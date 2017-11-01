TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Jarome Iginla still possible for Canada Olympic hockey team

By OlympicTalkNov 1, 2017, 12:11 PM EDT
Jarome Iginla, a six-time NHL All-Star currently a free agent at age 40, could still make the Canadian Olympic hockey team, Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney reportedly said Wednesday.

Iginla, who recently underwent a hip procedure, was invited to play in a pre-Olympic tournament for Canada this month but declined, according to Sportsnet.

“Jarome is going to have to be playing hockey [to have a shot at the Olympic team],” Renney said, according to the report. “It’s one thing to talk about names that could play. If those people aren’t playing … ”

Jarome is not playing hockey, at least in a competitive league, at the moment. He obviously can’t play in the NHL and the Olympics. Canada has another pre-Olympic tournament in mid-December.

Iginla, an Olympian in 2002, 2006 and 2010, split last season between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings but did not re-sign with LA.

Iginla would be by far the biggest star on either the U.S. or Canadian Olympic hockey teams with no active NHL players participating for the first time since 1994.

Russian gold medalist disqualified for Sochi Olympics doping

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 1, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A Russian gold medalist at the Sochi Olympics was disqualified Wednesday based on evidence from an investigation into a state-backed doping conspiracy.

The International Olympic Committee said cross-country skier Alexander Legkov was disqualified from all his events in Sochi.

Legkov won 50km freestyle gold in a Russian podium sweep on the last day of competition. The Russian trio received their medals in the main Olympic Stadium during the Closing Ceremony. Legkov also took silver in the 4x10km relay.

A second Russian cross-country skier who did not win a medal, Evgeniy Belov, was disqualified based on evidence first gathered by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren.

The IOC said both athletes were banned from being accredited to attend any future Olympics.

They are the first Sochi cases to be judged without positive doping samples, but instead on evidence from McLaren’s claims of tampering and cover ups.

McLaren was appointed to examine claims by Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of Russia’s WADA-authorized drug-testing laboratories.

Rodchenkov, who is now in a witness protection program in the United States, said he switched tainted urine samples for clean ones at the Sochi lab with help from the Russian security service.

After McLaren’s reports into Russian doping were published last year, the IOC created a disciplinary panel to verify the evidence and judge the cases.

The verdicts announced Wednesday were the first from six Russian cross-country skiers scheduled to have hearings at IOC headquarters this week.

“Additional decisions from these first hearings will be communicated in the coming days,” the IOC said.

A total of 28 cases involving Russian athletes in Sochi who were implicated by McLaren were handed over to the IOC panel, chaired by Swiss lawyer Denis Oswald.

“More hearings concerning other athletes will be held over the next few weeks,” the IOC said.

Russian cross-country ski federation president Yelena Valbe said the rulings will be appealed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“When we receive all the papers on Legkov and Belov, we’ll have 21 days to file an appeal to CAS,” Valbe told Russian agency R-Sport. “We will file it.”

U.S., Canada Olympic hockey jerseys unveiled

USA Hockey
By OlympicTalkNov 1, 2017, 8:59 AM EDT
The U.S. and Canada unveiled their Olympic hockey uniforms on Wednesday, marking 100 days until the PyeongChang Winter Games.

The USA Hockey jerseys are highlighted by the slogan “Land of the Free – Home of the Brave” hidden in the back neck of the jersey.

The Olympic hockey tournaments start the day after the Opening Ceremony for the women and the following Wednesday for the men.

The Canadian men are in a group with the Czech Republic, Switzerland and host South Korea.

The U.S. men are grouped with Russia, Slovakia and Slovenia, as they were in Sochi.

All 12 teams in the men’s tournament will advance out of group play.

The U.S. and Canadian women are grouped with the world’s other top nations — Finland and Russia. The top two from their group advance directly to the semifinals. The bottom two advance to the quarterfinals.

A full Olympic hockey schedule is here.

MORE: PyeongChang Olympic schedule daily highlights