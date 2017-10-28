Kaetlyn Osmond wins Skate Canada; Ashley Wagner rallies (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond won Skate Canada, despite a fall to close her free skate on Saturday.

Ashley Wagner rallied for bronze, up from seventh place after Friday’s short program.

Osmond and Wagner, the last two world silver medalists behind Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva, were joined on the podium by Russian Maria Sotskova.

The other two Americans — Courtney Hicks and U.S. champion Karen Chen — were fourth and seventh, respectively.

Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won the ice dance with a world-record score, continuing their undefeated run since returning from a two-year break last season. They are favorites to win a second Olympic title in February.

Full Skate Canada scores are here.

The men’s and pairs free skates are later Saturday on Olympic Channel (schedule here).

Osmond won her first Grand Prix title since prevailing in her Grand Prix debut at Skate Canada five years ago at the age of 16. She remains one of, if not the top threat to Medvedeva, who hasn’t lost in two years.

Wagner landed six triple jumps in her “Moulin Rouge” free skate. The bronze gives her a chance to make December’s six-woman Grand Prix Final, which will determine the PyeongChang Olympic medal favorites.

Wagner will likely make the Grand Prix Final if she wins Skate America on Thanksgiving weekend.

No other U.S. woman has a realistic shot at the Grand Prix Final.

Chen had trouble fully rotating jumps in her free skate, continuing her struggles in Grand Prix events. She also did not have a triple-triple combination in either program at Skate Canada.

Chen, 18, surprised to win the U.S. title last season — and then surprised even more by finishing fourth at worlds — but has never finished better than fifth in five Grand Prix starts.

The three-woman U.S. Olympic team will be named after nationals in January. Selections will be made based off not only nationals standings, but also results from the previous two seasons.

That makes this fall’s Grand Prix season key. The top four finishers from last season’s nationals have all finished their first of two starts this Grand Prix season. Hicks, 12th at last season’s nationals, had her one and only scheduled start this week.

Their scores:

Mariah Bell — 188.56 (Rostelecom Cup, sixth place)

Ashley Wagner — 183.94 (Skate Canada, third place)

Courtney Hicks — 182.57 (Skate Canada, fourth place)

Mirai Nagasu — 178.25 (Rostelecom Cup, ninth place)

Karen Chen — 170.40 (Skate Canada, seventh place)

The Grand Prix season continues next weekend with two-time world champion Javier Fernandez headlining Cup of China. A full broadcast schedule is here.

Skate Canada

Women

Gold: Kaetlyn Osmond (CAN) — 212.91

Silver: Maria Sotskova (RUS) — 192.52

Bronze: Ashley Wagner (USA) — 183.94

4. Courtney Hicks (USA) — 182.57

7. Karen Chen (USA) — 170.40

Ice Dance

Gold: Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) — 199.86 WR

Silver: Kaitlyn Weaver/Andrew Poje (CAN) — 190.01

Bronze: Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) — 189.43

4. Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker (USA) — 165.20

