who has never been top three in five nationals appearances, is fourth behind Russian Maria Sotskova in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Chen (fifth place) and Wagner (seventh) both struggled with jumps Friday.

Not the way they wanted to open the Grand Prix season, with results weighing into who makes the three-woman U.S. team for PyeongChang. That team will be named after nationals in January.

Chen and Wagner are still favorites, but every mistake is an opening for Mariah Bell, Mirai Nagasu and others. Though neither Bell nor Nagasu made a strong case in Grand Prix debuts last week.

Chen barely stayed on her feet on her opening triple Lutz, which was meant to be in combination. She later performed a triple-double combo rather than a triple-triple.

Wagner had problems fully rotating her jumps. The three-time U.S. champion and 2016 World silver medalist had her worst Grand Prix short-program standing since she was eighth in her Grand Prix debut at 2007 Skate Canada.

Japan’s Marin Honda fell on her opening triple-triple jump combination and popped an Axel, placing 10th with 52.60 points. Honda, the 2016 World junior champion, beat Chen at her senior international debut last month.

Skate Canada continues later Friday with the men’s and pairs short programs. A full broadcast schedule is here.

Skate Canada

Women’s Short

1. Kaetlyn Osmond (CAN) — 76.06

2. Anna Pogorilaya (RUS) — 69.05

3. Maria Sotskova (RUS) — 66.10

4. Courtney Hicks (USA) — 64.06

5. Karen Chen (USA) — 61.77

7. Ashley Wagner (USA) — 61.57

Short Dance

1. Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) — 82.68 WR

2. Kaitlyn Weaver/Andrew Poje (CAN) — 77.47

3. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) — 76.08

5. Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker (USA) — 63.10

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Will Virtue, Moir bid farewell at Olympics?