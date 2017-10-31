TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Yevgeny Plushenko makes PyeongChang predictions, talks figure skating evolution

By OlympicTalkOct 31, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT
Yevgeny Plushenko, understandably, is quite pleased with what men’s figure skating looks like these days.

The Russian great, who helped usher in the quadruple jump era, watched at the season-opening Grand Prix event in Moscow as the last four men to skate each attempted at least three quads in their long programs.

“I’m so happy,” Plushenko told NBC Olympics’ Rachel Lutz in a sitdown interview Monday. “Because you remember 2010, nobody landed quads [other than me]. Not one. Nobody. I landed only myself, I landed short program and long program, and I lost [to American Evan Lysacek at the Vancouver Olympics]. You know? I would like to say for these such great athletes – men’s skaters – they move figure skating way forward. Right now, all quadruples. Nathan Chen, first skater ever [to do] five quadruples [in one program]. That’s awesome. That’s great, because figure skating, yes it’s theater, this is ballet, musical, yea? But of course it’s sport. That’s extreme, the sport is quadruples. So I’m grateful they move forward, way forward.”

Plushenko made a rare trip to the U.S. to perform in an ice show at Chelsea Piers in New York City, his first on-ice appearance in the States in 11 years.

Not everyone is thrilled with the quad arms race in men’s skating. Notably, three-time world champion Patrick Chan. But Plushenko has always commanded attention.

The Russian is one of two skaters in any discipline to earn four Olympic medals. He announced his retirement on March 31 at age 34.

Plushenko, whose last competition was the Sochi 2014 team event, now coaches Sochi women’s singles gold medalist Adelina Sotnikova, who will not defend her title in PyeongChang.

As for active skaters, Plushenko tapped Japanese Yuzuru Hanyu for gold.

That would mean Hanyu would accomplish the feat that Plushenko coveted in 2010 — becoming the first repeat Olympic men’s champion since Dick Button in 1952.

“[Hanyu] don’t need five quads, six quads,” Plushenko said, referencing the number of four-revolution jumps the likes of teenagers Chen and Shoma Uno are planning in free skates. “He need three quadruples. Maybe two [Salchows] and one toe loop. And that’s it.”

Hanyu has the total package that would allow him to win with fewer quads. If he skates clean.

Plushenko also liked Chen, Uno and two-time world champion Javier Fernandez of Spain as Olympic podium contenders.

“[Chen has] great, great, great, great technique,” Plushenko said. “So four, four skaters can be on the podium.”

Paralympic skier Josh Sundquist’s fantastic Halloween costumes (video)

By Nick ZaccardiOct 31, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT
An IHOP sign. A partially eaten gingerbread man. The leg lamp from “A Christmas Story.”

Marveling at Paralympic skier Josh Sundquist‘s costumes on social media every October has become tradition for Halloween enthusiasts.

Sundquist was diagnosed with bone cancer at age 9 and given a 50 percent chance of living, according to his personal website.

He spent a year doing chemotherapy, had his left leg amputated at age 10 and was declared cured by 13.

Three years later, he took up skiing and eventually made the 2006 U.S. Paralympic team.

Once self-conscious about his appearance, Sundquist now uses Halloween to be seen.

“I am an amputee 364 days a year,” he said. “Halloween is the day when I can dress as something else. It’s an opportunity of creating a shape that only I can make with my body. … It took me a while to be OK with people seeing me and sort of double-taking or staring.

“In my Halloween costumes I sort of celebrate it.”

Sundquist, now a motivational speaker and author, started with the gingerbread man costume in 2010. He was Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast last year and, last week, revealed his Tigger outfit this year.

“When life hands you lemons, make awesome Halloween costumes,” has become an unofficial motto for a man who has 81,000 Instagram followers and another 35,000 on Twitter.

Wayde van Niekerk out 6 months after rugby injury

By Nick ZaccardiOct 31, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT
Wayde van Niekerk, the Olympic and world 400m champion and world-record holder, is expected to be sidelined until at least April with a torn meniscus and ACL suffered in a celebrity tag rugby match on Oct. 7.

“His coach wasn’t happy about that [it happening at a tag rugby match],” Van Niekerk’s agent said Tuesday. Van Niekerk is famously coached by Ans Botha, a great-grandmother.

Van Niekerk is undergoing surgery Tuesday after getting married this past weekend.

He is out through at least the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, in early April.

The Commonwealth Games are the biggest meet for many countries next year, including Van Niekerk’s South Africa.

Van Niekerk, after taking gold and silver in the 400m and 200m at words in August, spoke of potentially trying the 100m-200m double at Commonwealths.

“I was looking forward to competing in the 100m and 200m events in Gold Coast, and participating at the national championships in March, so this is unfortunate timing,” Van Niekerk said in a statement Tuesday. “But this is sport and these things happen. I trust that the team I have around me, including the medical professionals, will make this process as smooth as possible.

“I have faith that‚ God willing‚ I’ll be able to race again later next year.

“Full recovery is going to be crucial‚ so I’ll be patient‚ but I will work as hard as I can to get back on the track as soon as possible.”

The U.S. is not part of the Commonwealth of Nations. Instead, the notable countries competing at the Games are Australia, Canada, Jamaica, South Africa and the nations that make up Great Britain at the Olympics, led by England.

