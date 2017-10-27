Simone Biles biopic cast announced

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The title role in “The Simone Biles Story” (working title) will be played by Jeanté Godlock.

The Lifetime biopic is set to air in 2018.

Biles’ parents, Ron and Nellie, will be played by Julius Tennon, who is married to Viola Davis, and Tisha Campbell-Martin of TV series “My Wife and Kids” and “Martin.”

Godlock, a relative newcomer, has done acrobatic gymnastics and 10 years of dance. She has tumbling experience detailed in her resume and is listed as three inches taller than the 4-foot-8 Biles.

The film is based on her biography, “Courage to Soar,” and will reveal “the sacrifices and dedication it took her to become one of the greatest and most celebrated athletes in the world,” according to a press release.

Biles is a co-executive producer with four others, including her agent.

Biles follows Gabby Douglas, whose biopic, “The Gabby Douglas Story,” premiered on Lifetime in early 2014 after her 2012 Olympic all-around title.

Biles will return to full-time gymnastics training Nov. 1 and hopes to compete next summer for the first time since the Olympics.

