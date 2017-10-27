TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Carpe Diem: U.S. goalie goes from near retirement to Olympic favorite

By Nick ZaccardiOct 27, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT
Goalie Ryan Zapolski was vacationing in Rome this past offseason when he began receiving messages with links to articles projecting the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team.

Under normal circumstances, a 30-year-old journeyman on a Finnish club with zero NHL experience would have disregarded them.

But these are unusual times. The NHL is not participating in the Olympics for the first time since 1994.

Zapolski knew this by early April. And he also knew that there was a dearth of notable American goalies playing in the world’s other top leagues. None who have ever played in the NHL, actually.

So Zapolski could not have been surprised to look at those Team USA projections and see his name on most, if not all of them.

“It’s disappointing for fans that the NHL wouldn’t be there [in PyeongChang],” Zapolski said in a phone interview earlier this month, “but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me.”

Zapolski, by virtue of an incredible early season in the world’s second-best league, is the current favorite to start in PyeongChang. The Americans open against Slovenia on Feb. 14.

U.S. hockey officials are usually tight-lipped about Olympic roster prospects, but Zapolski has been so good this fall that even U.S. general manager Jim Johannson had to say the Erie, Penn., native has “separated himself.”

When Zapolski was named last week to the U.S. roster for its only pre-Olympic tournament, he was leading the Russian KHL in wins (16-1 record), save percentage (.956), goals-against average (1.11) and shutouts (five). He has since lost three straight games but remains No. 2 in save percentage and goals-against.

The KHL includes 27 teams from seven nations. Zapolski plays for Helsinki’s Jokerit, which has been on average the best non-Russian team in the league since it joined in 2014-15.

Zapolski is now in his fifth season in Finland.

Before that he bounced around — the Mahoning Valley Phantoms, a walk-on at Erie’s Mercyhurst College, the Florida Everblades, Stockton Thunder, Kalamazoo Wings, Toledo Walleye, Gwinnett Gladiators and South Carolina Stingrays.

Frustration set in as he tried and failed to find regular playing time in the East Coast Hockey League. So many players on NHL and AHL contracts get sent down there.

“I was almost done,” in 2012, said Zapolski, who became a full-time goalie at age 12 and didn’t get serious until 16 or 17. “Traveling to six different cities in a season, not really going anywhere. Then I got a chance in South Carolina and took off.”

Zapolski was the league’s top goalie in 2012-13 by a considerable margin with a goals-against of 1.64 (second-best was 2.17) and a save percentage of .942 (second-best was .925).

It didn’t lead to attention from NHL clubs, but the Finnish League offered him a chance to continue playing regularly.

Zapolski took it and was the No. 1 for one of its top clubs for three seasons before joining Jokerit, the only Finnish team in the KHL. Last season was not his best, and Jokerit then signed Finnish veteran Karri Ramo, a former Tampa Bay Lightning backup.

But Ramo suffered a knee injury in training camp, Zapolski said. That provided Zapolski a chance to earn his place early this season. Suffice to say, he has. Zapolski’s current contract is up in 2018.

“If it’s a good offer, and it works out the next few years, I’ll stay [in Finland],” said Zapolski, who lives with his wife (no kids) in Finland but spends summers in Erie. “I do want that chance to go back home, but it’s really got to be a team that says we’re going to give you a fair chance to be in the NHL. It’s pretty rare for guys my age to jump over to the NHL.”

Zapolski’s associations with the Olympics are few.

“I think [1980 Olympic forward] Mark Johnson maybe walked by me in a hallway once,” he said.

But the U.S. has a history of Olympic star-turn goalies.

Of course, Jim Craig is the clearest example from the Miracle on Ice.

There’s also Ray LeBlanc, one of the veterans on the 1992 Olympic team at age 27. LeBlanc had just as dizzying of a minor-league odyssey as Zapolski before nearly backstopping the U.S. to a surprise medal in Albertville. He had a 46-save shutout of Germany.

LeBlanc got his NHL call shortly thereafter, playing his first and final game for the Blackhawks the next month. (Chicago had an ulterior motive — LeBlanc’s start meant that it could protect its top goalies from an upcoming expansion draft)

Also in 1960, Jack McCartan, on loan from the U.S. Army, beat the Canadians, Czechs (twice) and Soviets en route to gold. Originally cut from the Olympic team, McCartan ended up becoming one of two players from that roster to make the NHL.

Zapolski wears the American flag on the back of his Jokerit mask. At Mercyhurst, where he played in front of a few hundred fans on average, the team motto was “Carpe Diem.” He notes that Mercyhurst has an NHL pipeline of one — defenseman Jamie Hunt played one game for the Washington Capitals in 2006.

