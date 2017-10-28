TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
AP

Mikaela Shiffrin bumped off podium in Soelden; Lindsey Vonn struggles

By Nick Zaccardi Oct 28, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT
Mikaela Shiffrin opened the Olympic season with a rare costly mistake, getting bounced off her line and finishing fifth in a giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, on Saturday.

Lindsey Vonn was 34th and 3.31 seconds behind in the first run, where the top 30 advanced to a second run. Giant slalom is not one of her best disciplines.

German Viktoria Rebensburg, the 2010 Olympic GS champ, won by .14 of a second over France’s Tessa Worley after two runs. Italy’s Manuela Moelgg was third.

Shiffrin was .74 back in fifth, losing about one second in the first half of her second run, which included going well wide of that one gate. Shiffrin was second-fastest in the opening run, .12 behind Moelgg.

Full results are here.

Shiffrin, 22 and fifth in the Sochi Olympic GS, improved to become the world’s second-best GS skier last season behind Worley.

Vonn last raced giant slalom Jan. 30, 2016 and last won a GS on Dec. 12, 2015, her only finish better than fifth in a GS since January 2013.

She does hope to race GS in PyeongChang, where she should be a medal favorite in downhill and super-G.

“I just didn’t push myself enough. I was kind of too conservative where I could have let it go. But it was nice to get started,” Vonn said, according to USA Today. “I was wishing to get some points [by finishing in the top 30], but that’s life.”

Lara Gut (2016 World Cup overall champion) and Sofia Goggia (third in 2017 World Cup overall) skied out in the first run Saturday.

The start was moved down due to high winds.

Olympic champion Ted Ligety headlines the men’s field racing Soelden on Sunday. An Alpine broadcast schedule is here.

Soelden Women’s Giant Slalom
1. Viktoria Rebensburg (GER) — 1:55.20
2. Tessa Worley (FRA) — +.14
3. Manuela Moelgg (ITA) — +.53
5. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — +.74
34. Lindsey Vonn (USA)
42. Megan McJames (USA)
47. Foreste Peterson (USA)

Tokyo marks 1,000 days until 2020 Olympics

AP
Associated Press Oct 28, 2017, 8:08 AM EDT
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo marked 1,000 days until the 2020 Olympics on Saturday with a ceremony that included a demonstration of new sports that will debut at the Summer Games.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike and kabuki actor Ebizo Ichikawa were among the dignitaries attending the festivities in the Nihonbashi district in downtown Tokyo.

“The Olympic Games has the power to bring dreams to children and cultivate a peaceful society,” said Tsunekazu Takeda, president of the Japanese Olympic Committee. “The success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is necessary so that sport can contribute to foster a better society and world peace.”

Four floats numbered 1-0-0-0 were carried through the streets to a main stage where a countdown display was unveiled. Organizers said 15,000 people attended Saturday’s event.

In an effort to give the games a more youthful and urban appeal, the IOC has added several new sports to the program.

Saturday’s event included demonstrations of three of those sports: 3×3 basketball, skateboarding and BMX freestyle cycling.

Sports climbing, surfing, baseball and softball, and karate are the other new sports added to the program. Karate and the combined sports of baseball and softball were added because of their popularity in Japan.

Tokyo’s preparations so far have won high praise from the International Olympic Committee.

“Of course there are still a lot of things that need to be done over the next three years and we must achieve them successfully,” said Toshiro Muto, CEO of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee.

While Tokyo organizers are eager to showcase their progress, the preparations have not been without difficulties.

In a bid to reduce costs, some sports venues originally included in Tokyo’s compact bid, have been moved to existing facilities in neighboring prefectures, some as far as two hours away by train.

The IOC is calling for further cuts of $1 billion from a $12 billion budget.

Meanwhile, the building of the new national stadium, which will host the opening and closing ceremonies and track and field, has been plagued by a series of problems and delays.

The initial design by the late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid had risen to $2.65 billion, more than twice the original forecast.

The Japanese government decided to scrap that plan and approved a new project totaling nearly $1.5 billion. Officials say construction will be completed by November 2019.

More recently, a water quality survey during the summer at the triathlon venue in Tokyo Bay found E.coli at concentrations up to 21 times the levels permitted by the sport’s governing body, a surprise for a country known for cleanliness.

This raised concerns among athletes but organizers insist the water will be clean and safe.

Karen Chen, Ashley Wagner trail at Skate Canada (video)

By Nick Zaccardi Oct 27, 2017, 11:59 PM EDT
The leading American woman at Skate Canada is neither Karen Chen nor Ashley Wagner, who went one-two at last season’s U.S. Championships.

Instead, it’s surprisingly Courtney Hicks, who was 12th at nationals.

Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond is in first place with 76.06 points after Friday’s short program. She goes into Saturday’s free skate with a 7.01-point lead over Russian Anna Pogorilaya.

World silver medalist Shoma Uno topped the men’s short with 103.62, landing two quadruple jumps. He’s 9.19 ahead of three-time world champion Patrick Chan and 12.91 ahead of U.S. Olympian Jason Brown in third.

In ice dance, Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir broke their world-record short dance score with 82.68 points.

Full scores are here A full broadcast schedule is here.

Hicks, who has never been top three in five nationals appearances, is fourth behind Russian Maria Sotskova in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Chen (fifth place) and Wagner (seventh) both struggled with jumps Friday.

Not the way they wanted to open the Grand Prix season, with results weighing into who makes the three-woman U.S. team for PyeongChang. That team will be named after nationals in January.

Chen and Wagner are still favorites, but every mistake is an opening for Mariah BellMirai Nagasu and others. Though neither Bell nor Nagasu made a strong case in Grand Prix debuts last week.

Chen barely stayed on her feet on her opening triple Lutz, which was meant to be in combination. She later performed a triple-double combo rather than a triple-triple.

Wagner had problems fully rotating her jumps. The three-time U.S. champion and 2016 World silver medalist had her worst Grand Prix short-program standing since she was eighth in her Grand Prix debut at 2007 Skate Canada.

Japan’s Marin Honda fell on her opening triple-triple jump combination and popped an Axel, placing 10th with 52.60 points. Honda, the 2016 World junior champion, beat Chen at her senior international debut last month.

Skate Canada
Women’s Short
1. Kaetlyn Osmond (CAN) — 76.06
2. Anna Pogorilaya (RUS) — 69.05
3. Maria Sotskova (RUS) — 66.10
4. Courtney Hicks (USA) — 64.06
5. Karen Chen (USA) — 61.77
7. Ashley Wagner (USA) — 61.57

Men’s Short
1. Shoma Uno (JPN) — 103.62
2. Patrick Chan (CAN) — 94.43
3. Jason Brown (USA) — 90.71

Short Dance
1. Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) — 82.68 WR
2. Kaitlyn Weaver/Andrew Poje (CAN) — 77.47
3. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) — 76.08
5. Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker (USA) — 63.10

Pairs Short
1. Aliona Savchenko/Bruno Massot (GER) — 77.34
2. Meagan Duhamel/Eric Radford (CAN) — 73.53
3. Vanessa James/Morgan Cipres (FRA) — 73.04
6. Haven Denney/Brandon Frazier (USA) — 63.26

MORE: Will Virtue, Moir bid farewell at Olympics?