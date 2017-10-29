TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
High winds, snow force cancellation of men’s World Cup opener

By Nate ClarkOct 29, 2017, 7:42 AM EDT
Winds gusting up to 75 mph on Rettenbach Glacier forced the cancellation of the opening giant slalom World Cup event for the men in Sölden, Austria on Sunday.

“The local authority, the organizing committee and the race jury came together at 5:30 AM this morning to evaluate the situation on the glacier,” said FIS Chief Race Director Markus Waldner in an announcement on FIS-ski.com.

“At first, we decided to stand by and delay the final decision to 6:45 AM. However, the situation didn’t improve and according to the updated forecast the wind gusts will get even stronger and the safety can no longer be guaranteed. Safety comes first, we had no other choice than to cancel.”

According to FIS rules, races cancelled during the World Cup opening event are not rescheduled, meaning there will now be one less giant slalom event for the men for the 2017-18 season.

The World Cup continues on November 11-12 in Levi, Finland with the men’s and women’s slalom.

Kaetlyn Osmond wins Skate Canada; Ashley Wagner rallies (video)

By Nick ZaccardiOct 28, 2017, 8:48 PM EDT
Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond won Skate Canada, despite a fall to close her free skate on Saturday.

Ashley Wagner rallied for bronze, up from seventh place after Friday’s short program.

Osmond and Wagner, the last two world silver medalists behind Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva, were joined on the podium by Russian Maria Sotskova.

The other two Americans — Courtney Hicks and U.S. champion Karen Chen — were fourth and seventh, respectively.

Japan’s Shoma Uno, the world silver medalist, won the men’s title with a score only one man has bettered this season. That man is also Uno. American Jason Brown benefited from three-time world champ Patrick Chan‘s meltdown to take silver.

Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won the ice dance with a world-record score, continuing their undefeated run since returning from a two-year break last season. They are favorites to win a second Olympic title in February.

Full Skate Canada scores are here.

The pairs free skate is later Saturday on Olympic Channel (schedule here).

Osmond won her first Grand Prix title since prevailing in her Grand Prix debut at Skate Canada five years ago at the age of 16. She remains one of, if not the top threat to Medvedeva, who hasn’t lost in two years.

Wagner landed six triple jumps in her “Moulin Rouge” free skate. The bronze gives her a chance to make December’s six-woman Grand Prix Final, which will determine the PyeongChang Olympic medal favorites.

Wagner will likely make the Grand Prix Final if she wins Skate America on Thanksgiving weekend.

No other U.S. woman has a realistic shot at the Grand Prix Final.

Chen had trouble fully rotating jumps in her free skate, continuing her struggles in Grand Prix events. She also did not have a triple-triple combination in either program at Skate Canada.

Chen, 18, surprised to win the U.S. title last season — and then surprised even more by finishing fourth at worlds — but has never finished better than fifth in five Grand Prix starts.

The three-woman U.S. Olympic team will be named after nationals in January. Selections will be made based off not only nationals standings, but also results from the previous two seasons.

That makes this fall’s Grand Prix season key. The top four finishers from last season’s nationals have all finished their first of two starts this Grand Prix season. Hicks, 12th at last season’s nationals, had her one and only scheduled start this week.

Their scores:

Mariah Bell — 188.56 (Rostelecom Cup, sixth place)
Ashley Wagner — 183.94 (Skate Canada, third place)
Courtney Hicks — 182.57 (Skate Canada, fourth place)
Mirai Nagasu — 178.25 (Rostelecom Cup, ninth place)
Karen Chen — 170.40 (Skate Canada, seventh place)

The Grand Prix season continues next weekend with two-time world champion Javier Fernandez headlining Cup of China. A full broadcast schedule is here.

Skate Canada
Women
Gold: Kaetlyn Osmond (CAN) — 212.91
Silver: Maria Sotskova (RUS) — 192.52
Bronze: Ashley Wagner (USA) — 183.94
4. Courtney Hicks (USA) — 182.57
7. Karen Chen (USA) — 170.40

Men
Gold: Shoma Uno (JPN) — 301.10
Silver: Jason Brown (USA) — 261.14
Bronze: Alexander Samarin (RUS) — 250.06

Ice Dance
Gold: Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) — 199.86 WR
Silver: Kaitlyn Weaver/Andrew Poje (CAN) — 190.01
Bronze: Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) — 189.43
4. Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker (USA) — 165.20

U.S. women’s hockey team adds college freshman

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 28, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT
To all the skaters who made the U.S. women’s hockey national team: your Olympic roster spot is not assured.

Cayla Barnes, a Boston College freshman defenseman, has been added to the national team and is joining the players training in Wesley Chapel, Fla., for the PyeongChang Winter Games.

USA Hockey confirmed that Barnes is in the running for the Olympic team that will be named in late December or January.

“You wouldn’t be making that move if she didn’t have the ability to play at that level,” U.S. GM Reagan Carey said. “Knowing what she can bring to our team is something that can help, and we’ll continue to evaluate what that looks like.”

Barnes makes 24 players in Wesley Chapel. The Olympic roster size is 23, so at least one player on the national team must be cut. It could be a defenseman or a forward.

Carey said it’s possible that another player could be added to the national team this fall. She added that Barnes’ inclusion was not due to an injury to any other player.

The national team had been 23 players since it was first named in May.

Barnes, an 18-year-old cut from the May national team selection camp, is now the youngest player on the national team by 18 months.

She is younger than any player on either the 2010 or 2014 Olympic teams.

“After camp in April, they basically said, you had a great camp, you’re right there with all the girls selected for this team, but be ready, we’re going to be watching you,” said Barnes, who is leaving BC after playing five games to open her freshman season. “Just be prepared to be called up at any time during this whole process leading up to the Olympics.”