The Olympics could be his big chance.

“Everybody dreams of playing in Olympics, winning the Stanley Cup,” he said. “I didn’t know if I’d be playing hockey at this age still. When you’re bouncing around the minors, your dream shakes a bit.”

Lindsey Vonn: Women viewed as ‘second-rate’ on World Cup

By Nick ZaccardiOct 26, 2017, 2:55 PM EDT
Lindsey Vonn, after hearing European ski officials criticize her bid to race men, said that women are viewed as “second-rate” and “the pony show” on the World Cup circuit.

“I think it’s important for women to have equal rights,” Vonn said in a video interview posted by Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. “Sometimes there is a line, but I think that we need to balance that as best we can. There are definitely instances where we aren’t equal to men. It’s not always fair. Definitely is a generalization that we are kind of second-rate on the World Cup. You know, we’re the pony show, and the men are the real race horses. So that’s always disappointing to hear, but I think there definitely is a discrepancy in the level. Men are definitely better than women, so that is true. Yeah, I think that in general those offensive comments, people should just keep them to themselves.”

Earlier this month, International Ski Federation (FIS) men’s race director Markus Waldner was quoted in Austrian media calling Vonn a “princess” seeking a spotlight in her bid to race men next year.

FIS is expected to rule in May on a U.S. Ski and Snowboard team proposal for Vonn to race men in November 2018 at Lake Louise, which holds men’s and women’s races annually on the World Cup tour. It’s Vonn’s most successful venue, where she has won 18 times in 41 starts.

“I would hope that I would be somewhere around 20th [place against the men],” Vonn said earlier this month, echoing her previously stated goal. “I know that they’re the next level, and I want to get to that next level. It’s that reason that I want to race with them. I’m not really trying to prove anything. I know they can beat me, but I want to see where I stand.”

In the Aftonbladet interview, Vonn denied suggestions that she wanted to race men as a publicity stunt.

“I have enough media. I don’t need to do this for a show,” she said. “It’s just for me, for my personal ambition because the men are the next level. I want to compare myself against them. I train with them all the time. It makes me ski better, and I want to see what it’s like to race with them in a regular World Cup competition. I don’t want do some exhibition. I don’t want to do a show. I want it to be a real race. It’s pretty disappointing to hear some of the negative comments I’ve gotten, but everyone’s entitled to their opinion.”

Alpine skiing season broadcast schedule

By Nick ZaccardiOct 26, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT
NBC Sports and the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air weekly live coverage of the Alpine skiing World Cup season, starting with this weekend’s opening races and running through the World Cup Finals in March.

It will total nearly 200 hours of coverage.

Olympic champions Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn and Ted Ligety are ramping up for the PyeongChang Winter Games in February.

The next three months of World Cup racing will determine the medal favorites in South Korea.

All NBC and NBCSN coverage will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

