TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
AP

Olympic leaders explore esports

By Nick ZaccardiOct 28, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

U.S. women’s hockey team adds college freshman Mikaela Shiffrin bumped off podium in Soelden; Lindsey Vonn struggles Tokyo marks 1,000 days until 2020 Olympics

Key Olympic figures, including IOC president Thomas Bach, believe esports “can provide a platform for engagement with the Olympic Movement.”

Leaders discussed esports at the IOC base of Lausanne, Switzerland, on Saturday and were complimentary of esports, which is not yet recognized by the IOC, the first step to potential Olympic inclusion.

“Competitive ‘esports’ could be considered as a sporting activity, and the players involved prepare and train with an intensity which may be comparable to athletes in traditional sports,” read a press release from the IOC of findings during Saturday’s meeting.

The Olympic leaders said Saturday they were hopeful of further esports discussions but did not mention possible Olympic inclusion in the release.

Previously, Bach reportedly said in April that the IOC was “not yet 100 percent clear whether esports is really sport.” Bach also spoke out against games that promote violence and killing.

In August, a Paris 2024 Olympic bid leader reportedly said he planned to talk with esports representatives and the IOC about gaming possibly joining the 2024 Olympic program.

Los Angeles 2028 Olympic bid chairman Casey Wasserman has praised esports.

“We view esports’ immense global popularity and continued advances in digital technologies as tremendous tools for reconnecting millennials with the Olympic movement,” Wasserman said in a press release last year. “LA 2024 [sic] will work to ensure technology enhances young people’s sports experiences, instead of replacing them, and becomes a platform for further popularizing Olympic and Paralympic sports.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Vonn: Women viewed as ‘second-rate’ on World Cup

U.S. women’s hockey team adds college freshman

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 28, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The U.S. Olympic women’s hockey roster might not be set after all.

Cayla Barnes, a Boston College freshman defenseman, has been added to the national team and is joining the players training in Wesley Chapel, Fla., for the PyeongChang Winter Games.

USA Hockey has not confirmed whether Barnes is in the running to be named to the Olympic team. But her presence makes 24 players in Wesley Chapel, one more than the Olympic roster size.

“A lot of these players, that’s their dream to end up playing in the Olympics,” Boston College coach Katie Crowley said. “I’m just really, really happy for her to get that opportunity.”

The national team had been 23 players since it was first named in May. The Olympic team is expected to be announced in the next two months.

Barnes, an 18-year-old cut from the May national team selection camp, is now the youngest player on the national team by 18 months.

She is younger than any player on either the 2010 or 2014 Olympic teams.

“After camp in April, they basically said, you had a great camp, you’re right there with all the girls selected for this team, but be ready, we’re going to be watching you,” said Barnes, who is leaving BC after playing five games to open her freshman season. “Just be prepared to be called up at any time during this whole process leading up to the Olympics.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Hilary Knight’s trip to historic Olympic ice rekindles love for hockey

Mikaela Shiffrin bumped off podium in Soelden; Lindsey Vonn struggles

By Nick ZaccardiOct 28, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Alpine Skiing

Lindsey Vonn: Women viewed as ‘second-rate’ on World Cup Alpine skiing season broadcast schedule Men’s Alpine skiing season storylines

Mikaela Shiffrin opened the Olympic season with a rare costly mistake, getting bounced off her line and finishing fifth in a giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, on Saturday.

Lindsey Vonn was 34th and 3.31 seconds behind in the first run, where the top 30 advanced to a second run. Giant slalom is not one of her best disciplines.

German Viktoria Rebensburg, the 2010 Olympic GS champ, won by .14 of a second over France’s Tessa Worley after two runs. Italy’s Manuela Moelgg was third.

Shiffrin was .74 back in fifth, losing about one second in the first half of her second run, which included going well wide of that one gate. Shiffrin was second-fastest in the opening run, .12 behind Moelgg.

Full results are here.

“The biggest competition I have right now is with myself,” Shiffrin said, according to the U.S. Ski Team. “I feel really good with where my GS is right now. I’m disappointed because I didn’t make turns today like I know I can.”

Shiffrin, 22 and fifth in the Sochi Olympic GS, improved to become the world’s second-best GS skier last season behind Worley.

Vonn last raced giant slalom Jan. 30, 2016 and last won a GS on Dec. 12, 2015, her only finish better than fifth in a GS since January 2013.

She does hope to race GS in PyeongChang, where she should be a medal favorite in downhill and super-G.

“I just didn’t push myself enough. I was kind of too conservative where I could have let it go. But it was nice to get started,” Vonn said, according to USA Today. “I was wishing to get some points [by finishing in the top 30], but that’s life.”

Lara Gut (2016 World Cup overall champion) and Sofia Goggia (third in 2017 World Cup overall) skied out in the first run Saturday.

The start was moved down due to high winds.

Olympic champion Ted Ligety headlines the men’s field racing Soelden on Sunday. An Alpine broadcast schedule is here.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Vonn: Women viewed as ‘second-rate’ on World Cup

Soelden Women’s Giant Slalom
1. Viktoria Rebensburg (GER) — 1:55.20
2. Tessa Worley (FRA) — +.14
3. Manuela Moelgg (ITA) — +.53
5. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — +.74
34. Lindsey Vonn (USA)
42. Megan McJames (USA)
47. Foreste Peterson (USA)