Breanna Stewart writes she was molested as a child

By Nick ZaccardiOct 30, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT
Breanna Stewart was molested for two years as a child, the WNBA star wrote in an essay for The Players’ Tribune titled “Me Too.”

Stewart wrote that an unnamed construction worker abused her from ages 9 to 11 at a house where she slept over all the time.

“I don’t know how to say this part,” she wrote. “I haven’t told many people. I’m not the most vulnerable person — I don’t talk about my feelings much — so this is uncomfortable.

“I was molested for years.”

She told her parents when she was 11, and the man was arrested and confessed, according to Stewart’s essay.

Stewart, 23 and the youngest member of the U.S. Olympic basketball team that won gold in Rio, said she was encouraged to come forward as part of the #MeToo movement by another Olympic champion.

“I was recently reading McKayla Maroney’s personal account of sexual abuse — one of many powerful stories the #metoo campaign has inspired — and I felt … less alone,” she wrote.

“I’ll never forgive him. But I’m not ashamed. I’m angry he took advantage of me as a child. I’ll never get that time back. And what memories I still have, I’ll never be able to erase them. Sometimes I wish for a few more black holes.”

Stewart, a star at UConn and now the Seattle Storm, said she came forward because she could save someone’s life.

“That’s why I’m writing this. This is bigger than me,” she wrote. “I’m still working through what comes next now that I have told my story. In sharing, I know that no matter how uncomfortable I typically am making things about myself, as a public survivor, I now assume a certain responsibility. So I’ll start by saying this: If you are being abused, tell somebody. If that person doesn’t believe you, tell somebody else. A parent, a family member, a teacher, a coach, a friend’s parent. Help is there.”

High winds, snow force cancellation of men’s World Cup opener

APImages
By Nate ClarkOct 29, 2017, 7:42 AM EDT
Winds gusting up to 75 mph on Rettenbach Glacier forced the cancellation of the opening giant slalom World Cup event for the men in Sölden, Austria on Sunday.

“The local authority, the organizing committee and the race jury came together at 5:30 AM this morning to evaluate the situation on the glacier,” said FIS Chief Race Director Markus Waldner in an announcement on FIS-ski.com.

“At first, we decided to stand by and delay the final decision to 6:45 AM. However, the situation didn’t improve and according to the updated forecast the wind gusts will get even stronger and the safety can no longer be guaranteed. Safety comes first, we had no other choice than to cancel.”

According to FIS rules, races cancelled during the World Cup opening event are not rescheduled, meaning there will now be one less giant slalom event for the men for the 2017-18 season.

The World Cup continues on November 11-12 in Levi, Finland with the men’s and women’s slalom.

Kaetlyn Osmond wins Skate Canada; Ashley Wagner rallies (video)

By Nick ZaccardiOct 28, 2017, 11:59 PM EDT
Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond won Skate Canada, despite a fall to close her free skate on Saturday.

Ashley Wagner rallied for bronze, up from seventh place after Friday’s short program.

Osmond and Wagner, the last two world silver medalists behind Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva, were joined on the podium by Russian Maria Sotskova.

The other two Americans — Courtney Hicks and U.S. champion Karen Chen — were fourth and seventh, respectively.

Japan’s Shoma Uno, the world silver medalist, won the men’s title with a score only one man has bettered this season. That man is also Uno. American Jason Brown benefited from three-time world champ Patrick Chan‘s meltdown to take silver.

Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won the ice dance with a world-record score, continuing their undefeated run since returning from a two-year break last season. They are favorites to win a second Olympic title in February.

Canadians Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford rallied to overtake short-program leaders Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany for their fourth straight Skate Canada pairs title.

Full Skate Canada scores are here.

Osmond won her first Grand Prix title since prevailing in her Grand Prix debut at Skate Canada five years ago at the age of 16. She remains one of, if not the top threat to Medvedeva, who hasn’t lost in two years.

Wagner landed six triple jumps in her “Moulin Rouge” free skate. The bronze gives her a chance to make December’s six-woman Grand Prix Final, which will determine the PyeongChang Olympic medal favorites.

Wagner will likely make the Grand Prix Final if she wins Skate America on Thanksgiving weekend.

No other U.S. woman has a realistic shot at the Grand Prix Final.

Chen had trouble fully rotating jumps in her free skate, continuing her struggles in Grand Prix events. She also did not have a triple-triple combination in either program at Skate Canada.

Chen, 18, surprised to win the U.S. title last season — and then surprised even more by finishing fourth at worlds — but has never finished better than fifth in five Grand Prix starts.

The three-woman U.S. Olympic team will be named after nationals in January. Selections will be made based off not only nationals standings, but also results from the previous two seasons.

That makes this fall’s Grand Prix season key. The top four finishers from last season’s nationals have all finished their first of two starts this Grand Prix season. Hicks, 12th at last season’s nationals, had her one and only scheduled start this week.

Their scores:

Mariah Bell — 188.56 (Rostelecom Cup, sixth place)
Ashley Wagner — 183.94 (Skate Canada, third place)
Courtney Hicks — 182.57 (Skate Canada, fourth place)
Mirai Nagasu — 178.25 (Rostelecom Cup, ninth place)
Karen Chen — 170.40 (Skate Canada, seventh place)

The Grand Prix season continues next weekend with two-time world champion Javier Fernandez headlining Cup of China. A full broadcast schedule is here.

Skate Canada
Women
Gold: Kaetlyn Osmond (CAN) — 212.91
Silver: Maria Sotskova (RUS) — 192.52
Bronze: Ashley Wagner (USA) — 183.94
4. Courtney Hicks (USA) — 182.57
7. Karen Chen (USA) — 170.40

Men
Gold: Shoma Uno (JPN) — 301.10
Silver: Jason Brown (USA) — 261.14
Bronze: Alexander Samarin (RUS) — 250.06

Ice Dance
Gold: Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) — 199.86 WR
Silver: Kaitlyn Weaver/Andrew Poje (CAN) — 190.01
Bronze: Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) — 189.43
4. Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker (USA) — 165.20

Pairs
Gold: Meagan Duhamel/Eric Radford (CAN) — 222.22
Silver: Aliona Savchenko/Bruno Massot (GER) — 215.66
Bronze: Vanessa James/Morgan Cipres (FRA) — 214.37
7. Haven Denney/Brandon Frazier (USA) — 172.95