All Olympic Channel coverage will stream on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Date Coverage Network Time (ET)
Sat., 10/28 Soelden: Women’s GS Streaming* 4 a.m.
Soelden: Women’s GS Olympic Channel 6:30 a.m.
Soelden: Women’s GS NBCSN*** 10:30 p.m.
Sun., 10/29 Soelden: Men’s GS Streaming* 5 a.m.
Soelden: Men’s GS Olympic Channel 7:30 a.m.
Sat., 11/11 Levi: Women’s SL Streaming* 4 a.m.
Levi: Women’s SL NBCSN 7 a.m.
Sun., 11/12 Levi: Men’s SL Streaming* 4 a.m.
Levi: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 7 a.m.
Sat., 11/25 Killington: Women’s GS Streaming* 10 a.m.
Killington: Women’s GS Olympic Channel 12:30 p.m.
Lake Louise: Men’s DH Streaming* 2:15 p.m.
Killington: Women’s GS NBC** 3 p.m.
Lake Louise: Men’s DH Olympic Channel** 5 p.m.
Sun., 11/26 Killington: Women’s SL Streaming* 10 a.m.
Killington: Women’s SL NBC 1 p.m.
Lake Louise: Men’s SG Streaming* 2 p.m.
Lake Louise: Men’s SG Olympic Channel** 4:30 p.m.
Fri., 12/1 Beaver Creek: Men’s SG NBCSN 1 p.m.
Lake Louise: Women’s DH NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
Sat., 12/2 Beaver Creek: Men’s DH Olympic Channel 1 p.m.
Lake Louise: Women’s DH NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
Beaver Creek: Men’s DH NBC** 5 p.m.
Sun., 12/3 Beaver Creek: Men’s GS Streaming* 11:45 a.m.
Lake Louise: Women’s SG Olympic Channel 1 p.m.
Beaver Creek: Men’s GS Olympic Channel 2:30 p.m.
Beaver Creek: Men’s GS NBC** 5 p.m.
Lake Louise: Women’s SG NBCSN** 6:30 p.m.
Fri., 12/8 St. Moritz: Women’s SC Streaming* 4 a.m.
St. Moritz: Women’s SC Streaming* 7 a.m.
St. Moritz: Women’s SC Olympic Channel** 8 a.m.
Sat., 12/9 Val d’lsere: Men’s GS Streaming* 3:30 a.m.
St. Moritz: Women’s SG Streaming* 4:45 a.m.
Val d’lsere: Men’s GS Streaming* 6:30 a.m.
St. Moritz: Women’s SG Olympic Channel 7 a.m.
Val d’lsere: Men’s GS Olympic Channel** 8 a.m.
St. Moritz: Women’s SG NBCSN** 12:30 p.m.
Sun., 12/10 Val d’lsere: Men’s SL Streaming* 3:30 a.m.
St. Moritz: Women’s SG Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m.
Val d’lsere: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Fri., 12/15 Val Gardena/Groeden: Men’s SG Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Sat., 12/16 Val d’lsere: Women’s DH Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m.
Val Gardena/Groeden: Men’s DH Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Val d’lsere: Women’s DH NBCSN** 5 p.m.
Val Gardena/Groeden: Men’s DH NBCSN** 6 p.m.
Sun., 12/17 Alta Badia: Men’s GS Streaming* 3:30 a.m.
Val d’lsere: Women’s SG Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m.
Alta Badia: Men’s GS Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Val d’lsere: Women’s SG NBCSN** 6 p.m.
Mon., 12/18 Alta Badia: Men’s Parallel GS Olympic Channel 12 p.m.
Tues., 12/19 Courchevel: Women’s GS Streaming* 4:30 a.m.
Courchevel: Women’s GS Olympic Channel 7 a.m.
Wed., 12/20 Courchevel: Women’s SL Streaming* 7 a.m.
Courchevel: Women’s SL Olympic Channel 12 p.m.
Fri., 12/22 Madonna di Campiglio: Men’s SL Streaming* 11:45 a.m.
Madonna di Campiglio: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 2:30 p.m.
Thurs., 12/28 Lienz: Women’s GS Streaming* 4:30 a.m.
Bormio: Men’s DH Olympic Channel 5:30 a.m.
Lienz: Women’s GS Olympic Channel 7 a.m.
Lienz: Women’s GS NBCSN** 12 p.m.
Fri., 12/29 Lienz: Women’s SL Streaming* 4:30 a.m.
Bormio: Men’s SC Streaming* 5:30 a.m.
Lienz: Women’s SL Olympic Channel 7 a.m.
Bormio: Men’s SC (DH/SL) Olympic Channel 8:30 a.m.
Lienz: Women’s SL NBCSN** 12 p.m.
Mon., 1/1 Oslo: City Event Olympic Channel 10 a.m.
Wed., 1/3 Zagreb: Women’s SL Streaming* 7 a.m.
Zagreb: Women’s SL Run 2) Olympic Channel 10 a.m.
Thurs., 1/4 Zagreb: Men’s SL Streaming* 6:45 a.m.
Zagreb: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 10 a.m.
Sat., 1/6 Maribor: Women’s GS Streaming* 3:30 a.m.
Adelboden: Men’s GS Streaming* 4:30 a.m.
Maribor: Women’s GS NBCSN 6 a.m.
Adelboden: Men’s GS Olympic Channel 7:30 a.m.
Sun., 1/7 Maribor: Women’s SL Streaming* 3:30 a.m.
Adelboden: Men’s SL Streaming* 4:30 a.m.
