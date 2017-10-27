Ryan Lochte criminal case not yet finished in Brazil

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Ryan Lochte‘s criminal case stemming from the Rio Olympics was reopened by a Brazil court Thursday, three months after the case was dismissed.

The Rio public prosecutor’s office successfully appealed to suspend the July court decision to drop the case.

Lochte was charged with falsely communicating a crime to authorities after his gas-station incident at the Games.

“I’m disappointed that they’re trying to take another shot at it,” Lochte’s attorney said, according to USA Today. “I think they should just let it die because they lost and because he didn’t do anything wrong. But for whatever reason, they want to try to save face and continue this charade, let them do what they gotta do, and we’ll continue to fight it because we believe we’re right.”

A court concluded in July that Lochte did not break the law because Rio police initiated the investigation — after Lochte’s first interview with NBC — rather than Lochte, according to U.S. and Brazilian media.

Lochte was suspended 10 months by USA Swimming after the Olympics. His ban ended June 30.

Lochte returned to competition and is expected to make a run for a fifth Olympic team in 2020.

