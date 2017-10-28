U.S. women’s hockey team adds college freshman

The U.S. Olympic women’s hockey roster might not be set after all.

Cayla Barnes, a Boston College freshman defenseman, has been added to the national team and is joining the players training in Wesley Chapel, Fla., for the PyeongChang Winter Games.

USA Hockey has not confirmed whether Barnes is in the running to be named to the Olympic team. But her presence makes 24 players in Wesley Chapel, one more than the Olympic roster size.

“A lot of these players, that’s their dream to end up playing in the Olympics,” Boston College coach Katie Crowley said. “I’m just really, really happy for her to get that opportunity.”

The national team had been 23 players since it was first named in May. The Olympic team is expected to be announced in the next two months.

Barnes, an 18-year-old cut from the May national team selection camp, is now the youngest player on the national team by 18 months.

She is younger than any player on either the 2010 or 2014 Olympic teams.

“After camp in April, they basically said, you had a great camp, you’re right there with all the girls selected for this team, but be ready, we’re going to be watching you,” said Barnes, who is leaving BC after playing five games to open her freshman season. “Just be prepared to be called up at any time during this whole process leading up to the Olympics.”

