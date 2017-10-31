TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Paralympic skier Josh Sundquist’s fantastic Halloween costumes (video)

By Nick ZaccardiOct 31, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT
An IHOP sign. A partially eaten gingerbread man. The leg lamp from “A Christmas Story.”

Marveling at Paralympic skier Josh Sundquist‘s costumes on social media every October has become tradition for Halloween enthusiasts.

Sundquist was diagnosed with bone cancer at age 9 and given a 50 percent chance of living, according to his personal website.

He spent a year doing chemotherapy, had his left leg amputated at age 10 and was declared cured by 13.

Three years later, he took up skiing and eventually made the 2006 U.S. Paralympic team.

Once self-conscious about his appearance, Sundquist now uses Halloween to be seen.

“I am an amputee 364 days a year,” he said. “Halloween is the day when I can dress as something else. It’s an opportunity of creating a shape that only I can make with my body. … It took me a while to be OK with people seeing me and sort of double-taking or staring.

“In my Halloween costumes I sort of celebrate it.”

Sundquist, now a motivational speaker and author, started with the gingerbread man costume in 2010. He was Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast last year and, last week, revealed his Tigger outfit this year.

“When life hands you lemons, make awesome Halloween costumes,” has become an unofficial motto for a man who has 81,000 Instagram followers and another 35,000 on Twitter.

Wayde van Niekerk out 6 months after rugby injury

By Nick ZaccardiOct 31, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT
Wayde van Niekerk, the Olympic and world 400m champion and world-record holder, is expected to be sidelined until at least April with a torn meniscus and ACL suffered in a celebrity tag rugby match on Oct. 7.

“His coach wasn’t happy about that [it happening at a tag rugby match],” Van Niekerk’s agent said Tuesday. Van Niekerk is famously coached by Ans Botha, a great-grandmother.

Van Niekerk is undergoing surgery Tuesday after getting married this past weekend.

He is out through at least the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, in early April.

The Commonwealth Games are the biggest meet for many countries next year, including Van Niekerk’s South Africa.

Van Niekerk, after taking gold and silver in the 400m and 200m at words in August, spoke of potentially trying the 100m-200m double at Commonwealths.

“I was looking forward to competing in the 100m and 200m events in Gold Coast, and participating at the national championships in March, so this is unfortunate timing,” Van Niekerk said in a statement Tuesday. “But this is sport and these things happen. I trust that the team I have around me, including the medical professionals, will make this process as smooth as possible.

“I have faith that‚ God willing‚ I’ll be able to race again later next year.

“Full recovery is going to be crucial‚ so I’ll be patient‚ but I will work as hard as I can to get back on the track as soon as possible.”

The U.S. is not part of the Commonwealth of Nations. Instead, the notable countries competing at the Games are Australia, Canada, Jamaica, South Africa and the nations that make up Great Britain at the Olympics, led by England.

PyeongChang gets Olympic flame ahead of 100-day relay

Associated PressOct 31, 2017, 8:26 AM EDT
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Olympic flame was handed to organizers of the PyeongChang Winter Games on Tuesday, and it will now head off on a 100-day journey across South Korea before the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 9.

PyeongChang organizing committee president Lee Hee-beom said the Games would be an Olympics of “peace and harmony,” despite tension between the host and its reclusive nuclear-armed neighbor North Korea.

Dressed as a high priestess, actress Katerina Lehou led the 90-minute ceremony in Athens at the Panathenian Stadium, a horseshoe-shaped marble venue where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896.

A cauldron was lit by Greek skier Ioannis Proios following performances by singers, dancers and acrobats from Greece and South Korea. The flame, placed in a lantern, was handed over to Greek Olympic Committee president Spyros Capralos, who passed it to Lee.

The South Korean leg of the relay will involve 7,500 torch-bearers and visit 17 cities and provinces across the country.

Preparations for the Feb. 9-25 Winter Games are being held amid escalating tension on the Korean peninsula following nuclear and missile tests by North Korea. Lee has promised the games will be safe, but he made no mention of the crisis in his remarks in Athens.

“We are ready to welcome the world to PyeongChang. The construction of competition and non-competition venues is already complete,” Lee said, moments before being handed a white-and-gold torch with the Olympic flame. “PyeongChang 2018 will be an Olympic Games of peace and harmony.”

South Korean organizers said two back-up paraffin lanterns were also being used on the flight from Athens to Incheon, South Korea, and were being escorted by three fire wardens.

Tuesday’s ceremony was held after the flame was lit in Ancient Olympia on Oct. 23. That was followed by a torch relay around Greece.