Maribor: Women’s SL NBCSN 6 a.m.
Adelboden: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 7:30 a.m.
Tues., 1/9 Flachau: Women’s SL Streaming* 12 p.m.
Flachau: Women’s SL Olympic Channel 2:30 p.m.
Flachau: Women’s SL NBCSN** 6 p.m.
Fri., 1/12 Wengen: Men’s SC Streaming* 4:30 a.m.
Wengen: Men’s SC (SL/DH) Olympic Channel 7 a.m.
Sat., 1/13 Bad Kleinkirchheim: Women’s DH Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m.
Wengen: Men’s DH Olympic Channel 6:30 a.m.
Bad Kleinkirchheim: Women’s DH NBCSN** 10 p.m.
Wengen: Men’s DH NBCSN** 11 p.m.
Sun., 1/14 Wengen: Men’s SL Streaming* 4:15 a.m.
Bad Kleinkirchheim: Women’s SG Olympic Channel 5 a.m.
Wengen: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 7 a.m.
Fri., 1/19 Kitzbuehel: Men’s SG Olympic Channel 5:30 a.m.
Kitzbuehel: Men’s SG NBCSN** 4 p.m.
Sat., 1/20 Cortina d’Ampezzo: Women’s DH Olympic Channel 4 a.m.
Kitzbuehel: Men’s DH Olympic Channel 5:30 a.m.
Kitzbuehel: Men’s DH NBC** 3 p.m.
Cortina d’Ampezzo: Women’s DH NBCSN*** 11 p.m.
Sun., 1/21 Kitzbuehel: Men’s SL NBCSN** 12 a.m.
Kitzbuehel: Men’s SL Streaming* 4:30 a.m.
Cortina d’Ampezzo: Women’s SG Olympic Channel 5:30 a.m.
Kitzbuehel: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 7 a.m.
Cortina d’Ampezzo: Women’s SG NBCSN** 11 p.m.
Tues., 1/23 Kronplatz: Women’s GS Streaming* 4 a.m.
Kronplatz: Women’s GS Olympic Channel 6:30 a.m.
Schladming: Men’s SL Streaming* 11:45 a.m.
Schladming: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 2 p.m.
Kronplatz: Women’s GS NBCSN*** 11 p.m.
Schladming: Men’s SL NBCSN*** 11 p.m.
Sat., 1/27 Lenzerheide: Women’s GS Streaming* 4:15 a.m.
Garmisch: Men’s DH Olympic Channel 5:30 a.m.
Lenzerheide: Women’s GS NBCSN 7 a.m.
Garmisch: Men’s DH NBCSN*** 9 a.m.
Sun., 1/28 Lenzerheide: Women’s SL Streaming* 3:30 a.m.
Garmisch: Men’s GS Streaming* 4:30 a.m.
Lenzerheide: Women’s SL NBCSN 6 a.m.
Garmisch: Men’s GS NBCSN 7 a.m.
Tues., 1/30 Stockholm: City Event/Parallel Olympic Channel 11:30 a.m.
Sat., 2/3 Garmisch: Women’s DH Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m.
Garmisch: Women’s DH Olympic Channel 6:30 a.m.
Sun., 2/4 Garmisch: Women’s DH Olympic Channel 6:30 a.m.
Garmisch: Women’s DH NBCSN** 6 p.m.
Sat., 3/3 Crans-Montana: Women’s SG NBCSN** 1 a.m.
Kranjska Gora: Men’s GS Streaming* 3:30 a.m.
Crans-Montana: Women’s SG Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m.
Kranjska Gora: Men’s GS Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Sun., 3/4 Kranjska Gora: Men’s SL Streaming* 3:30 a.m.
Crans-Montana: Women’s SC Streaming* 4:30 a.m.
Kranjska Gora: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Crans-Montana: Women’s SC (SG+SL) Olympic Channel 7:30 a.m.
Fri., 3/9 Ofterschwang: Women’s GS Streaming* 5 a.m.
Ofterschwang: Women’s GS Olympic Channel 8 a.m.
Sat., 3/10 Ofterschwang: Women’s SL Streaming* 3:30 a.m.
Kvitfjell: Men’s DH Olympic Channel 5 a.m.
Ofterschwang: Women’s SL Olympic Channel 6:30 a.m.
Ofterschwang: Women’s SL NBCSN*** 11 p.m.
Sun., 3/11 Kvitfjell: Men’s SG Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m.
Wed., 3/14 Are: Men’s DH Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m.
Are: Women’s DH Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Are: Men’s & Women’s DH NBCSN** 12 p.m.
Thurs., 3/15 Are: Women’s SG Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m.
Are: Men’s SG Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Are: Women’s & Men’s SG NBCSN** 12 p.m.
Fri., 3/16 Are: Team Event Olympic Channel 10 a.m.
Are: Team Event NBCSN** 12 p.m.
Sat., 3/17 Are: Men’s GS Streaming* 3:45 a.m.
Are: Women’s SL Streaming* 4:45 a.m.
Are: Men’s GS Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Are: Women’s SL Olympic Channel 7:30 a.m.
Are: Men’s GS & Women’s SL NBCSN** 6:30 p.m.
Sun., 3/18 Are: Women’s GS Streaming* 3:45 a.m.
Are: Men’s SL Streaming* 4:45 a.m.
Are: Women’s GS Olympic Channel 6 a.m.
Are: Men’s SL Olympic Channel 7:30 a.m.
Are: Women’s GS & Men’s SL NBCSN** 3 p.m.

*OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app
** Same Day Delay
*** Encore