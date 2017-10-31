Paralympic skier Josh Sundquist’s fantastic Halloween costumes (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

An IHOP sign. A partially eaten gingerbread man. The leg lamp from “A Christmas Story.”

Marveling at Paralympic skier Josh Sundquist‘s costumes on social media every October has become tradition for Halloween enthusiasts.

Sundquist was diagnosed with bone cancer at age 9 and given a 50 percent chance of living, according to his personal website.

He spent a year doing chemotherapy, had his left leg amputated at age 10 and was declared cured by 13.

Three years later, he took up skiing and eventually made the 2006 U.S. Paralympic team.

Once self-conscious about his appearance, Sundquist now uses Halloween to be seen.

“I am an amputee 364 days a year,” he said. “Halloween is the day when I can dress as something else. It’s an opportunity of creating a shape that only I can make with my body. … It took me a while to be OK with people seeing me and sort of double-taking or staring.

“In my Halloween costumes I sort of celebrate it.”

Sundquist, now a motivational speaker and author, started with the gingerbread man costume in 2010. He was Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast last year and, last week, revealed his Tigger outfit this year.

“When life hands you lemons, make awesome Halloween costumes,” has become an unofficial motto for a man who has 81,000 Instagram followers and another 35,000 on Twitter.

